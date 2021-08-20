Paris 2024 Olympic Mountain Bike Race to be Held on Artificial Hill

Aug 20, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

The 2024 Olympic mountain bike cross country event is to be held on an artificial hill 35 km southwest of Paris.

The Colline d'Elancourt is the highest point in the Ile-de-France region, rising to 231 metres above sea level at its peak with around 80 metres of elevation. The hill stands on the site of a former quarry that became a dumping ground after the Second World War. It was filled with excavation material, earth, car scrap and rubble from the development of the nearby town of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines until it reached its current height in 1992 when it was designated as a landmark and hub for outdoor activities. The hill overlooks the city of Paris and apparently the Eiffel Tower can be seen from the summit

The site was first earmarked as a potential venue for mountain biking during Paris' failed 2012 Olympic bid and a network of trails have since developed there culminating in the National Championships of the Fédération Sportive et Gymnique du Travail in 2016.

The last race held on the hill was the National Championships of the Federation Sportive et Gymnique du Travail in 2016, hopefully the 10 million Euro of allocated funding can be used to vastly improve the trails and create a course to rival the Izu Peninsula track from Tokyo.

Environmentalists have apparently been protesting against the use of the hill, and Chamonix was floated as a possible alternate venue, but the proposal was set in stone after minimal deforestation and construction were promised. Local media is reporting that a further €10 million of work will be carried out on the trails before the 2024 Games to bring the course to life. Nick Floros, who worked on both the Rio and Tokyo courses, will design the new course that will apparently be 95% based on the current trails. After the Games, an 18km green trail and skills area will be open and available for use by the public.

30 Comments

  • 39 0
 Sounds like the track has the potential to be a pile of garbage.
  • 2 0
 Artificial hill is official dog sh!t I say...
  • 5 0
 I refuse to believe it won't be a wasted opportunity.
  • 5 0
 It’s a pile of garbage whether the course is good or not.
  • 4 0
 @commental: I think it will be complete rubbish if they don't dump the wood features.
  • 1 0
 summer olympics, so hot garbage to boot!
  • 1 0
 @letsgoridebikes18: They'll remove them after the practice run. Don't worry.
  • 23 0
 Will there be a removable ramp?
  • 1 0
 yes, but it will be made out of pallets to fit the theme of the hill.
  • 10 1
 "The hill stands on the site of a former quarry that became a dumping ground after the Second World War." I hope a German doesn't win because it'll be awkward... you know, history repeating itself and all.
  • 3 0
 I mean you're not wrong....
  • 2 0
 @wescomeaux: If a German rider wins in a record time of 6 weeks, it'll be super cringe.
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: when the German team rides into the venue, all the French riders will instinctually run in the opposite direction.
  • 7 0
 Hopefully the French take pointers from Tokyo and not London or Rio for their course construction. Tokyo built an outstanding XC course that really reflected the times of increased technicality and it made for some awesome racing. That video doesn't give a ton of footage but my guess is they will have plenty of terrain to make a world class course.
  • 3 0
 Aaaannnddd I just read further where it says the guy that worked on Rio and London will be designing it....hopefully he has learned a bit since then. 95% based on current trails. If the video is anything to go off of, those trails leave A LOT to be desired for an Olympic caliber event. I hope I am wrong.
  • 1 0
 @wilsonians: actually Nic worked on Rio and Toyko... so shouldn't be too bad
  • 1 0
 @Chilternburt: London was terrible, it was a field with boulders strewn around. Rio was slightly better. Tokyo took it 10 steps further and actually created a good course that was comparable to world cups. Hopefully he takes his queues from Tokyo and not his previous Olympic courses....
  • 6 0
 So they're getting 10 million Euros and the public will inherit a green trail and a skills area?
  • 4 0
 Environmentalists are concerned about deforestation of a former quarry and city dump? What the hell?
  • 2 0
 What are the chances the course will be tailor made for a crazy-good French climber like Lecompte?
  • 1 0
 Hopefully they compensate by adding some more wood features, since that went so well at the last Olympics
  • 2 0
 Whatever it takes so we can watch Jolanda win again on grit and tech skill
  • 2 0
 A 231 Mtr X-Trash lump or Chamonix ..... hmmmmm
  • 1 0
 If they can hold the surfing in Tahiti, surely they could hold the mountain biking in ...you know... the mountains??
  • 2 0
 Blasphemy
  • 1 0
 Enough D- to make DH an olympic sport :-)
  • 1 0
 This race will be Garbage, or made from garbage
  • 1 0
 Rubbish
