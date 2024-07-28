On her fourth attempt, Pauline Ferrand Prevot finally found Olympic success as she completed her gold medal winning race
on home soil.
After not taking any medals in the London, Rio and Tokyo Games, Ferrand Prevot can now add Olympic champion to her long list of cycling achievements. A dominant show of strength on the course at Élancourt Hill proved why Ferrand Prevot ranks amongst the sport's greatest as once again she showed how her strategy to peak for specific events is unrivalled.
Ferrand Prevot told media after the race that she "was on a mission" and was focusing on "going full gas on the uphill and trying to recover on the downhill." The strategy paid off for the 2023 XCC and XCO World Champion as she was able to set the fastest lap times
for six of the seven race laps.
As part of her build-up to perhaps the biggest race of her wildly successful racing career so far, Ferrand Prevot said "I was working with a mental coach since a few months ago. I was just thinking of myself and not about the others." The newly crowned Olympic champion admits "I was like a robot. I didn’t hear anyone on the course. I heard the national coach, but even my parents I didn’t really hear them. I was just on a mission."
After announcing 2024 would be her last year racing mountain bikes
at the Nove Mesto XC World Cup, Ferrand Prevot said that heading into the games she couldn't just prepare for the big race as she "needed to know what was happening after."
"I needed to be free in my head and not be thinking ‘should I continue or not?’ So this winter I took the decision to stop MTB."
Following an incredibly successful career of off-road racing with just a World Cup overall title left to achieve Ferrand Prevot said "Winning or not, I would have stopped anyway. Because I don’t see myself doing this again, like training for the Olympics again. It doesn’t make sense to me."
"I decided to quit MTB and will return to the road. It will be official, I think, the second week of August, what team I will join. But we have already a nice project and I will be happy to prepare for the Tour de France and to try to win the Tour de France next season."