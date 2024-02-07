Park Tool Announces New E-Bike Specific Tools

Feb 7, 2024
by Matt Beer  
E-Bike-specific saddles and shoes may not have much merit, but e-bikes do have specific needs, especially when it comes to tools. Park Tool now offers three new pieces for the workshop which should make working on E-Bikes less of a hassle.

photo
photo

EWS-2 – Electronic Shift Tool - $9.99 USD

The EWS-2 is similar to the EWS-1 (no, it has nothing to do with enduro racing) tri-star tool, but doesn't replace it. There's a 2032 battery cover removal slotted head and two wire holders which should ease tucking electronic insulation into shrouds. Its 3mm outer diameter connector fits Shimano Di2 E-tube EW-SD300 wires - for the EW-SD50 wires, you'll want the EWS-1. The blue colourway should let you know which tool you'll want at a glance.

photo
photo

LRT-5 – Lockring Tool for Fazua Ride 60 E-Bike drivetrains - $33.95 USD

Every brand that builds their own crank and spider requires another tool. Thankfully, Park Tool has a 16-notch, 41mm outside diameter Lockring for E-bikes with Fazua Ride 60 motor too. This 4140 steel lockring has a 3/8" drive fitting for a ratchet or 36mm wrench flats, so it can handle the lower tolerance of an adjustable wrench too.

photo
photo

SW-6 3.7mm spoke nipples - $8.95 USD

Carrying on with the changing standards of E-Bikes, some hub-driven E-Bikes use huge 3.7mm spoke nipples (that's about 8.5 gauge or 0.146" in imperial units). Park Tool has those covered now too, so you can add another coloured spoke key to the truing stand.

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tools Park Tool


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
344 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Bella Naughton Joins KHS Racing] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
204785 views
Review: The New 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC Has All The Integration
61975 views
First Look: The 2024 Arc8 Extra Has Suspension Rails
54863 views
First Ride: The 2024 Pivot Switchblade Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
51275 views
Derek Teel of Dialed Health Suffers Extensive Injuries After Being Struck By Driver in Hit & Run
40739 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?
40000 views
4 Interesting Prototypes From Emerging European Brands
36686 views
First Ride: Knolly Chilcotin 6.0
35769 views

14 Comments
  • 13 0
 I like big nipples and I can not lie. Anything but an SW-6 can’t comply.
  • 6 0
 Perfect for when my wife's boyfriend works on my E Bike (I can't work on my own bike)
  • 3 0
 Two sentences. A lifetime of shame. Easily the best insult of e bikers I've ever read.
  • 4 0
 They are not keeping it real
  • 2 0
 The first E specific thing I’ve seen that seems to actually have a purpose of existing.

Funny how that seems to already be lost on people?
  • 1 0
 I need a Park Tools tool that allows me to correct the wheel size in Shimano's system when they forgot to set it from the factory.
  • 3 1
 Bah - no power tools. I guess I'll do it myself. No, it's fine.
  • 2 1
 Sounds complicated!
  • 1 1
 ‎
  • 1 1
 Park Amp Clamp
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.051200
Mobile Version of Website