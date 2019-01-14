VIDEOS

Video Teaser: Freeride Documentary 'Passion' - Featuring David Lieb, Reed Boggs, Ethan Nell, Matt Macduff & Nicholi Rogatkin

Jan 14, 2019
by Peter Jamison  

bigquotes'Passion' is a documentary that delves into the lifestyles of Freeride Mountain Bike athletesPeter Jamison

Still photography of Passion a documentary by Peter Jamison
Still photography of Passion a documentary by Peter Jamison

bigquotesThroughout the film, the lifestyles of David Lieb, Reed Boggs, Ethan Nell, Matt Macduff and Nicholi Rogatkin are exploredPeter Jamison

Still photography of Passion a documentary by Peter Jamison
Still photography of Passion a documentary by Peter Jamison

bigquotesI was a 17 year old living in a tent at Highland Mountain Bike Park following my dreams. Up until this point, my understanding of Freeride Mountain Biking was restricted to what I could find on the web. I would watch the same ‘Behind the Scenes’ videos over and over attempting to understand what is it like to be a professional Freeride athlete. Then, in July, 2017 I had the opportunity to witness Nic Hilton and Reed Boggs attempting to learn flat drop backflips for the first time. Watching their process changed my perspective of Freeride and inspired me to make a film about the lives that these Freeride athletes live.Peter Jamison

Still photography of Passion a documentary by Peter Jamison
Nicholi Rogatkin, Rye Airfield

bigquotesFull film will be releasing for free on Vimeo on January 20thPeter Jamison


7 Comments

  • + 2
 this looks unreal man, so amped to watch this
  • + 2
 Can't wait! Stoked to see this come together.
  • + 1
 @KaliProtectives are we going to see some loop footage anytime soon?
  • + 1
 Why does rogatkin have a visor on in the video?!?!
  • + 1
 He is switching sponsors this year, he is leaving team squid. But, where he is going next hasn't been released yet.
  • + 1
 This is going to be dope!
  • + 1
 Soooooo sick!!! Cannot wait Big Grin

Post a Comment



