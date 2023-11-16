Park Tool Now Taking Applications for 2024 Community Tool Grants

Park Tool opens application window for 2024 community grants.

We are pleased to announce that the application window for our 2024 Community Tool Grant will open November 15, 2023, and run until December 31, 2023. Now in its ninth year, the Park Tool Community Tool Grant has so far donated over $120,000 worth of tools to deserving organizations throughout the world.

For 2024, Park Tool will award grants consisting of bicycle tools and repair stands to ten nonprofit organizations or community groups, to help them continue to make a difference in their community. Each of the ten grant recipients will receive over $1,600 in Park Tool products including:
• 1 Park Tool PK-5 Professional Mechanic Tool Kit
• 2 Park Tool PCS-10.3 Portable Repair Stands
• 5 Park Tool SA-1 Shop Aprons
• 1 Park Tool BBB-4 Big Blue Book of Bicycle Repair

bigquotesOver the past nine years we have reviewed over a thousand applications from well deserving organizations, and we love seeing how our grants make a difference in each of these causes. We look forward to seeing the applications this year and working with the winners to outfit their bike repair areas.Eric Hawkins, Park Tool president and owner

Applications for the grants will be accepted from November 15, 2023, until December 31, 2023. Winners will be announced in mid-January of 2024. Apply here.

6 Comments
  • 7 0
 Love to see it. Bigups park tool.
  • 3 0
 Can I ask that Parktool look into a Tool Removal Grant process? For example, in Jefferson County, CO we would benefit massively from getting help in removing the giant freaking tool that's running our open space programs.
  • 3 1
 no need for applications. everyone knows @mtb-dialed is our community tool lol
  • 3 3
 This would be wonderful!!! If our smallish town had a community bike repair center then maybe we could finally help the local shop close down!!!
  • 2 0
 My mate Dave is a proper tool, how much do I get?
  • 1 2
 My garage is a community that needs some tools







