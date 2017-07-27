PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Talks: Fixing Cassette Play, Presented by Park Tool – Video

Jul 27, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool


Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the thirteenth episode taking a closer look at annoying cassette rattle.

If you listen closely, you'll discover that our bikes can actually tell us when something isn't right with them. Having a discerning ear is important when tracking down those noises, and Calvin is here to show us how to recognize a common cause of annoying rattles.


Fixing Cassette Play

Tech Talks: 5 Next Level Shifting Issues

by ParkToolCompany
by ParkToolCompany



Need more Calvin in your life?
Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement
Episode #10 - Clipless pedal setup
Episode #11 - New cleat setup
Episode #12 - Top 5 next level shifting issues

Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

4 Comments

  • + 5
 Wrong video? Doesn't discuss fixing cassette play.
  • + 1
 Need to buy another pair tools to fix it. But buy a park tool DVD to learn how to fix it.
  • + 1
 Oops!!!!, wrong video gentlemen.
  • + 1
 Indeed, very strange. This is the top 5 of next level shifting isseusWink

Post a Comment



