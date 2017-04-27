Tech Talks: Clipless Pedal Cleat Setup, Presented by Park Tool - Video

Clipless Pedal Cleat Setup

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the tenth episode tackling clipless pedal cleat setup.Depending on how you ride, locking your feet onto the pedals has a lot of advantages for some of us. That said, your cleats need to be setup correctly for everything to work as intended. Below, Calvin and Ben show you how to do exactly that.