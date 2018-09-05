Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

Eddie Masters' Pivot Phoenix

Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10

(The injured) Neko Mulally's YT Tues

Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender

Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix

Sam Blenkinsop's Norco Aurum

Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summum

Charlie Harrison's Intense M29

Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo

Wyn Master's GT Fury

Mick and Tracey Hannah's Polygon Xquareone DH's

Loris Vergier's Santa Cruz V10

Henry Fitzgerald's Norco Aurum

Angel Saurez's YT Tues

Max Hartenstern's Cube Two15 29er

Brook Macdonald's Mondraker Summum

Dean Lucas' Intense M29

Kade Edwards' Trek Session

Yesterday we got a hint of things to come with flashy looking frames being built up, but today those flashy frames took their final form with some drop-dead gorgeous designs on show throughout the pits. Take a look and decide what you think is the best of the bunch.