Patent Round-Up: Fox's Self-Adjusting Suspension, Specialized's Cable-Routing Headset & Shimano's Slimline Brakes

The system could include various sensors, here depicted as 5, 5b and 5c

Fox suspension adjuster

A possible shock layout includes a sensor (5b), and an electronically-controlled compression valve, which could be operated via an algorithm taking information from multiple sensors.

The wireless system may include sensors on the fork and swingarm (35r & 35 f), a remote control (93), a mobile device/smartphone (95) and a suspension controller (39).

Fox wireless active suspension system

The wireless sensors depicted in the patent look a lot like the ones we saw back in August.

A cutaway of a possible active damper valve design. One or more of the solenoids (475) could push on its respective piston (465) to pressurise fluid in the chamber (407) and therefore set the preload on the conical valve (412) which controls the oil flow through the port (402) - thereby setting the damping firmness.

Shimano brake lever & piston

A reminder of how Shimano's current levers look, with the master cylinder inboard of the lever blade pivot.

Specialized's internal-routing steering-limiter headset