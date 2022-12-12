Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes

Dec 12, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Digging through patent documents can sometimes offer hints at what we might be riding in a few years' time. Often the wacky designs don't see the light of day, but even then, it's interesting to see what ideas the bike industry's brains are working on. Here are a few that we've spotted lately.


The proposed derailleur on the right remains higher above the ground than a conventional derailleur.

Shimano's three jockey wheel derailleur

We first spotted this one on Cycling News. It's a patent from Shimano for a derailleur with three jockey wheels, apparently designed to offer more ground clearance with a wide-range cassette. There is an upper jockey wheel in about the normal place that guides the chain onto the cassette, but instead of one lower wheel to tension the chain, it has two. These wheels are positioned horizontally in front of the first one, keeping them higher off the ground. The chain wraps around the two tensioning wheels, which are mounted on opposite ends of a spring-loaded arm that pivots between the two. When the chain shifts into a larger sprocket, the arm rotates such that there's a shorter path for the chain to go from the chain ring to the upper jockey wheel.

The front two jockey wheels are mounted on an arm that pivots to provide chain tension in all gears.

The key advantage is that it stays higher above the ground than a conventional derailleur cage. The patent also states that it can be used with a cassette with a wide gear range. Perhaps that means a wider range than Shimano's current 10-51 tooth cassettes is on the cards.



SRAM's three-piston floating brake

A patent from SRAM shows a single-sided, three-piston disc brake. While most mountain bike brakes use an opposed-piston design, with either two or four positions arranged in pairs, sIngle-sided brake calipers are typically only seen on budget bikes. Usually, they have a single piston that pushes a moveable brake pad against the rotor, which bends it towards a fixed brake pad on the other side.


In this patent, the rotor is separated into two parts - the carrier and the brake track. The carrier is thick and is fixed to the hub; the brake track (the part which the brake pads rub against) is connected to the track in such a way that it can slide, or float, axially (side-to-side) on the carrier. The patent depicts many ways in which this could be achieved.


The drawings show a caliper with three pistons on the inboard side, pushing a moveable brake pad towards a fixed outboard brake pad. When the brake is applied, the brake track will slide toward the fixed pad.


The caliper mounts to the bike in a different way from the post-mount standard we've been using for years. The caliper connects to the frame with a loop that's concentric to the axle, and there's a lateral stub on the frame with a bolt fixing the caliper body to the frame or fork. Although a drawing shows it being connected to a post-mount fork, it looks like this design would require a new frame mounting standard.

What's the advantage? The patent mentions that conventional brake calipers require careful alignment to avoid brake rub and poor braking performance. Plus, as the pads wear and the pistons advance to compensate, they rarely advance evenly, leading to uneven pad wear, brake rub and poor brake performance. The patent claims that the "self-centering or floating rotors address at least the drawbacks noted above."



Shimano electronic shifter?

Finally, Shimano has a patent for an electronic controller that's shown connecting to a brake lever. The patent doesn't say what it's for (patents are always as open-ended as possible) but its position under the right-hand brake lever in the main image and the fact it has two buttons make it a pretty good guess that it could be used as a shifter. Having said that, one advantage of electronic components is that they can be configured to do multiple jobs, so perhaps the same device (or a left-hand version) could be used to control an e-bike motor, dropper post, suspension settings, or more.

Shimano's Di2 shifter isn't wireless.

The patent says that it could include a "wireless communicator." This would be a new direction from Shimano as their Di2 electronic shifting has always communicated with wires. Will we see a wireless electronic derailleur from Shimano? I wouldn't hold my breath, but a wireless controller/shifter with a derailleur powered by a battery in the frame could be a good compromise, especially for e-bikes.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Patent Pending


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
67458 views
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
59563 views
Field Test: Santa Cruz Hightower - Extra Normal, Extra Good
55536 views
What Geometry Numbers Do the Top Enduro Racers Actually Prefer?
54118 views
Field Test: 2023 Yeti SB140 - The Traction Finder
53473 views
Are Shimano & SRAM Developing Brakes For Headset Cable Routing?
51720 views
Field Test: 2023 Norco Fluid - The Reasonably Priced One
50797 views
Thought Experiment: The Most Adjustable Mountain Bike Possible
43115 views

19 Comments

  • 19 7
 Dear god, please let them stop faffing about with Rube Goldberg contraptions like this. FOCUS. ON. GEARBOXES!
  • 2 1
 Rube Goldberg reference. You get an upvote. Also, yes to gearboxes.
  • 3 0
 I agree. Many say gearboxes are terrible but if one of the powerhouse companies like SRAM or Shimano actually put in the effort to develop a frame mounted gearbox to be better than an exposed drivetrain we could actually get there at some point. No chain slap, very little maintenance, clean look and less unsprung weight etc. If every frame manufacturer can hop on the e-bike mount changes that quick, a proper gearbox system should also easily be adapted. Although I don't necessarily smash derailleurs often, I am often cleaning, tuning, adjusting clutches, hearing chain slap and am really just surprised at this point gearboxes aren't a thing.
  • 1 0
 B-b-b-but no $$$ for replacement cassettes, chains, jockey wheels, and chainrings with crank-proprietary mounts!

The big downsides to a gearbox bike is upfront cost and difficulty to shift under load, but the riders I’ve talked to that have gearbox bikes really like them. I’d be really keen to try / buy one
  • 2 0
 Plus one more for the gearboxes!! People would be amazed at how much more active a rear suspension can become when you get rid of all that unsprung weight. These modern dinner plate sized cassettes and huge derailleurs are heavy.
  • 1 0
 Unfortunstely they are focusing on wear/tear/consumables=profits. If I had money I would invest in Pinions more development for real
  • 8 0
 Like the Shimano derailleur design. More ground clearance, less chain slap.
  • 1 0
 looks like it would flex a ton to me....
  • 1 0
 A lot of patents are designed to block competition from making something and never go anywhere. This one looks like it might actually be produced. Nothing pie in the sky about the concept. Looks like a pretty viable concept. More clearance with minimal drawbacks. Will be very interesting to see where this goes.
Edit: More chainslap potentially. Chain will be closer to the stay on the underside. Not a big deal, rubber will fix that.
  • 1 0
 @ppp9911: Looks like a Microshift Acolyte to me.
  • 1 0
 @ppp9911: The jockey wheel that does the shifting is still close to the cassette and that's where all the side loading is so it should be okay. The other two are just for chain tension.
  • 3 0
 I will hold out for the 8 Piston Code 29.999999's and the 4 Pulley XTR Rapid Rise Rear derailleur/w Biopace. Financing available for approved buyers.................
  • 2 0
 Everything old is new again:
www.disraeligears.co.uk/site/suntour_xc_derailleur_3_pulley_system.html

I wrenched all of the 90s and only ever saw one of them.
  • 1 0
 Soon my brain will crack under the load of new industry standards and wireless signals, so im about to build up full rigid 24” wheeled, 3x7 shimano tourney equipped capable racing machine.

The truth is out there!
  • 2 0
 So THAT'S why SRAM Codes are heavily discounted everywhere... get 'em while you can!
  • 2 0
 That Shimano contraption seems like a desperate move to undercut Lal Bikes' Supre Drive.
  • 1 0
 Still waiting for wireless brakes. I mean, headtube routing is so 2022.. Too soon?
  • 1 0
 Shimano is trying to do a high pivot derailleur with that three pulley design
  • 1 2
 I already have no speed to get over anything remotely technical at 51T why on earth would you want more. How about something cheaper with less maintenance.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010999
Mobile Version of Website