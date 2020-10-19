Pässilä Bicycles Launches the Hamari Hardtail

Press Release: Pässilä Bicycle
Pässilä Bicycles is a little rider owned bike company from Finland. So far we have been specializing in highly customized titanium frames and bikes. Now we are launching our first 4130 chromoly steel product. The Hamari hardtails are now ready for shipping to those who are in search for something else.
|Hamari was designed to let you race enduro on Saturday and enjoy a long relaxing ride on Sunday.
After a year and a half in development and production, our biggest project to date is ready for shipping. The word Hamari comes from the trusted tool of the old blacksmiths of our home town. Hamari was a watermill powered hammer that the blacksmiths used for forging the red glowing metal to produce what ever was needed. Inspired by the old blacksmiths craftsmanship we wanted to design an incredible hardtail frame using the most traditional bicycle frame material, chromoly steel.
To complement the traditional frame material we gave our frame a design that is quite the opposite from traditional. The long-wheelbase centered weight distribution, low standover clearance and slack head angle all together make up the heart and soul of our 'power hammer'. The 29x3.0 tyre clearance, superb finishing and carefully thought out details make this frame stand out.
Aluminum bolt-on cable guides under the top tube and removable dropper post cable ports for easy installation and maintenance.
|It's just that much fun!
Hamari was designed to let you race enduro on Saturday and enjoy a long relaxing ride on Sunday. The modern geometry and possibility to use 27.5+, 29+ or normal 29-inch wheels make it a versatile bike. The geometry makes Hamari a really capable, fast and fun descender. Bombing down your favorite downhill trails on a modern hardtail is an experience you'll want to repeat again and again. The long wheelbase and centered weight distribution make riding demanding uphill sections a real joy with the upright riding position and massive traction. Hardtails are great for winter riding because of their need of low maintenance. But don't be surprised if you find your other bikes standing unused in your garage after riding a great hardtail for a while. It's just that much fun!
Material:
Double-butted 4130 Chromoly steel. Heat-treated.Finishing:
ED anti-corrosion coating with a matte liquid paint finish.Seat post diameter:
31.6 mm. Seat clamp included.Bottom bracket:
BSA 73 mm threadedHeadset:
upper 44.0 mm, lower 56.0 mmRear hub:
148 x 12 mm. M12 x P1.75 bolt-on thru-axle included.Chain device mount:
ISCG-05Maximum tire size:
Size S: 29 x 2.6" or 27.5 x 2.8"
Sizes M-XL: 29 x 3.0" or 27.5 x 3.0"Other:
Removable dropper post cable ports for easy installation and maintenance.
Straight uninterrupted seat tube.
Aluminum bolt-on cable guides under the top tube
Two water bottle mountsPrice for frame only:
889€, £806, $1 041Price for the complete bike:
2 799€, £2 539, $3 279https://passilabicycles.com
Hamari is available as frame only or a complete bike. Please check our webstore for more details.
