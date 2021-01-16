Paris Court Sides With French Cycling Federation in eMTB Trademark Battle With French Motorcycling Federation

A Paris court has released its verdict on a case between the FFM (French Motorcycle Federation) and the FFC (French Cycling Federation), which was about whether the FFM could use certain trademarks related to e-bikes, but which may have broader implications for eMTB racing, trail use advocacy, and the image of electric-assisted mountain biking as a subsport of either mountain biking or motorcycling.
The court ruled that the FFM did not have the right to claim trademarks for names like Coupe de France VTTAE, VTTAE Enduro, French Championship VTTAE, and Trophée de France E-VTT that include terms related to eMTB racing such as VTTAE (the French term for eMTB), E-VTT (literally, e-MTB) and E-BIKE, and that those terms would properly fall into the FFC’s domain.
All in all, the FFM had to relinquish ownership of more than 20 trademarks to the FFC, and about 15 others have been canceled entirely.
If what we’ve seen so far is any indication, races for electric mountain bikes
tend to work better when organized by people who have organized mountain bike races before. Remember this?
Moreover, this may help set a precedent for French communities about whether to view these contraptions as mountain bikes or motorcycles, helping to keep the issues of trail access for eMTBs separate from the issue of trail access for motorcycles.
The FFM has one month to appeal this decision. For more information, find the full judgement here
.
