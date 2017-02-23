PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Talks: Derailleur Setup, Presented by Park Tool - Video

Feb 23, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool


Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series will cover the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the eighth episode jumping into the secrets of setting up your rear derailleur.

Calvin showed us the basics of derailleur limits and tension last month, and now he's here to share some tricks when it comes to setup.

Tech Talks - Derailleur Setup Tricks


Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool

by mikelevy
Views: 3,753    Faves: 25    Comments: 0



Need more Calvin in your life?
Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur Limits and Cable Tension

Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

Must Read This Week
Is This GT's New DH Bike?
86518 views
Randoms - Frostbike 2017
69725 views
Trek Slash 9.9 29 RSL - Review
62187 views
Rémy Métailler Signs Two-Year Deal with Cube
56111 views
Richie Rude's POV Angry Midget KOM Run - Video
55197 views
Randoms - London Bike Show 2017
54976 views
2016 Photo of the Year Winner is…
48484 views
Norco Range 9.2 - First Ride
46946 views

18 Comments

  • + 10
 Great stuff, very helpful as always!

"To know the good sometimes you must know the bad." Motto for the world right now...
  • + 7
 I like this geezer.
  • + 1
 Calvin is my idol.
  • + 1
 he's a straight shooter.
  • + 4
 Waiting for a kickstarter for a different shifter tech that doesn't rely on Timmy timid thumb or Walt wrist shifter but instead, uses Mrs Palmer? ;-P
  • + 2
 Everyone knows a Walter....... The dude who brags about breaking chains alluding to his massive leg power, when in reality, he's just a dumbass.
  • + 2
 Hahaha thought it said dealer set up and was hoping to see how they recommended the setup of a workshop. fail!
  • + 1
 This video did nothing to sell sale this product...

www.parktool.com/product/threaded-dummy-pedal-dp-2

...and that's how you know you can trust this guy!
  • + 3
 The new king of Pinkbike!
  • + 1
 Thank you! Thank you! This is a great series. Camera work is great too, the split screen with the cog really shows what is going on.
  • + 1
 Holy moly the last half of this video is awesome. I bet Timmy Timmid gets.......re-purposed after work.
  • + 2
 Calvin' s trail wheel repair video is OSCAR grade stuff.
  • + 1
 The 2. last sentence is the best Wink
  • + 1
 Calvin Jones has the moustache of a man knows how to handle his shit.
  • + 1
 Calvin's the best.
  • + 1
 Lol Calvin is my Hero.
  • - 1
 SRAM no problem, now try Shimano and that 1 gear.
  • + 0
 I miss grip shift....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042261
Mobile Version of Website