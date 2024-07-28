Haley Batten made history at the Paris Olympics as she became the first rider from the U.S. to win a silver medal in mountain biking at the Games.
In an incredible performance that saw her ride back from a flat tire and broken rear wheel on lap four, Batten battled for the historic silver medal position against 2016 Rio gold medalist Jenny Rissveds. After a late move against Rissveds a gap of five seconds was created allowing Batten to take the first silver medal for a U.S. athlete previously Georgia Gould secured bronze in 2012 and Susan DeMattei a bronze medal at the first mountain bike Olympic event in 1996.
Batten's Olympic journey was inspired by Gould's 2012 bronze medal as she told media: "That was the year that I decided I wanted to be an Olympian because of her. I just won my first junior national title and Georgia is the reason why I’m here today."
The fight to secure the silver medal wasn't easy for Batten as she had a slower start to the race placing 11th after lap one, "I knew the start was important and I messed it up."
"That was really disappointing and I thought I lost my chance of a medal right there."
Luckily for Batten, she was able to quickly find a rapid pace setting the third fastest times on laps two and three
to move into fourth. Bad luck struck the U.S. rider on lap four as she picked up a flat tire and destroyed her front wheel.
"This course is relentless there are sneaky rocks that can give you a flat tire, I broke my wheel today somewhere, I can’t remember where I think it was lap four or something, so you have to adapt for all unpredictable circumstances and just race your best and try not to make mistakes."
While Batten was able to fight back to 2nd place after her mid-race mechanical she wishes she could have fought with race-winner Pauline Ferrand Prevot
. "I wish I could have fought with her. But you know, she's been waiting for this for a long time. She's been to many Olympic Games, and it hasn't come together. And you know, I'm very happy for her to win in her home country."
The hard work paid off today during the race but the lead-up to this year's Olympic Games has not been easy for Batten as a crash last year resulted in a concussion leading to a five to six week recovery. "I think concussions are sometimes one of the more scary injuries. I think if you break a bone you know what the recovery is but when you hurt your head your perception of reality changes a lot and your ability to experience life changes drastically it's definitely scary." Batten revealed that at a second test event for the Paris Games earlier this year she took another fall and hit her head again.
"I crashed on the drop right before the jump and yeah I hit my hard and pretty immediately felt pretty awful I was lucky because I had learned a lot from the concussion I got last year and I knew that pushing through it does not help so I immediately pulled the plug and I took five days off the bike and I didn't ride at all."
Luckily Batten was able to find some time to fully recover and return to the course at Élancourt Hill with a clear head and the strength to secure the Olympic silver medal. "For me just to be able to mentally be able to have a clear mind and be ready and race at my best regardless of challenges before the race and during the race, yeah it was amazing but also just so special to share with family and friends."
With the Olympic Games heading to Los Angeles in 2028, Betten has her sights set on another historic achievement, "The next one’s mine."