Patent Round-Up: SRAM's Quick-Shift Motor, Specialized Telemetry & Yamaha's Dropper Frame

A recent patent from Yamaha (USPTO Application Number 8/907,431) reveals a pretty wild design for a high-pivot eMTB frame, where the dropper seat post is mounted to a seat tube that itself is able to articulate backwards in an arc.
The aim with the layout is to "decrease the inertia moment of the bicycle around the crankshaft." In other words, the layout looks to reduce the center of gravity of the bike to make it easier to handle. It's a desirable characteristic of any bike, but achieving it becomes more challenging on an e-bike where there's motor and battery positioning to consider alongside the usual packaging constraints that come with a suspension linkage.
While the majority of the document is concerned with placement of motor and battery, with the motor positioned vertically in the frame, there is a small portion concerned with a seat support device, and a seat position adjustment mechanism. Essentially, the seat post holder is moved rearwards and downwards as its support arm (62) attached to the top tube pivots anti-clockwise. That effectively means the post is well out of the way when descending - assuming a position not dissimilar to where it might sit on a DH bike. With the rearward wheel trajectory that the high main pivot of this four-bar layout would deliver, clearance between tire and saddle shouldn't be an issue.
The layout is reminiscent of the Black Math
bike from Aleksander Margolis, though it's my understanding that this hypothetical frame from Yamaha doesn't change its travel as the Black Math bike does. We have reached out to Yamaha for comment on this design, and will update this article if they have any insight to share.
We've seen evidence throughout the patent literature suggesting that SRAM is working on a new mid-drive motor, with a concentric layout that isn't wholly dissimilar to the harmonic pin ring technology implemented by TQ. It's not the same though; their proposed and, as far as we're aware, still entirely hypothetical system employs cycloidal gearing
to achieve the desired reduction ratio between the motor's cadence and the rider's cadence.
The latest shred of evidence that the componentry giant is working on new e-bike systems comes in the form of another recent patent (USPTO Application Number 18/475,614) that centers on a hub design for use specifically with a motor. In the proposed system, gearing at the motor end and hub end allows the chain to be pulled through the system up to four times faster than it would on a regular drivetrain, with the aim of reducing chain tension and increasing the speed of shifting. The patent has not yet been granted.
Fig.15 is one of many embodiments covered in the patent. Here, the input shaft is offset from the output shaft for a high-pivot, while other embodiments position the input shaft and chainring co-axial to one another.
Increasing the speed of the motor's output shaft relative to the input chainring isn't solely with a view to providing assistance - it's also employed to allow the cassette to rotate faster, increasing the frequency that the chain happens upon the "shift gates" on the cassette, thereby increasing shift speed. Key to the system is the oversized hub (Fig. 4, 8 and 2), which works to cancel out that increased chain speed, decreasing the rotational speed of the freehub (and therefore wheel). In this way it restores the original intended gear ratio. Power is transmitted through the drivetrain in a low load but high speed fashion, reducing the potential for damage to the drivetrain and improving shifting performance.
An excerpt from the patent itself:
|"The various embodiments of the bicycle wheel hub and drive train, and the methods for the use and assembly thereof, provide significant advantages over other bicycle wheel hubs, drive trains and methods. For example and without limitation, and unlike a typical bicycle drive train in which the chain ring rotates at the same angular velocity, or rotational speed, as the user input component, the first gear train between the user input and the chain ring causes the chain ring to rotate at a greater angular velocity than the user input component. Thus, the closed loop component, configured for example and without limitation as a chain or belt, moves faster, and has a lower tension, than a typical bicycle chain, resulting in reduced drive train wear. Because the closed loop component moves faster than a chain in a conventional bicycle configured without a gear train, the cassette rotates faster than a typical cassette, and therefore shift speed is increased due to the fact that shift gates on the cassette interact with the closed loop component more frequently. Unlike a typical bicycle rear wheel hub in which the hub shell, and therefore the wheel, rotate at the same speed as the cassette, the bicycle rear hub of the present invention has a second gear train between the cassette and the hub shell, such that the hub shell rotates at a slower angular velocity than the cassette".
To my mind, this is a hell of a lot of complexity for something that isn't really that big a deal, but there could be more to this that I am yet to realize. It could be a toe in the water for gearbox technology for SRAM, but the patent doesn't cover advantages beyond the faster, safer shifting.
We have reached out to SRAM for comment and will update this article if they've anything further to share.
A recent patent from Specialized concerns itself with a form of telemetry for a suspension fork - USPTO Application number 18/981,174 (not yet granted). This is an odd one, given that Specialized does not currently manufacture a suspension fork. There is evidence they're working on a trailing linkage fork
, but nothing of the telescopic variety as is shown in this patent document.
The system comprises a rod positioned within the telescoping inner tube that is coupled to a magnet. As the rod extends and elongates with compression and rebound events, the linear movement is translated into rotational movement of the magnet. A sensor in the top cap senses that rotational movement of the magnet, deriving information on the frequency and speed of compression and rebound events. Though quite different to the air pressure sensors that ShockWiz
employs, the premise is the same - this is simply another way of measuring suspension movement, with the aim of helping a rider correctly tune their air spring and/or damper.
We are yet to hear back from Specialized on this patent, but of course we'll update the article if anything interesting is shared.
Cable Actuation: 1
Hydraulic Actuation: 0
As for statement on freezing, nope. In my experience it's always been poorly maintained cables, likely with water in the housing, freezing up. In contrast, the Reverb hydraulic solution is problem free and requires zero maintenance after installed and bled.
@ballsackington : Unless you Reverbs were of the A generation, which I concede were problematic, or you were miss-handling the post (lifting or hanging the bike from its saddle with the post depressed) then I'm suspicious of your "sagging within weeks" statement. My experience of B and C generation posts is that they are very reliable.
Am I going to say my Reverbs have never gone spongy? No, that would be a lie. They have. But only after ~2 - 2.5 years of solid use. For me that's acceptable, these are not service free items. So I stand by my original statement, with a slight tweek. I don't get the Reverb (B, C) hate. I understand folks were perhaps burned by the first A generation posts but come on already, they were released way back in 2010. Reverbs have come a long way since then.
You can always make the claim that there are a lot of reverbs out there. But they're hugely over represented in service work.
Starting to sound a bit like: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yX_1gJ_51M
Those first gen Bosch motors had huge drag in them and if you hit that speed cut or ran out of battery your bike turned into jabba the hut.
killerdrop.bike
In what way does your steep seat angle feel better? In my experience a slack seat angle when saddle is dropped is preferable as you are better able to control the bike with your thighs, as they touch the sides of the saddle as opposed to the rear corners. Bear in mind I do a lot of fairly low speed steep technical descending.
That was one of the biggest changes I noticed in the mid 2010's where one bike magically had all this room to move when the dropper was down.
Also. Slack seat angles climb badly.
Once Yamaha returned to build bicycles, I was hopeful with twintop frame design. But once I had a look to other models, they were not Yamaha blend...
2 years later I got an interview with them for a position and told my view directly and proposed to change all bicycle line-up otherwise they have to cancel bicycle section from Yamaha to keep the reputation of eBike motors division. They haven't hired me but they had to face with reality of shut down bicycle division... For me, their eBike motors are the best ones.