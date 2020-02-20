Pässilä Bicycles Debuts Titanium Line of Bikes for 2020

Rämäkkä Long and Rämäkkä Regular - titanium enduro and trail hardtails. The currently over-hyped long, low and slack has been in the DNA of our lineup from the very beginnings in form of Rämäkkä Long and Rämäkkä Regular frames. These were the first two models that started our story. Rämäkkä was designed to prove that you can replace mediocre rear suspension and extra weight with a superb frame material and awesome geometry. Rämäkkä has proven just that to us and many others.



There are two geo-versions of Rämäkkä to choose the one that best suits ones riding style. You can also choose the correct fork length and travel (to keep the designed bottom bracket height), max tire size and internal or external cable routing. If you're ready for some full-rigid action, our sturdy Pässilä Bicycles titanium fork goes well with Rämäkkä and



Rämäkkä Long and Rämäkkä Regular Features

• Modern geometry for enduro and trail riding.

• Custom head tube angle 62-65 degrees.

• Max tire size 29x3.0 inches.

• Custom fork travel/length to keep the bottom bracket height as designed.

• Lightweight, 2.0 kg size Large.

• Full-rigid option with Pässilä titanium fork.

• Frame 1 499.00 € / $1 624.00 / £1 245.00.

• Complete bikes from 3 199.00 € / $3 465.00 / £2 655.00.

• Long Geometry

• Regular Geometry

