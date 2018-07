Part 2 of the GoPro Evolution Contest Puts $5,000 Cash Prizing & A Custom Bike Up For Best Edit

GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 2: Edit

You. Nicholi. Your Creativity



Contest Details



Part 2 is all about the Edit. We teamed up with Nicholi Rogatkin (and his buddy Aaron Chase!) to capture some amazing GoPro footage from a day of shredding. Now we want YOU to get creative and edit this footage into a final 1 minute video, complete with soundtrack! Nicholi will be selecting his favourite edits to win $5,000 in cash prizes and then we have a special bonus prize draw where one lucky entrant will walk away with a custom Specialized P-Slope Bike! Sounds good right? Get editing today!



For more details on how to participate in the GoPro Evolution Contests, check out Nicholi Rogatkin’s clip below!



Dates

July 4th, 2018 - Contest opens for entries

September 14th, 2018 - Entries closed

September 24th, 2018 - Winners announced



Location

Milky Way Galaxy



Judging Criteria

• Edit Flow (25%)

• Edit Creativity (25%)

• Audio Composition, consistent volume and tracks that capture the moods of the scenes (25%)

• Edit X-factor (25%)





The Prizes

$3,000.

$1,500.

$500.

Bonus Prize Draw:

Frameset:

Front suspension:

Rear suspension:

Wheels:

Tires:

Crank:

Bottom bracket:

Chain:

Pedals:

Saddle:

Seatpost:

Handlebar:

Grips:

Stem:

Brakeset:

Step by Step Quick Entry Guide:

Part 3

