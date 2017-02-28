Party in the Pines - Video

Shredding simplified, welcome to San Diego. Where the sunshine’s endless and crappy beers fill every cooler. The crew decided to head out to Pine Valley, a local jump spot, built purely for good times with close friends. Pine valley is a melting pot for an array of cycling disciplines. No matter the background, everyone comes together to have a good laugh and crack some whips. With some light shovel work, the jumps were good to go and the shredding commenced.As a wise man once said, “A scrub a day keeps the doctor away.”