Pässilä Bicycles Releases Juntu Titanium Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Pässilä Bicycles
Pässilä Bicycles' Juntu downcountry hardtail frame will complement the Pässilä titanium hardtail frame line up. Juntu is a progressive hardtail designed for short travel suspension forks and it is a frame we have been wanting to develop for quite some time. Light and durable material combined with Pässilä design and fine craftsmanship make this frame stand out. It has a carefully thought out geometry for both the longer distances and the downhills you may encounter. The sliding dropouts give this frame the possibility to adjust the geometry to provide either more agility and playfulness or more traction for the uphills and stability for the downhills. Pässilä Juntu is all about covering the distance and having fun.Juntu offers durability and adjustability in a light package.
Juntu Geometry and DetailsSizing and Geometry:
|Pässilä Juntu is all about covering the distance and having fun.
About Pässilä Bicycles
Frame Details:
• Progressive geometry.
• Grade 9 titanium alloy frame.
• Sliding dropouts.
• Designed for 120 and 130 mm suspension forks.
• Available in two sizes.
• Available for pre-order.
• Frame weight 2.0 kg in size S2
• Price excluding VAT 1612.10 € / ~1866.50 USD
Pässilä Bicycles is a small rider owned bike company. The company was founded by a group of five friends and mountain bikers to create something else. We have been riding our bikes with the same group for three decades. Pässilä was founded 2018 and we specialize in titanium hardtail frames. We come from the middle of (nowhere) Finland.
For more information head over to passilabicycles.com
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment