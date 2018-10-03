SPONSORED

Part 3 of the GoPro Evolution Contest Puts Up $10,000 Cash Prizing for Best Video

Oct 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Create a one minute edit of Your Perfect MTB Day using your footage for your chance to win $10,000 in cash prizes!


GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 3: Capture & Edit
You. GoPro. Your Creativity

Contest Details

Part 3 combines the skills used in Parts 1 and 2. You shoot your own footage and then edit it together.

We want you to capture Your Perfect MTB Day on GoPro and edit it down into a one minute clip, using the supplied tracks. A team of judges will be selecting a top 10, before opening the vote to Pinkbike readers who will ultimately select who will ride away with $10,000 in cash prizes. So what are you waiting for? Hit record on your GoPro and get on your bike to create your submission today.

For details on how to participate in the GoPro Evolution Contest, check out Darren Berrecloth and Geoff Gulevich’s clip below!
Dates
October 3rd, 2018 - Contest opens for entries
December 5th, 2018 - Entries closed
December 10th, 2018 - Top 10 Announced, User Voting Starts
December 17th, 2018 - User Voting Ends
December 18th, 2018 - Winners announced


Location
Planet Earth

Judging Criteria
• Story (25%)
• Location (25%)
• Shot Creativity (25%)
• Capture & Edit X-factor (25%)



GoPro Evolution Part 3

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 174    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



Step by Step Entry Quick Guide:

1. Film MTB-themed footage using your GoPro camera.
2. Download the Contest Assets, including music tracks (Must agree to the terms and conditions of the contests to download).
3. Open your prefered editing program. Try out the GoPro Quik app for editing on the go or any other advanced editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Final Cut X, or iMovie.
4. Edit your video and the supplied audio into a finished piece: GET CREATIVE!
5. Place the Contest Bumper at the end of your edit
6. Export your 1 minute final edit (entries must be no longer than 1 minute in length).
7. Upload and submit it on pinkbike.com/contest/gopro/


The Prizes

Judges will select their 10 favourite clips, and then the Pinkbike audience will vote on their favourites.

1. First prize will walk away with $7,000.
2. Second place gets $2,500.
3. Third place wins $500.

Bonus Draw PRIZES: Wait... there’s more. There are five Hero 7 Black cameras up for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!
*(one draw entry per person)





MENTIONS: @GoPro


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2018
67724 views
The Top 10 Ratboy x Santa Cruz Moments
61844 views
Evil Releases New 140mm 29er - The Offering
58808 views
Josh Bryceland & Santa Cruz Bicycles Part Ways
53537 views
$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
47537 views
Bike Check: Brodie's 2002 8-Ball & the Case for Incremental Improvements
42859 views
First Ride: Ohlins New RXF36 Trail Fork & TTX Air Shock
38489 views
Dates & Locations Announced for 2019 & 2020 UCI World Cup (New USA Stop)
36355 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 And where can we see the edits that won the editing contest?
  • + 1
 www.pinkbike.com/news/winners-announced-for-part-2-of-gopro-evolution-edit.html

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026762
Mobile Version of Website