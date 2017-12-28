Tech Talks: Tricks of a Mechanical Mind, Presented by Park Tool – Video

Tricks of a Mechanical Mind

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the eighteenth episode demonstrating some clever ways to use tools for jobs they're not really intended for.Ever use a truing stand to hold a pedal while you work on it? An air compressor to shoot off a stubborn grip? The handle of a cone wrench to push brake pistons back into the caliper? Long-time mechanics have plenty of tricks up their sleeve to make jobs easier, and here are some great examples of out-of-the-box thinking.