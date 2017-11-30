Tech Talks: A Cleat Story, Presented by Park Tool – Video

A Cleat Story

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the seventeenth episode telling the story of a mechanic versus a troublesome cleat.Your cleat bolts get the short end of the stick. Not only are they constantly in the mud and dirt, but they're also out of sight and out of mind on the bottom of our shoes... until one of them becomes loose, that is. It's only then that we see how one seemingly small issue can put an end to an entire day. Calvin is here to explain how to keep that from happening.