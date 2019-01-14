Video Teaser: Freeride Documentary 'Passion' - Featuring David Lieb, Reed Boggs, Ethan Nell, Matt Macduff & Nicholi Rogatkin

I was a 17 year old living in a tent at Highland Mountain Bike Park following my dreams. Up until this point, my understanding of Freeride Mountain Biking was restricted to what I could find on the web. I would watch the same ‘Behind the Scenes’ videos over and over attempting to understand what is it like to be a professional Freeride athlete. Then, in July, 2017 I had the opportunity to witness Nic Hilton and Reed Boggs attempting to learn flat drop backflips for the first time. Watching their process changed my perspective of Freeride and inspired me to make a film about the lives that these Freeride athletes live. — Peter Jamison