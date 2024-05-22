Patent Revels How E*thirteen's Anti-Pedal Kickback Sidekick Hub Works

The pawl pusher (140) sits axially inboard of the freehub body (102). The pawl pusher has fingers (144 a-c) which have ramps to push the pawls radially outwards when the freehub is rotated clockwise.

The pawls engage with the ratchet ring (180) while the pawl pusher is held inside the sprag clutch (42) which prevents it from rotating clockwise relative to the hub shell (32).

A cross-section of the freehub (102), pawl pusher fingers (144) and ratchet ring (180) viewed from the drive side. In the coasting position (left) the pawls are retracted and the pawl pusher fingers are clocked such that they touch the pusher stop surfaces (136) of the freehub body. When the freehub is engaged during pedalling, (right) the freehub rotates clockwise and the pawls are pushed outwards by the ramped fingers of the pawl pusher until they contact the ratchet ring.

When the deadband adjustment key (108 ) is installed, the deadband angle (B) is reduced.

Why not just use a slower engaging hub?