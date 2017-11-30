SPONSORED

Tech Talks: A Cleat Story, Presented by Park Tool – Video

Nov 30, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the seventeenth episode telling the story of a mechanic versus a troublesome cleat.

Your cleat bolts get the short end of the stick. Not only are they constantly in the mud and dirt, but they're also out of sight and out of mind on the bottom of our shoes... until one of them becomes loose, that is. It's only then that we see how one seemingly small issue can put an end to an entire day. Calvin is here to explain how to keep that from happening.


A Cleat Story

Tech Talks: A Cleat Story, Presented by Park Tool

by ParkToolCompany
Need more Calvin in your life?

Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement
Episode #10 - Clipless pedal setup
Episode #11 - New cleat setup
Episode #12 - Top 5 next level shifting issues
Episode #13 - Fixing cassette play
Episode #14 - Gearing hacks
Episode #15 - Fixing sticky pistons
Episode #16 - Lubing fork seals


Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

