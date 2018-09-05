Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

Yesterday we got a hint of things to come with flashy looking frames being built up, but today those flashy frames took their final form with some drop-dead gorgeous designs on show throughout the pits. Take a look and decide what you think is the best of the bunch.Eddie Masters' Pivot Phoenix Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10 (The injured) Neko Mulally's YT Tues Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix Sam Blenkinsop's Norco Aurum Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summum Charlie Harrison's Intense M29 Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo Wyn Master's GT Fury Mick and Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquareone DH's Loris Vergier's Santa Cruz V10 Henry Fitzgerald's Norco Aurum Angel Saurez's YT Tues Max Hartenstern's Cube Two15 29er Brook Macdonald's Mondraker Summum Dean Lucas' Intense M29 Kade Edwards' Trek Session
17 Comments
Post a Comment