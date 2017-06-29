PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Talks: Top 5 Next Level Shifting Issues, Presented by Park Tool – Video

Jun 29, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool


Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the twelfth episode tackling five next-level shifting issues.

Bike shifting worse than a new driver trying to work a clutch and gear lever? There are the obvious things to check - cable tension, limit screws, alignment, and so on - but Calvin is here to explain five less obvious issues that might be keeping your rig from working as well as it could.


Top 5 Next Level Shifting Issues

Tech Talks: 5 Next Level Shifting Issues

by ParkToolCompany
Views: 253    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Need more Calvin in your life?
Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement
Episode #10 - Clipless pedal setup
Episode #11 - New cleat setup

Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

Must Read This Week
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
75196 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
55183 views
Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er
54848 views
Intense's 2018 Carbine - First Look
45388 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
44796 views
BMC Speedfox 01 - First Ride
37522 views
Marin's 2018 Collection
34842 views
Results: Downhill presented by IXS - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017
34076 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 next level dag toss boss

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029032
Mobile Version of Website