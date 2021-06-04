Spotted (Again): GT's Part Downhill, Part Enduro Bike

Back in April of this year, a new bike from GT broke cover
under some of their riders. The bike, seemingly capable of running anything from Fox 36 to a 40, was an interesting proposition. It was definitely a new frame, but working out where it would sit in GT's range is something else entirely. The bike seems to sit somewhere between the Force and the Fury, and could even be a relaunch of the Sanction platform. This week it looks as if that same bike, which has a carbon front triangle and aluminum swingarm, is being ridden under Noga Korem and Wyn Masters at the NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions.
GT are not the first to go down this boundary blending route. It's an ever more common trend to not only see enduro bikes being rated for downhill forks but also team riders taking advantage of that with bike park or downhill setups. There are notable examples such as the Rocky Mountain Slayer
. In a world of crossover athletes, short seat tubes and long dropper posts it makes a degree of sense for bike companies to be moving in this direction, and that's not to even mention potential cost savings. However, the purists may well be concerned about the lessening numbers of brands making full
downhill bikes.
Due to the addition of an idler, it's easy to distinguish it from any of GT's current enduro or trail offerings. When set up with a downhill fork at a passing glance is shares many similarities with the Fury. However, if you look at the profile and tubing of the frame it's easy to see that it's a different bike. You can see the most obvious differences around the top tube, as well as the seat tube junction and rocker. It also has a notably different rear end that also looks to include some form of length adjustment.
Wyn Masters looked to be running a full 29" setup. Noga Korem, who was seen lapping her Fox 36 equipped prototype before swapping on the current Fury partway through the day, could quite possibly be running a mixed wheel setup, a setup exploited by GT riders in the past.All Photos by Ben Hoffmann and Seb Gruber
