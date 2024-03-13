Park Tool Announces Winners of Their 2024 Community Tool Grants

PRESS RELEASE: Park Tool

When we opened this year’s application window, we had no idea we would receive over 650 applications from across the globe. It truly shows how the power of the bicycle can help build stronger communities and enrich the lives of the people in them. Though we wish we could help each organization that applied, we had the almost-impossible job of weeding them down to the top ten for this year’s grants. This year’s winners represent a diverse cross section of well-run organizations doing great work in their communities. — Eric Hawkins, Park Tool’s President, Owner and Chief Mechanic



FOR 2024, THE WINNERS ARE:

Bikes Not Bombs - Boston, Massachusetts

The Community Cycling Center - Portland, Oregon

Escuela ELAB - San Miguel, Chile

Got To Get Out - Auckland, New Zealand

Groundwork Somerville - Somerville, Massachusetts

MT Alpha Cycling - Missoula, Montana

MyTEAM TRIUMPH - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Off the Chain - Anchorage, Alaska



Tempe Bicycle Action Group - Tempe, Arizona

West Town Bikes - Chicago, Illinois

After reviewing an astonishing 657 applications (an all-time record), Park Tool is pleased to announce the winners of their 2024 Community Tool Grants. Over the past nine years, Park Tool has donated over $120,000 worth of tools to over 90 different non-profit organizations throughout the world.Bikes Not Bombs uses the bicycle as a vehicle for social change to achieve economic mobility for Black and other marginalized people in Boston and the Global South. They engage hundreds of Boston youth in foundational bike mechanics classes, employ teenagers and young adults in their mission-driven bike shop, offer free bike repair events to local families, run community rides, and provide thousands of free bikes to neighbors in need and partners across the Global South.The Community Cycling Center is a Portland, Oregon based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Their mission is to broaden access to bicycling and its benefits. Their vision is to help build a vibrant community where people from all backgrounds use bikes to stay happy, healthy, and connected. Their no-cost community programming focuses 100 percent of their efforts on serving children and youth marginalized by racism, sexism, xenophobia, and/or living on low incomes.Bike knowledge for everyone – professionalizing an essential profession for a sustainable country.Got To Get Out is a social enterprise / adventure group that Robert Bruce set up in 2014 to encourage New Zealanders to get outdoors and be active. Three quarters of these events were totally free for people to attend. Around 15,000 people have attended one of his events, and a large portion are guided bike rides.Groundwork Somerville has been “changing places and changing lives” in Somerville, Massachusetts since 2000. Through youth empowerment, urban gardening, bike repair and distribution, and resident-led climate justice initiatives, Groundwork sows the seeds of a healthy community.MT Alpha Cycling is a club dedicated to getting more identifying women, girls, and non-binary people on bikes. They focus on cultivating skills, confidence, and competition through clinics, group rides, training, and race support.myTeam Triumph's mission is "to enrich the well-being of individuals with disabilities and foster lifelong relationships through community endurance athletics". In a nutshell they provide unique opportunities for people with disabilities to be able to participate in cycling, running and triathlon events by providing adaptive equipment for the athlete with a disability known as a Captain and volunteers to pull or push them known as Angels.Off the Chain is a low-cost, volunteer-run bicycle collective serving Alaska's largest city. Off the Chain teaches people of all ages and backgrounds how to repair bicycles and strives to increase bicycle ridership, awareness, and safety through community service, education, and the repair and resale of refurbished bikes.Tempe Bicycle Action Group pedals towards a safer, bike loving community by teaching the tiniest tots to university speedsters about bike safety, so we ride safe, ride smart, and ride on. With their wrench-wielding wizards, TBAG ensures every bike is road-ready and every student a two-wheeled superhero.West Town Bikes envisions a city where biking provides access to better lives. They empower youth and adults of all abilities and circumstances to build stronger, healthier communities.Each of the grant winners will receive over $1,600 in Park Tool products including:• 1 Park Tool PK-5 Professional Mechanic Tool Kit• 2 Park Tool PCS-10.3 Portable Repair Stands• 5 Park Tool SA-1 Shop Aprons• 1 Park Tool BBB-4 Big Blue Book of Bicycle RepairAll applicants who were not chosen for 2024 are encouraged to reapply for 2025 when the application window opens in November.