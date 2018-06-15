Party time! The GT Malverns Classic Friday round-up.

Idiosyncratic? Not if you know Fin Paton (the bloke on top)! Idiosyncratic? Not if you know Fin Paton (the bloke on top)!

The legendary GT Malvern Classic kicked off today after a 20 year hiatus and with a list of events as long as your arm, its set to deliver that buzz of its former glory, and some new additional spice.Friday morning saw people arriving in their droves, followed by frantic tent pitching and registration and in no time, the hills were alive with riders. The beautiful Deer Park arena, in the shadow of the striking Eastnor Castle, suddenly took on an almost festival feel and with a whole host of facilities on site, the arena was immediately awash with bike chat and beers, even before lunchtime!The event has attracted some big names - Wyn Masters is here to join the multi discipline fun as well as the legend that is Hans Rey. Tracy Mosely is on site, reminiscing of the ‘good old days’ of Malvern Classic racing and the 50to01 boys have arrived and many a jib has begun. Despite the big hitters that this event has drawn in, there’s a real family buzz about the arena, pump track racing, show and shine, dozens of retro bikes and an expo area packed with some of the bike world’s most influential brands. Oh, did we mention the TRP lake ride? We’re looking forward to that one!The vibe is very much that of a chilled party weekend, the licensed bar pouring the drinks, food stalls delivering great food, demo bikes available and many a new, bling product on show. If visitors weren’t riding they could be found whiling away a few hours immersed in all things bike, mission accomplished.A quick spin around the various courses today and suffice to say, they cater for all abilities and sticking by organiser Si Paton’s intentions, they’ll enable literally anyone to have a go. However, don’t let the less technical nature of the classic courses sway your impressions, the tracks will allow super high speeds, meaning the off camber, fresh grassy corners will become an ideal spot for rubber necking two wheel drifts and maybe a few bracken bashing excursions!The local mayor was even on site to open the first competitive event - the GT Bicycles Dual Slalom, arguably one of the purest forms of mountain bike racing. The track is intentionally classic as racers went head to head and sprinted down a field, carving between their designated colour posts with sun-baked ground and slippery grass under tyres, fighting to keep it rubber side down.An afternoon of racing saw 135 racers line up on the gate for timed runs, with only 65 of the fastest going through to the dual racing proper. A few hours later, many a front wheel wash and bum slide, and a few obligatory mud (dust) cuddles and we were down to the final 4 men and 2 women. A true pro racer shoot out ensued with Sam Dale, Emir Davies, Richard Webster and Wyn Masters lining up for the men, with Emir taking the win by a *ag paper of a few hundredths. In the ladies final, none other than 2 world champions Katie Curd and Tracey Moseley on the gate together, Katie being the likely favourite however, 2 tight as a tick runs later, and T-MO took the win! What an opening race for the GT Malverns Classic weekend!Tomorrow sees a whole host of events including the Cannondale Cross Country, FUNN Enduro and the Fabric Quad Eliminator to name but a few, and with a forecast for a morning sprinkle of the damp stuff, conditions will be spicy and primed for spectator heaven!Day 1 Round-up Video