Party in the Pines - Video

Feb 28, 2017 at 5:44
Feb 28, 2017
by Suspended Productions  
 
Party in the Pines

by suspended-productions
Shredding simplified, welcome to San Diego. Where the sunshine’s endless and crappy beers fill every cooler. The crew decided to head out to Pine Valley, a local jump spot, built purely for good times with close friends. Pine valley is a melting pot for an array of cycling disciplines. No matter the background, everyone comes together to have a good laugh and crack some whips. With some light shovel work, the jumps were good to go and the shredding commenced.

As a wise man once said, “A scrub a day keeps the doctor away.”

TIJUANA
The crew getting the day started with a quick refresh of the lower line.

TIJUANA
Freshly stacked lip.

TIJUANA
Luca Cometti trying his best to click a table like Kyle Strait.

TIJUANA
YT Tues found posing with a Bubba Warren.

TIJUANA
Kyle Doyle posing for a quick photo to make it seem like he was digging. All jokes aside, everyone got together after the recent rain to get the jumps running great for a day of shredding!

MENTIONS: @suspended-productions
