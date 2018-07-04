SPONSORED

Part 2 of the GoPro Evolution Contest Puts $5,000 Cash Prizing & A Custom Bike Up For Best Edit

Jul 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Go Pro Evolution Contest - Part 2 Edit

The GoPro Evolution Contest continues! Using Nicholi's GoPro footage and supplied music we want you to create your own 1 minute edit and enter for a chance to win $5,000 in cash prizes and a custom Specialized P-Slope bike!


GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 2: Edit
You. Nicholi. Your Creativity


Contest Details

Part 2 is all about the Edit. We teamed up with Nicholi Rogatkin (and his buddy Aaron Chase!) to capture some amazing GoPro footage from a day of shredding. Now we want YOU to get creative and edit this footage into a final 1 minute video, complete with soundtrack! Nicholi will be selecting his favourite edits to win $5,000 in cash prizes and then we have a special bonus prize draw where one lucky entrant will walk away with a custom Specialized P-Slope Bike! Sounds good right? Get editing today!

For more details on how to participate in the GoPro Evolution Contests, check out Nicholi Rogatkin’s clip below!

Dates
July 4th, 2018 - Contest opens for entries
September 14th, 2018 - Entries closed
September 24th, 2018 - Winners announced

Location
Milky Way Galaxy

Judging Criteria
• Edit Flow (25%)
• Edit Creativity (25%)
• Audio Composition, consistent volume and tracks that capture the moods of the scenes (25%)
• Edit X-factor (25%)



The Prizes

Nicholi will be picking his favourite edits to win the cash prizes and will showcase the winning edit on his social media channels!

• First prize will walk away with $3,000.
• Second place gets $1,500.
• Third place wins $500.

And wait...there’s more.

Bonus Prize Draw:
We are also giving away a one of a kind replica of Nicholi’s Specialized P-Slope complete bike to one lucky entrant! Every entrant* will also be entered into a random Draw to win the bike!
*(one draw entry per person)




The Specialized P-Slope frame with a Limited Edition Exclusive paint scheme will be kitted out with:

Frameset: Specialized P-Slope
Front suspension: Rockshox Pike DJ 26”
Rear suspension: RockShox Monarch RT3, DebonAir
Wheels: DT Swiss 240S laced to DT Swiss EX471 Rims
Tires: Michelin Force AM
Crank: SRAM XX1
Bottom bracket: BB30 BB
Chain: KMC K810SL, Single Speed
Pedals: VP Components Harrier Flat Pedal
Saddle: Ergon Pro Ti
Seatpost: Ergon GA2
Handlebar: Ergon GA2
Grips: Ergon
Stem: Ergon Pro Ti
Brakeset: SRAM Level T, hydraulic disc
*If the specific parts listed above are unavailable, the Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.


Step by Step Quick Entry Guide:

1. Download the Asset files on the Contest Page - contains Video Bumper Graphic, RAW Video and music tracks (Must agree to the terms and conditions of the contests)
2. Open your prefered editing program. Try out the GoPro Quik app for editing on the go or any other advanced editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Final Cut X, or iMovie.
3. Edit the supplied video and audio into a finished piece. GET CREATIVE - You may use any post production treatments, overlay graphics or special effects as you desire in your final edit.
4. Place Contest Bumper at the end of your edit
5. Export your 1 minute final edit (entries must be no longer than 1 minute in length including video bumper)
6. Upload and submit your video on the Contest Page using the link below.




Keep your eyes peeled for the GoPro Evolution Contest Part 3 in October 2018!

Go Pro Evolution Contest - Part 2 Edit


1 Comment

  • + 1
 is it just "on board" camera mountig?

Post a Comment



