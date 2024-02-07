Park Tool Announces New E-Bike Specific Tools

E-Bike-specific saddles and shoes may not have much merit, but e-bikes do have specific needs, especially when it comes to tools. Park Tool
now offers three new pieces for the workshop which should make working on E-Bikes less of a hassle.EWS-2 – Electronic Shift Tool - $9.99 USD
The EWS-2 is similar to the EWS-1 (no, it has nothing to do with enduro racing) tri-star tool, but doesn't replace it. There's a 2032 battery cover removal slotted head and two wire holders which should ease tucking electronic insulation into shrouds. Its 3mm outer diameter connector fits Shimano Di2 E-tube EW-SD300 wires - for the EW-SD50 wires, you'll want the EWS-1. The blue colourway should let you know which tool you'll want at a glance.LRT-5 – Lockring Tool for Fazua Ride 60 E-Bike drivetrains - $33.95 USD
Every brand that builds their own crank and spider requires another tool. Thankfully, Park Tool has a 16-notch, 41mm outside diameter Lockring for E-bikes with Fazua Ride 60 motor too. This 4140 steel lockring has a 3/8" drive fitting for a ratchet or 36mm wrench flats, so it can handle the lower tolerance of an adjustable wrench too.SW-6 3.7mm spoke nipples - $8.95 USD
Carrying on with the changing standards of E-Bikes, some hub-driven E-Bikes use huge 3.7mm spoke nipples (that's about 8.5 gauge or 0.146" in imperial units). Park Tool has those covered now too, so you can add another coloured spoke key to the truing stand.
