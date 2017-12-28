Tech Talks: Tricks of a Mechanical Mind, Presented by Park Tool – Video

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the eighteenth episode demonstrating some clever ways to use tools for jobs they're not really intended for.
Ever use a truing stand to hold a pedal while you work on it? An air compressor to shoot off a stubborn grip? The handle of a cone wrench to push brake pistons back into the caliper? Long-time mechanics have plenty of tricks up their sleeve to make jobs easier, and here are some great examples of out-of-the-box thinking.
Tricks of a Mechanical Mind
51 Comments
1) use the correct tool for the job
2) a hammer is the correct tool for the job
3) anything can be used as a hammer
Tube Cutter much much better than a saw.
I use old grips lock ons and an old stem as guides. Good hacksaws aren’t expensive, nor are files and it takes less than a minute to produce a good clean finish.
The "swelling at the cut" from a tubing cutter that Thom describes is a pretty much unavoidable byproduct of the wedged shaped blade and a pain to get rid of.
Ask me how I know this.
The air gun kit comes with a needle adapter thats great for removing and installing grips.
Slip the needle under the inside of a grip and blast it off or adjust it carefully into position.
Cuts the ends completely flush and, tensions the ties before cutting. I've been using mine for over 30 years.
Here's one that's a little (lot) less money: www.amazon.com/Eastwood-Professional-Cable-Wire-Tie/dp/B006ISG5M0 - Can't vouch for it lasting 30+ years, though. ;-)
www.amazon.ca/Xuron-2175-Maxi-Shear-Flush-Cutter/dp/B000IBU0YC/ref=pd_cp_201_3?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=ABZ1YPBC96QXTEXWS275
tout suite has become an english idiom.
