SPONSORED

Tech Talks: Tricks of a Mechanical Mind, Presented by Park Tool – Video

Dec 28, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool


Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the eighteenth episode demonstrating some clever ways to use tools for jobs they're not really intended for.

Ever use a truing stand to hold a pedal while you work on it? An air compressor to shoot off a stubborn grip? The handle of a cone wrench to push brake pistons back into the caliper? Long-time mechanics have plenty of tricks up their sleeve to make jobs easier, and here are some great examples of out-of-the-box thinking.


Tricks of a Mechanical Mind

Tech Talks: Tricks of a Mechanical Mind, Presented by Park Tool

by ParkToolCompany
Views: 3,874    Faves: 16    Comments: 0



Need more Calvin in your life?

Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement
Episode #10 - Clipless pedal setup
Episode #11 - New cleat setup
Episode #12 - Top 5 next level shifting issues
Episode #13 - Fixing cassette play
Episode #14 - Gearing hacks
Episode #15 - Fixing sticky pistons
Episode #16 - Lubing fork seals
Episode #17 - A cleat's story


Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

Must Read This Week
Win a YT Jeffsy 29 AL Two - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
52558 views
Sam Pilgrim on Haibike?
43119 views
Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41213 views
Sam Pilgrim Off NS Bikes
36902 views
Win a Feedback Sports Bike Maintenance Dream Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
36424 views
Next Level Drone Footage With Antoine Buffart - Video
29114 views
Ask Pinkbike: Back to Flats, Inches of Squish for Enduro, and Pondering the Next Upgrade
28937 views
What Did You Get For Christmas?
23844 views

51 Comments

  • + 56
 Every tool is a hammer, except screwdrivers, which are chisels.
  • + 2
 Choose your hammer wisely.
  • + 21
 Three rules in engineering
1) use the correct tool for the job
2) a hammer is the correct tool for the job
3) anything can be used as a hammer
  • + 2
 It's dangerous to go alone. Take this hammer.
  • + 25
 A fleshlight and some dish soap to clean those worn out grips
  • + 8
 I noticed they were using a hacksaw to cut a carbon steerer tube which is all good, but if the steerer tube is aluminum a standard copper pipe cutter works great. Same for alum handle bars, no need to file either. Any shop still using a hacksaw to cut alum tubing is wasting time. Park doesn't make a special blue pipe cutter but they should, and if they are still recommending and teaching techs to cut alum tubes with their expensive guide and saw then thats kinda disingenuous.
  • + 8
 +1
Tube Cutter much much better than a saw.
  • + 29
 A saw is the correct tool for the job with aluminium steerers and bars. I’ve used both over decades of working on bikes. Both will do the job ok but if you want to do it properly a guide, a good hacksaw and a file can’t be beat. No swelling at the cut, no tool marks from the pipe cutter and I actually find it quicker AND takes less energy pushing a saw than spinning a pipe cutter.
I use old grips lock ons and an old stem as guides. Good hacksaws aren’t expensive, nor are files and it takes less than a minute to produce a good clean finish.
  • + 12
 +1 on this.. exactly my experience

The "swelling at the cut" from a tubing cutter that Thom describes is a pretty much unavoidable byproduct of the wedged shaped blade and a pain to get rid of.
  • + 5
 @ka81: Maybe if you don't have a guide, the tube cutter for steel will have a thicker blade than the ones for copper and will leave a lump, the ones for copper with the thin blade won't last long on 6061 aluminum they will chip, then you will have to finish with a hacksaw and have to buy a new cutter for $10.

Ask me how I know this.
  • + 1
 #hacksaw4lifebro
  • + 3
 @MrDiamondDave: Jim Duggan Lves!
  • + 2
 Tube cutters are for hacks.use a proper saw guide and a file.
  • + 2
 This is one of those one-time jobs I leave to my lbs to do. I don't have the tools to install or remove the lower crown race anyway so I could just as well have the lbs cut the steerer too. Surprised by the poll recently, I do think all mountainbikers should be able to build and true their own wheels. Now that is a regular job that could save you trouble in the long run.
  • + 0
 Tubing cutters are great. Straight cuts with proper use.
  • + 0
 @rideonjon: Hacks = those smart enough to find a better way... Screw innovation I'm a happy caveman type, js...
  • + 1
 @vinay: I use a section of PVC pipe and my trusty rubber mallet to mount the crown race. Perfect and the PVC pipe was free from the construction site across my street
  • + 1
 I broke the blade on my tube cutter quite easily so back to hack saw and file. Also, can't believe I've only just discovered Gorilla tape for tubeless set up. Way cheaper and easier to use.
  • + 6
 The rubber coated cone spanners are also great for levering QR levers away from road bike forks when the lever is closed right against the fork leg.
  • + 2
 An adjustable clamp with soft jaws for press fit bb and headset, add whichever appropriate socket for bearings. A pvc sink drain fits a headset race onto a fork. An old steel handlebar to remove a bb or headset is also a cheater for frozen cranks and pedals. Take a spoke, bend the head into a handle trim to size and file the end to a dull point. Use this for preparing cable housing and such. There is a grungy chopstick and a dental pick that live on the top lip of my toolbox alongside pipe cleaners, dish soap and Qtips. Long Live Park Tool
  • + 3
 Spokes are handy. File the end sharp and use it as a pick, perfect for opening up freshly cut cable housing. You can make a couple of bends in one for a chain de-tensioner, etc.
  • + 16
 Or just insert a piece of old inner cable into the new outer before you cut it.
  • + 2
 @vinay: That's BRILLIANT! +1
  • + 2
 Always wanted a proper shop inflator but $125 is a lot. I can buy a compressor and a air gun kit for that.
The air gun kit comes with a needle adapter thats great for removing and installing grips.
Slip the needle under the inside of a grip and blast it off or adjust it carefully into position.
  • + 2
 Soon the company will have a robot that fixes bikes for you, and they say think out of the box... heh funny Razz A good mechanic can work out without all those expensive stuff. But still some are essential tho.
  • + 3
 The PW-4 pedal wrench is the perfect size and weight to bludgeon a dog or small person!
  • + 4
 Thanks! I've been doing all my bludgeoning with a TL-1.2. Takes forever that way.
  • + 2
 Been building/wrenching my own for a long time, I love these articles for the little " I should have thought of that, it's so much easier" things
  • + 3
 Im just happy to see that no beer was harmed during the making of this video
  • + 2
 Use gipsy swing as a soundtrack for anything, and the viewer will think that anything in the video is piece of cake!
  • + 2
 If it jams, hit it with a hammer and if it breaks it needed replacing anyway
  • + 1
 I like how they showed how to do the pad spanner's job with a generic tool while also showing what the pad spanner is actually good at (nothing)
  • + 1
 Use smartphone camera with light turned on to see into deep and dark gaps or around the corner.
  • + 1
 Is he spilling any beer? I don't think I could bear to watch something like this again.
  • + 0
 Now that I'm older I can really relate to those, "The More You Know" signage. Also, "oh yes thank you, yes, yes, THAT'S PLENTY! no no no, thank yooouuuuu!"............I remember in my teens I had a realization moment I thought I knew everything, then I blacked out because I couldn't handle it, and we'll leave it at that.
  • + 1
 Tools at Harbor Freight, save your money for expensive bike parts!
  • + 1
 I like the 'spot welding' of the electrical tape.
  • + 2
 Any tool = bottle opener
  • + 1
 you can open a bottle with a bill
  • + 1
 Calvin's sporting some mean sneans there.
  • + 1
 Use a box cutter to trim zip ties flush.
  • + 2
 nail clippers work even better.
  • + 2
 One of these works best: www.amazon.com/Panduit-GS2B-Controlled-Tension-Cut-Off/dp/B001EU2558

Cuts the ends completely flush and, tensions the ties before cutting. I've been using mine for over 30 years.

Here's one that's a little (lot) less money: www.amazon.com/Eastwood-Professional-Cable-Wire-Tie/dp/B006ISG5M0 - Can't vouch for it lasting 30+ years, though. ;-)
  • + 1
 Or a proper flush cutter from a hobby shop

www.amazon.ca/Xuron-2175-Maxi-Shear-Flush-Cutter/dp/B000IBU0YC/ref=pd_cp_201_3?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=ABZ1YPBC96QXTEXWS275
  • + 1
 Leatherman and a nylon faced hammer gets the job done tout suite
  • + 2
 Tout suite?
  • + 2
 @fracasnoxteam: Rodney
  • + 2
 @fracasnoxteam: tout de suite?
tout suite has become an english idiom.
  • + 1
 I use a power grinder to trim aluminum bars
  • + 1
 My Park Tool HMR-4 21oz Shop Hammer doubles as a murder weapon.
  • + 1
 can't watch this

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.064847
Mobile Version of Website