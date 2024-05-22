Patent Revels How E*thirteen's Anti-Pedal Kickback Sidekick Hub Works

We got hands-on with a new hub from e*thirteen labelled "Sidekick" at the last round of the DH World Cup
in Poland. It seems to have a "soft catch" when the freehub engages, similar to how an O-Chain feels, presumably to minimise pedal kickback
by allowing the freehub to rotate relative to the hub shell, providing some extra chain slack to help the suspension compress unhindered. It also coasts silently. At the time we could only speculate on how this worked, but searching around revealed a patent called "Hub system, method and device with adjustable deadband" filed by The Hive Global, Inc (e*Thirteen's HQ
) that may reveal what's going on inside.
The patent shows a freehub ratchet with three pawls and an outer ratchet ring - so far, so normal. However, in a normal hub, the pawls are pushed outwards by a spring to engage immediately with the teeth of the outer ratchet ring when the freehub is turned clockwise; in e*thirteen's design, the pawls are held inwards
towards the freehub body and away from the ratchet ring. This explains the silent coasting, but how does it engage when the rider starts pedalling?
The hub contains a component you won't find in a conventional hub - referred to as a pawl pusher (140). This is housed concentric to the hub axle and inboard of the freehub body. It's connected to the hub shell with a sprag clutch - a one-way bearing which allows the hub shell to rotate clockwise* relative to the pawl pusher, but not the pawl pusher to rotate clockwise relative to the hub shell. So in other words, the pawl pusher has its own one-way mechanism just like the freehub, but the pawl pusher is not directly connected to the freehub and cassette. *if viewed from the driveside
The pawls engage with the ratchet ring (180) while the pawl pusher is held inside the sprag clutch (42) which prevents it from rotating clockwise relative to the hub shell (32).
The pawl pusher has three** ramped "fingers" (144) that interlock with the three pawls of the freehub. When the rider pedals and the freehub rotates clockwise, the pawls are pushed into contact with the ramps of the fingers on the pawl pusher, which cannot rotate clockwise due to the sprag clutch that connects it to the hub shell. These ramps push the pawls radially outwards until they engage the ratchet ring, which allows torque to be transmitted to the hub shell and the wheel. When the rider stops pedalling and the wheel rotates clockwise relative to the freehub (coasting), the pawl pusher moves clockwise due to the inevitable drag in the sprag clutch until it contacts the "pusher stop surfaces" (136) of the freehub. This creates a "deadband angle" (A) through which the freehub must rotate relative to the hub shell before the pawls engage again.**There are three depicted in the diagrams, but the patent says there could be any number of fingers and pawls
A cross-section of the freehub (102), pawl pusher fingers (144) and ratchet ring (180) viewed from the drive side. In the coasting position (left) the pawls are retracted and the pawl pusher fingers are clocked such that they touch the pusher stop surfaces (136) of the freehub body. When the freehub is engaged during pedalling, (right) the freehub rotates clockwise and the pawls are pushed outwards by the ramped fingers of the pawl pusher until they contact the ratchet ring.
During a potential pedal kickback event, where the suspension is compressing very quickly (resulting in a rapidly growing upper chain length) and the wheel is rotating very slowly, this deadband angle could allow the freehub to rotate a little further before it "catches up" with the wheel rotation speed, thereby spooling out a bit more chain and reducing the chances of pedal kickback. The concept is similar to the O-Chain
device that many DH racers are using but at the freehub rather than the crank. The obvious downside is that there will be more lag (slower engagement) when getting on the power.
When the deadband adjustment key (108 ) is installed, the deadband angle (B) is reduced.
The patent also mentions how a "deadband adjustment key" (108 ) could be inserted between one of the pusher stop surfaces (136) on the freehub and the pusher finger to reduce the deadband angle. This would reduce the effectiveness of eliminating pedal kickback but also reduce the engagement angle when pedalling. Why not just use a slower engaging hub?
You might think you could achieve a similar result by using a freehub with fewer points of engagement, but the problem with that is inconsistency. If a hub had just one point of engagement per revolution, sometimes you'd have to turn the freehub a full 360 degrees before it engaged, but sometimes it would engage straight away (depending on the prior position of the tooth and pawl). The same is true in a pedal kickback event - sometimes the cassette would be able to rotate freely and sometimes it wouldn't, depending on the relative positions of the freehub and hub shell at the time. With e*thirteen's design, the deadband angle is consistent, not random, and can be adjusted to suit personal preference.
But if you want my humble opinion, pedal kickback is a corner case that rarely happens in the real world - and when it does it's not necessarily a problem. Snatching pedal turns here and there is something that happens several times during a race run, and increasing the deadband angle could hamper this at least a little.