Tech Talks: Fixing Cassette Play, Presented by Park Tool – Video

Fixing Cassette Play

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the thirteenth episode taking a closer look at annoying cassette rattle.If you listen closely, you'll discover that our bikes can actually tell us when something isn't right with them. Having a discerning ear is important when tracking down those noises, and Calvin is here to show us how to recognize a common cause of annoying rattles.