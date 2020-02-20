Pässilä Bicycles Debuts Titanium Line of Bikes for 2020

PRESS RELEASE: PÄSSILÄ BICYCLES
Pässilä Bicycles is a small rider owned bike company from Finland. The company was founded by a group of five friends and mountain bikers to create 'something else'. We've been in business since 2018 specializing in titanium bikes and frames. Over the course of the past two years, we've been building up our titanium frame range and thought it's time to properly introduce them to the Pinkbike community.
All our frames are manufactured in the far east by one fabricator. Trust us, we've heard all the preconceived opinions and stories about far east subcontracting and can't deny, we were very similarly opinionated when we started. Fortunately, the reality has proven us wrong and the projects we've done with our manufacturing partner have taught both of us a great deal. The quality and craftsmanship of the work on both ends is the key to everything.
All our frames are fabricated per order basis, giving our customers a lot of room for customizing the frame to fit their needs. All the details of the frame can be selected in our web store or by directly contacting us. The delivery time of each frame is about 5 - 8 weeks depending on the time of the year. As it's often said, in life everything that requires some patience and time is usually worth it.
For the year 2020, we have 5 titanium frames and complete bikes in our range. Rämäkkä Long
and Rämäkkä Regular
enduro and trail frames/bikes, Kytö
trail and adventure frame/bike, Roteva
adventure frame/bike and Töyrä
pump track, dirt jump and slopestyle frame/bike.
All our frames are 1 499.00 € / $1 624.00 / £1 245.00 and completes start from 3 199.00 € / $3 465.00 / £2 655.00 (prices including Finnish VAT). We currently sell only to European Union countries via our web store. If you'd like to order outside the EU, just give us a shout via our web site, no problem.
Now you can choose your preferred amount of slack from 62 degrees to 65 degrees head tube angle.
Rämäkkä Long and Rämäkkä Regular - titanium enduro and trail hardtails. The currently over-hyped long, low and slack has been in the DNA of our lineup from the very beginnings in form of Rämäkkä Long and Rämäkkä Regular frames. These were the first two models that started our story. Rämäkkä was designed to prove that you can replace mediocre rear suspension and extra weight with a superb frame material and awesome geometry. Rämäkkä has proven just that to us and many others.
There are two geo-versions of Rämäkkä to choose the one that best suits ones riding style. You can also choose the correct fork length and travel (to keep the designed bottom bracket height), max tire size and internal or external cable routing. If you're ready for some full-rigid action, our sturdy Pässilä Bicycles titanium fork goes well with Rämäkkä and
Rämäkkä Long and Rämäkkä Regular Features
• Modern geometry for enduro and trail riding.
• Custom head tube angle 62-65 degrees.
• Max tire size 29x3.0 inches.
• Custom fork travel/length to keep the bottom bracket height as designed.
• Lightweight, 2.0 kg size Large.
• Full-rigid option with Pässilä titanium fork.
• Frame 1 499.00 € / $1 624.00 / £1 245.00.
• Complete bikes from 3 199.00 € / $3 465.00 / £2 655.00.
• Long Geometry
• Regular Geometry
takes the weight and the fun-factor to a whole another level.
For 2020, we've increased the max tire size 29x3.0 inches (optional), modified the chainstay lengths between sizes, added the Extra Large sizing and last but not least: now you can choose your preferred amount of slack from 62 degrees to 65 degrees head tube angle.
Kytö trail and adventure hardtail
was introduced in early 2019. This frame has been designed for quick post-work trail rides as well as for long Sunday (or Friday-to-Sunday) epics. The Kytö geometry makes the ride comfortable, but not too comfy to keep it fun for the trail attacks. If you like the full-rigid experience, you can get Kytö with our Pässilä Bicycles titanium fork. Like all our titanium frames, Kytö is built to order, crafted just for you.
The Kytó geometry makes the ride comfortable, but not too comfy to keep it fun for the trail attacks.
Kytö Features
• Geometry designed to be comfortable yet fun for long rides and fast trails.
• Internal or external cable routing (like in all our frames)
• Max tire size 29x3.0 inches.
• Custom fork travel/length to keep the bottom bracket height as designed.
• Lightweight, 2.1 kg size Large.
• Full-rigid option with Pässilä titanium fork.
• Frame 1 499.00 € / $1 624.00 / £1 245.00.
• Complete bikes from
3 199.00 € / $3 465.00 / £2 655.00.
• Kytö Geometry
Roteva adventure hardtail
is the latest addition to our range. This frame was designed to be your trusted companion for bike packing and winter adventures. You can choose between the 197x12 mm rear axle and 190x10 mm QR. There's room for 27.5x4.5" or 26x5.0" tires. There are enough water bottle mounts for long bike packing hikes. It also has rear rack mounts on the frame and front rack mounts on the fork along with optional dropper post cable routing. You can get it with or without the Pässilä Bicycles titanium fork.
Roteva was designed to be your trusted companion for bike packing and winter adventures.
Roteva Features
• Geometry designed to keep you going on your bike packing adventures. Strip off the carrying gear and you have trail monster ready rock.
• Room for 27.5x4.5" or 26x5.0" tires.
• 197x12 mm rear axle and 190x10 mm QR
• Enough water bottle and rack mounts for bike packing.
• Rohloff Speedhub version also available (Contact us if interested)
• Lightweight, 2.1 kg size Large.
• Frame 1 499.00 € / $1 624.00 / £1 245.00.
• Complete bikes from
3 199.00 € / $3 465.00 / £2 655.00.
• Roteva Geometry
Töyrä frame is able to handle hard hits without a flinch.
Töyrä pumptrack, dirt jump and slopestyle frame was launched in spring 2019. Töyrä was designed to be the dream tool of every dirt jump and slopestyle rider. The titanium material absorbs the rough stuff with ease and the frame is able to handle hard hits without a flinch. The frame comes without the weight penalty of the more traditional DJ bike materials, weighing only 1750 grams. The frame size can be customized. You can choose the desired reach of the frame, fork length, head tube angle, seat tube length and have it with or without the ISCG-05 tabs.
Töyrä Features
• Custom geometry: reach, fork length, the head tube angle and seat tube length.
• Max 26x2.3 tires.
• 135x12 mm through axle rear.
• BSA threaded bottom bracket.
• Light weight, 1.75 kg.
• Frame 1 499.00 € / $1 624.00 / £1 245.00.
• Complete bike
4 149.00 € / $4 494.00 / £3 454.00.
• Töyrä Geometry
For more details about our products, please visit our web store
