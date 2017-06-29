Tech Talks: Top 5 Next Level Shifting Issues, Presented by Park Tool – Video

Top 5 Next Level Shifting Issues

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the twelfth episode tackling five next-level shifting issues.Bike shifting worse than a new driver trying to work a clutch and gear lever? There are the obvious things to check - cable tension, limit screws, alignment, and so on - but Calvin is here to explain five less obvious issues that might be keeping your rig from working as well as it could.