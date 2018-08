From Paris, with love.It's not that often that MTB and Slopestyle riders left their beloved mountain for the concrete of the city, but when it happens we make sure it's in one of the most iconic city Paris. With Notre Dame as background and right in front of the City Hall this events was for sure something else.Max Peythieu in actionCheers to all the Riders : Yannick Granieri, Maxime Peythieu, Franck Paulin, Remy Carra, Simon Perdrix