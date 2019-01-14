Video Teaser: Freeride Documentary 'Passion' - Featuring David Lieb, Reed Boggs, Ethan Nell, Matt Macduff & Nicholi Rogatkin

|'Passion' is a documentary that delves into the lifestyles of Freeride Mountain Bike athletes—Peter Jamison
|Throughout the film, the lifestyles of David Lieb, Reed Boggs, Ethan Nell, Matt Macduff and Nicholi Rogatkin are explored—Peter Jamison
|I was a 17 year old living in a tent at Highland Mountain Bike Park following my dreams. Up until this point, my understanding of Freeride Mountain Biking was restricted to what I could find on the web. I would watch the same ‘Behind the Scenes’ videos over and over attempting to understand what is it like to be a professional Freeride athlete. Then, in July, 2017 I had the opportunity to witness Nic Hilton and Reed Boggs attempting to learn flat drop backflips for the first time. Watching their process changed my perspective of Freeride and inspired me to make a film about the lives that these Freeride athletes live.—Peter Jamison
|Full film will be releasing for free on Vimeo on January 20th—Peter Jamison
