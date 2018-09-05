PINKBIKE TECH

Part 1: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

Sep 5, 2018
by Ross Bell  
Yesterday we got a hint of things to come with flashy looking frames being built up, but today those flashy frames took their final form with some drop-dead gorgeous designs on show throughout the pits. Take a look and decide what you think is the best of the bunch.


Adam Brayton's SCOTT Gambler

Alex Marin's Saracen Myst

Marcelo Gutierrez's Giant Glory

Aaron Gwin's YT Tues

Matt Walker's Cube Two15 29er

Connor Fearon's Kona Operator

Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator

Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson

Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10

Jacob Dickson's Giant Glory

Matt Walker's Saracen Myst

Vali Holl's YT Tues

Mark Wallace's Canyon Sender

Martin Maes' GT Fury

Jack Moir's Intense M29

Danny Hart's Saracen Myst

Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme

Jure Zabjek's Devinci Wilson

Kye A'Hern's Canyon Sender

Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11

Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
Scott Launches New Ransom Enduro Bike
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
Review: Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29
8 Things We Learned at the La Bresse World Cup
New Zealand's Only Tandem DH Racers Take On Megavalanche & More
Video: Connor Fearon's Heavy Hitting Segment from Gamble Film
Lenzerheide MTB World Championships Promises to be One Wild Ride
52 Comments

  • + 17
 I love this part of World Champs, all the custom bikes that reflect not only the country but also some touches that are meaningful and personal to the riders! Any chance we get some coverage of the custom XC bikes as well?!
  • + 12
 Stay tuned!! Smile
  • + 2
 Martin Maes bike is the best yet! Love it. Could even be a standard colour way! So good!
  • + 16
 And not one single bottle cage to be seen.
  • + 13
 Vali Holl's YT takes it! That paint job is sick!
  • + 10
 All look great- but the giants are just ugly
  • + 8
 No amount of paint would ever make the Cube look nice.
  • + 5
 Wow. World Champions becoming more and more a platform of todays painters to display their incredible art. Seems like fade paint jobs are the flavor of the month.
  • + 1
 I only count a couple of fade paint jobs there. Looks like the traditional two tone and stencils is as popular as ever, except for Brayton and the Hope team with their traditional Über level anodising.
  • + 2
 Bring back more metal flake in paint I say! It looks ace on Fearons bike :-)
  • + 4
 Gwin, minnaar, vali, connor (no particular order)

nothing else compares imo really
  • + 2
 add the kestrel and i'm 100% with you
  • + 1
 Agreed... giant bikes in last, everything else in between
  • + 2
 Most riders use crank bros mallet and ht's , few on the shimano saint... Radest of all, one of em use flats ! but radest of all is Dickson for not using any pedals at all .. true story
  • + 1
 Alex Marin saracen's looking Fresh. But is it me or it has the catalonian flag instead of the spanish one by adding one more red stripe? Not pretending to start a politic debate, just curiousity. Art is art and this one is such a masterpiece
  • + 2
 GT coming out swinging in 2018! Good form fellas. Good luck to everyone on these beautiful bikes and tip of the hat to all of the VERY talented artists who give us something tastey to look at.
  • + 4
 Martin with the chainsaw tribute. Live long.
  • + 1
 well belgium, but i like the chainsaw idea
  • + 2
 marc*
  • + 1
 Ya I noticed earlier. Oops.@hardyk:
  • + 3
 Okay I agree, Vali Holl's YT Tues is the best looking bike so far. Classy, catchy, and mean looking. Nice work!
  • + 1
 Giant, with all the money that y’all have u can never deliver a nice paint job. Time to step it up guys. Kona, GT you guys totally killed it!! N shout out to Santa Cruz also for always killing it!!
  • + 2
 So glad to see a lot of these bikes without the orange or red "factory" forks!
  • + 0
 What happens to these after the event. Do the racers ever get to keep them? I remember Steve Peats Spitfire one vividly. That one was so cool. Not just the frame, but down to the smallest details..
  • + 2
 Most of the time to riders keep them. A few of the bikes 'go on tour' with the sponsors for shows and events. However, in the end I think the athletes own them.
  • + 0
 When YT was still in Reno they had Gwin's (2015) World Champs bike on display (2 years ago). Friggin' beautiful machine in person. YT has since moved to SoCal so don't know if they're displaying anything anymore.
  • + 1
 Interesting that it looks like Vali Holl is the only Rock Shox rider that is riding a Vivid as a rear shock opposed to the Super Deluxe on everyone else's bikes.
  • + 1
 maybe its not metric? the tues frame
  • + 1
 Im interested in jack moirs bars, anybody know what they are? Best paint job is the belgian gt
  • + 1
 Alex Marin's Saracen is absolutely incredible. So cool to have the top like that but just the white bottom.
  • + 2
 Somehow I naively hope Maes can win this thing.
  • + 2
 He will
  • + 2
 Vali Hols is by far the best looking!
  • + 1
 Matt Walker's cube rear shock looks like it's got too much hotdog for the bun.
  • + 1
 Man I want to Gwin but if Martin can take this race OMG that would be insane.
  • + 2
 marc wallace bike is sick!!
  • + 2
 I'm calling for mandatory dope tests for the paint shop guys.
  • + 2
 Vali Holl, cool name, cool paint job.
  • + 2
 Some great looking bikes there!!! Also some mehhh looking bikes there!!
  • + 1
 I think the commencal belongs to Amaury... Otherwise thanks for the eye candy !
  • + 1
 Hot damn all those bikes look sick!
  • + 2
 My bad. Meant Mark. Oops
  • + 1
 The CUBE finally looks correct with 29er wheels.I actually like it now.
  • + 1
 Fearon’s Kona wins hands down for me
  • + 0
 Maes' seat collar is off line. Ruins everything. I'm done with this bullshit. Probably a shitty weld in there somewhere too.
  • + 0
 Holy shet! What the hell is happening with Minnaars stem spacers
  • + 0
 Keep em coming!

Any plans to do a Custom Helmet series?
  • + 1
 Yes. ???? I got a few today but got too preoccupied with all the bikes. On the hit list tomorrow morning!
  • + 1
 Forgive the question marks... apparently this in an emoji free zone!
  • + 0
 Looks like a session.
  • + 1
 they all do
  • - 2
 Think I like the GT Session the best.

Post a Comment



