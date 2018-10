Part 3 of the GoPro Evolution Contest Puts Up $10,000 Cash Prizing for Best Video

GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 3: Capture & Edit

You. GoPro. Your Creativity

Contest Details



Part 3 combines the skills used in Parts 1 and 2. You shoot your own footage and then edit it together.



We want you to capture Your Perfect MTB Day on GoPro and edit it down into a one minute clip, using the supplied tracks. A team of judges will be selecting a top 10, before opening the vote to Pinkbike readers who will ultimately select who will ride away with $10,000 in cash prizes. So what are you waiting for? Hit record on your GoPro and get on your bike to create your submission today.



For details on how to participate in the GoPro Evolution Contest, check out Darren Berrecloth and Geoff Gulevich’s clip below!

Dates

October 3rd, 2018 - Contest opens for entries

December 5th, 2018 - Entries closed

December 10th, 2018 - Top 10 Announced, User Voting Starts

December 17th, 2018 - User Voting Ends

December 18th, 2018 - Winners announced





Location

Planet Earth



Judging Criteria

• Story (25%)

• Location (25%)

• Shot Creativity (25%)

• Capture & Edit X-factor (25%)







Step by Step Entry Quick Guide:

The Prizes

$7,000

$2,500

$500

five Hero 7 Black cameras

*(one draw entry per person)

Create a one minute edit of Your Perfect MTB Day using your footage for your chance to win $10,000 in cash prizes!1. Film MTB-themed footage using your GoPro camera.2. Download the Contest Assets , including music tracks (Must agree to the terms and conditions of the contests to download).3. Open your prefered editing program. Try out the GoPro Quik app for editing on the go or any other advanced editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Final Cut X, or iMovie.4. Edit your video and the supplied audio into a finished piece: GET CREATIVE!5. Place the Contest Bumper at the end of your edit6. Export your 1 minute final edit (entries must be no longer than 1 minute in length).7. Upload and submit it on pinkbike.com/contest/gopro/Judges will select their 10 favourite clips, and then the Pinkbike audience will vote on their favourites.1. First prize will walk away with2. Second place gets3. Third place winsBonus Draw PRIZES: Wait... there’s more. There areup for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!