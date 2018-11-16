PRESS RELEASES

Parent Company of Performance Bicycle, Fuji & Breezer Files for Bankruptcy

Nov 16, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Advanced Sports Enterprises Inc. (ASE) announced today that they have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, in order to “restructure and better position itself for future success.” ASE is the parent company to Fuji, Kestrel, SE, Breezer Bikes and Tuesday Cycles as well as retail brands Performance Bicycle and Bike Nashbar, and was formed after Advanced Sports International (ASI) purchased Performance Bicycle in 2016.

According to Bicycle Retailer, the move is expected to lead to the closing of 40 of the current 104 Performance Bicycle stores.

In a press release, Patrick J. Cunnane, ASE’s President and CEO, stated, “While ASE is undergoing the Chapter 11 process, we will continue with business as usual; orders will be fulfilled and Performance Bicycle stores will continue operating

"Employee layoffs and store closings are inevitable, but at this time I do not have enough information to announce those plans. My goal is to continue to work through this process and keep our business intact. My vision for ASE is to become a profitable, vertically integrated, omnichannel bicycle manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer.

“We’ve taken a lot of steps to right the business over the past 27 months. We have conducted an extensive review of alternatives and believe pursuing a restructuring through Chapter 11 is the best path forward to ensure ASE’s long-term success. We are thankful for the continued support of our dedicated employees, valued customers, vendors and business partners as we navigate this process, and look forward to becoming a stronger company in the coming months as a buyer / investor for the business is found.”

Cunnane noted that sales of ASE's bike brands were steady, but that difficulties in increasing sales and profits on the retail side was one of the factors that led to the filing.


States where Performance Bicycle stores are located.


27 Comments

  • + 15
 They moved into bankruptcy like a stiff breeze on mount Fuji...
  • + 1
 Too soon
  • + 2
 I SE what you did there.
  • + 2
 That pun was a solid performance, perhaps comedy is your forte?
  • + 4
 “We’ve taken a lot of steps to right the business over the past 27 months."

If those steps had been in the right direction, they would not have to file for Chapter 11.
  • + 2
 Tell that to GM....
  • + 2
 Interesting ripple effect of this. Performance partnered with Amazon awhile back to handle builds for bikes sold on Amazon. I work for a small direct to consumer road bike company (Tommaso) and a good bit of our sales are on Amazon. We've had two orders just this morning cancel due to Performance apparently no longer accepting builds from Amazon.
  • + 3
 Yesterday as the emails were coming it was interesting, this is what happens when business men that don’t ride bikes run a bike company. Sales only drive sales lol.
  • + 1
 I guess the business model of taking 30% off already discounted bicycles and then giving a 20% Performance Rebate doesn't work so well after all?

I'm amazed they lasted as long as they did.
  • + 3
 The Breakdown of Where Bike People want to work:
INDUSTRY
PINKBIKE
IBD's
REI
LIMBO
WALMART
HELL
DMV
PERFORMANCE
  • + 1
 This is sad. To many politics with to high of expectations. Had they taken the right steps from the start this wouldn’t have happened
  • + 1
 Makes you wonder how many of those "blue states" are going be missing all together from that Performance/US map when all this hoopla is over with?
  • + 1
 They were so much better when they were Supergo. I used to shop at supergo. Performance, Blah.
  • + 2
 Oh no! What about Lauren Gregg!?! Hopefully she finds a new sponsor.
  • + 2
 So...those Auric LTs will be going cheap real soon.
  • + 1
 I have to say that those look pretty rad
  • + 1
 People should have seen this “Coming down Main Street”. - More or less like Ellsworth filing for bankruptcy #nosuprise
  • + 1
 What's wrong with mid-states? People are not buying bikes there? ))
  • + 2
 That's the flat bit no? The big truck bike hating bit?
  • + 1
 Literally the entire region is flat. Im guessing less than 5% of US PB users are from the midwest.
  • + 2
 @skerby: Hey man!! Wisconsin has hills. And the U.P. And parts of Minnesota. Hills, not mountains. My local trails have 200 feet over a .4 mile. Actually, grab a road bike and ride 25 miles due west from shore of Lake Michigan on the road I live and tell me it's flat. Steep, 125 foot rollers the whole way. Illinois and Indiana on the other hand... Haha..
  • + 1
 @browner: how do you manage to ride with your kilt on and your big red beard while the Loch Ness monster is chasing you? I mean while we are stereotyping....
  • + 1
 Way too soon. Still upvoted
  • - 3
 GREED. That's the only reason for closing the stores!
  • + 1
 Explain your answer. So if a store /company is losing money consistently, your solution is to continue that path? I will make a note to never hire that mindset for any business I own
  • + 1
 @bman33: Exactly...
  • + 1
 also kinda the only reason for opening a store

Post a Comment



