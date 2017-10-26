Tech Talks: Lubing Your Fork Seals, Presented by Park Tool – Video

PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the sixteenth episode showing you a quick trick to keep your fork working smoothly.

Suspension forks are complicated items that can be intimidating to strip down, so it's no surprise to see that many forks aren't working as smoothly as they could. And while it may feel like you need a degree in fluid dynamics and a bench full of tools to make a difference, that's not the case. With just one or two inexpensive tools, a bottle of the right lube, and a little know-how, you can take your suspension from sticky to smooth in only a few minutes.


How to Lube Your Fork Seals

Tech Talks: Fork Lube, Presented by Park Tool

by ParkToolCompany
Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

9 Comments

  • + 1
 Interesting video.

I've never heard of anyone using this method before. Is it common? How long would the injected oil last in this method? I'd of thought that if your forks are that sticky, it's time for a proper lower leg service anyway, and a quicker short term solution would be just to spray some Fork Juice on the stantions?

Thought the presenter was funny. 10/10 would watch again.
  • + 2
 Feel like I should be calling him Mr Jones. Love the tech talks. Keep'm comin.
  • + 1
 No seal pick for me. The tip of a zip tie works much better and is plastic. No worries
  • + 1
 this is OK but,
you can just use a needle syringe (like Marshi once showed me )
  • + 1
 I thought that bike looked brand new, but it's one of Danny Harts old bikes!
  • + 1
 Odd chap agreed, and not sure why you want to be picking at wiper seals.
  • + 1
 Would be nervous to have tooth pick break during the process.
  • + 1
 The guy is so american... Smile
  • + 1
 Odd chap

