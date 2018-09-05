PINKBIKE TECH

Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

Sep 5, 2018
by Ross Bell  
Yesterday we got a hint of things to come with flashy looking frames being built up, but today those flashy frames took their final form with some drop-dead gorgeous designs on show throughout the pits. Take a look and decide what you think is the best of the bunch.

Eddie Masters' Pivot Phoenix



Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10



(The injured) Neko Mulally's YT Tues



Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender



Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix




Sam Blenkinsop's Norco Aurum



Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summum



Charlie Harrison's Intense M29



Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo



Wyn Master's GT Fury



Mick and Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquareone DH's

Mick and Tracey Hannah s Polygon Xquare One DH9 s Bluegrass helmets and custom Alpinestars kit.

Mick Hannah s Polygon Xquare One DH9

Tracey Hannah s Polygon Xquare One DH9
Gold Trikstuff bits

Mick Hannah s Polygon Xquare One DH9

Custom graphics on Tracey s Suntour RUX
Mick Hannah s BOX derailleur and gold KMC chain

Loris Vergier's Santa Cruz V10



Henry Fitzgerald's Norco Aurum



Angel Saurez's YT Tues



Max Hartenstern's Cube Two15 29er



Brook Macdonald's Mondraker Summum



Dean Lucas' Intense M29



Kade Edwards' Trek Session



17 Comments

  • + 4
 Loris takes the win here, Wyn a close second, those Norcos are looking awesome too! Maxxis and Reynolds yellow are ruining some nice colour schemes...
  • + 6
 blenki's top cap
  • + 3
 Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix is understated and my favorite.
  • + 1
 @Longtravel I have to agree with this...
  • + 1
 Bruni’s Demo is utter filth!! Pretty disappointed with the Mondrakers this year, seem uninspiring when sat next to some of the others
  • + 2
 Taylor Swift coming for Troy with the cease and desist.
  • + 2
 I have to admit that the cube bike simplicity is quite sweet
  • - 1
 with 29er wheels that frame finally looks correct.
  • + 0
 @nug12182: Really? - that is the ugliest of all the bikes on the page
  • + 1
 all nice looking bikes. graphiics and paint aside...the session frame is a classic dh design.
  • + 1
 It´s wierd when the 27,5" bikes look like 26" and the 29ers look normal because all the frames are so fking huge now.
  • + 2
 Both bikes of the masters boys.. Top!
  • + 1
 Love Max Hartenstern's Ellsworth.
  • + 1
 Neko's custom YT Tues is pure poetry...
  • + 2
 Gloves suck.
  • + 1
 How neat is that?
  • + 1
 Too much porn for today!

