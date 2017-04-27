PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Talks: Clipless Pedal Cleat Setup, Presented by Park Tool - Video

Apr 28, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool


Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the tenth episode tackling clipless pedal cleat setup.

Depending on how you ride, locking your feet onto the pedals has a lot of advantages for some of us. That said, your cleats need to be setup correctly for everything to work as intended. Below, Calvin and Ben show you how to do exactly that.

Clipless Pedal Cleat Setup

Tech Talks - Clipless Pedal Cleat Setup

by ParkToolCompany
Views: 1,210    Faves: 2    Comments: 0



Need more Calvin in your life?
Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement

Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

8 Comments

  • + 7
 After hip surgery, I found that a great way to set up my cleats was to go back to riding flats.
  • + 0
 ALL OF THE SPORTS.... ???? except for like the gay ones like road racing and XC. But seriously a video? There are people around me trying to work.
  • + 2
 Who would admit they have palls that are Roadies?
  • + 2
 I, for one, support our Cleat Overlords.
  • - 1
 Flat pedals win medals, thats all I have to say.
  • + 4
 In what sport?
  • + 1
 Chess Smile
  • + 0
 Oh a video? No thanks.

