Part 1: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

Yesterday we got a hint of things to come with flashy looking frames being built up, but today those flashy frames took their final form with some drop-dead gorgeous designs on show throughout the pits. Take a look and decide what you think is the best of the bunch. Adam Brayton's SCOTT Gambler Alex Marin's Saracen Myst Marcelo Gutierrez's Giant Glory Aaron Gwin's YT Tues Matt Walker's Cube Two15 29er Connor Fearon's Kona Operator Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 Jacob Dickson's Giant Glory Matt Walker's Saracen Myst Vali Holl's YT Tues Mark Wallace's Canyon Sender Martin Maes' GT Fury Jack Moir's Intense M29 Danny Hart's Saracen Myst Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme Jure Zabjek's Devinci Wilson Kye A'Hern's Canyon Sender Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11
