Patent Round-Up: SRAM's Quick-Shift Motor, Specialized Telemetry & Yamaha's Dropper Frame

Jul 29, 2025
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

Yamaha

A recent patent from Yamaha (USPTO Application Number 8/907,431) reveals a pretty wild design for a high-pivot eMTB frame, where the dropper seat post is mounted to a seat tube that itself is able to articulate backwards in an arc.

The aim with the layout is to "decrease the inertia moment of the bicycle around the crankshaft." In other words, the layout looks to reduce the center of gravity of the bike to make it easier to handle. It's a desirable characteristic of any bike, but achieving it becomes more challenging on an e-bike where there's motor and battery positioning to consider alongside the usual packaging constraints that come with a suspension linkage.

photo
photo

While the majority of the document is concerned with placement of motor and battery, with the motor positioned vertically in the frame, there is a small portion concerned with a seat support device, and a seat position adjustment mechanism. Essentially, the seat post holder is moved rearwards and downwards as its support arm (62) attached to the top tube pivots anti-clockwise. That effectively means the post is well out of the way when descending - assuming a position not dissimilar to where it might sit on a DH bike. With the rearward wheel trajectory that the high main pivot of this four-bar layout would deliver, clearance between tire and saddle shouldn't be an issue.

photo

The layout is reminiscent of the Black Math bike from Aleksander Margolis, though it's my understanding that this hypothetical frame from Yamaha doesn't change its travel as the Black Math bike does. We have reached out to Yamaha for comment on this design, and will update this article if they have any insight to share.


photo

SRAM

We've seen evidence throughout the patent literature suggesting that SRAM is working on a new mid-drive motor, with a concentric layout that isn't wholly dissimilar to the harmonic pin ring technology implemented by TQ. It's not the same though; their proposed and, as far as we're aware, still entirely hypothetical system employs cycloidal gearing to achieve the desired reduction ratio between the motor's cadence and the rider's cadence.

The latest shred of evidence that the componentry giant is working on new e-bike systems comes in the form of another recent patent (USPTO Application Number 18/475,614) that centers on a hub design for use specifically with a motor. In the proposed system, gearing at the motor end and hub end allows the chain to be pulled through the system up to four times faster than it would on a regular drivetrain, with the aim of reducing chain tension and increasing the speed of shifting. The patent has not yet been granted.

photo
Fig.15 is one of many embodiments covered in the patent. Here, the input shaft (cranks) is offset from the output chainring for a high-pivot suspension platform, while other embodiments position the input shaft (cranks) and chainring co-axial to one another.
photo
Fig.15 is one of many embodiments covered in the patent. Here, the input shaft is offset from the output shaft for a high-pivot, while other embodiments position the input shaft and chainring co-axial to one another.

Increasing the speed of the motor's output shaft relative to the input chainring isn't solely with a view to providing assistance - it's also employed to allow the cassette to rotate faster, increasing the frequency that the chain happens upon the "shift gates" on the cassette, thereby increasing shift speed. Key to the system is the oversized hub (Fig. 4, 8 and 2), which works to cancel out that increased chain speed, decreasing the rotational speed of the freehub (and therefore wheel). In this way it restores the original intended gear ratio. Power is transmitted through the drivetrain in a low load but high speed fashion, reducing the potential for damage to the drivetrain and improving shifting performance.

An excerpt from the patent itself:

bigquotes"The various embodiments of the bicycle wheel hub and drive train, and the methods for the use and assembly thereof, provide significant advantages over other bicycle wheel hubs, drive trains and methods. For example and without limitation, and unlike a typical bicycle drive train in which the chain ring rotates at the same angular velocity, or rotational speed, as the user input component, the first gear train between the user input and the chain ring causes the chain ring to rotate at a greater angular velocity than the user input component. Thus, the closed loop component, configured for example and without limitation as a chain or belt, moves faster, and has a lower tension, than a typical bicycle chain, resulting in reduced drive train wear. Because the closed loop component moves faster than a chain in a conventional bicycle configured without a gear train, the cassette rotates faster than a typical cassette, and therefore shift speed is increased due to the fact that shift gates on the cassette interact with the closed loop component more frequently. Unlike a typical bicycle rear wheel hub in which the hub shell, and therefore the wheel, rotate at the same speed as the cassette, the bicycle rear hub of the present invention has a second gear train between the cassette and the hub shell, such that the hub shell rotates at a slower angular velocity than the cassette".

photo
photo

To my mind, this is a hell of a lot of complexity for something that isn't really that big a deal, but there could be more to this that I am yet to realize. It could be a toe in the water for gearbox technology for SRAM, but the patent doesn't cover advantages beyond the faster, safer shifting.

We have reached out to SRAM for comment and will update this article if they've anything further to share.


photo

Specialized

A recent patent from Specialized concerns itself with a form of telemetry for a suspension fork - USPTO Application number 18/981,174 (not yet granted). This is an odd one, given that Specialized does not currently manufacture a suspension fork. There is evidence they're working on a trailing linkage fork, but nothing of the telescopic variety as is shown in this patent document.

photo
photo

The system comprises a rod positioned within the telescoping inner tube that is coupled to a magnet. As the rod extends and elongates with compression and rebound events, the linear movement is translated into rotational movement of the magnet. A sensor in the top cap senses that rotational movement of the magnet, deriving information on the frequency and speed of compression and rebound events. Though quite different to the air pressure sensors that ShockWiz employs, the premise is the same - this is simply another way of measuring suspension movement, with the aim of helping a rider correctly tune their air spring and/or damper.

We are yet to hear back from Specialized on this patent, but of course we'll update the article if anything interesting is shared.

80 Comments
  • 1012
 "Sorry brah, cant ride this weekend, gotta change my seat tube bearings"
  • 632
 No more ridiculous than "gotta bleed my dropper post remote"! Reverb... never again.
  • 172
 @CaMKii: Brought my bike all the way to Japan only to have Reverb get stuck in the up position.
  • 44
 @CaMKii: AXS is a tank though. atleast the first model. idk about the new one
  • 100
 @CaMKii: we must use a better word than never for Reverb Smile It ruined many weekend rides for an office guy like me who couldn't find a chance to check his bike during the week...
  • 511
flag ascotsmanrides (Jul 30, 2025 at 1:37) (Below Threshold)
 @CaMKii: Just don't understand the Reverb hate. I've never had issues with my remote, it's easy to bleed and if done properly will give you zero issues. The only thing you must remember to never do is lift the bike by the saddle with the dropper depressed. If you do that you risk pulling air past the IPF and being left with a bouncy post. Other than that, they are no more troublesome than any other post. In fact, I'd say the hydraulic remote is distinct advantage. I've been on quite a few rides where people's cable operated remote has become stiff, or the cable has pulled through, or in subzero temps it has zrozen solid.
  • 40
 @CaMKii: yikes, i have real ptsd from reverb...
  • 142
 @ascotsmanrides: buddy. You don't understand the hate? The Reverb is the single most notoriously faulty piece of shit mtb equipment in existence. Google "reverb sag" or "reverb stuck up" or "reverb stuck down" or "reverb problems" and you will find *hundreds* of videos and *thousands* of forum threads about this piece of shit dropper failing in every way you can imagine. Rockshox should have recalled this product, it's a crime that it's still being specd on bikes. If you don't understand the hate, you just got lucky. I've had two bikes specd with Reverbs and they both starting sagging within weeks of riding.
  • 40
 @ascotsmanrides: The fact that you know its easy to bleed demonstrates an additional necessity to make your post work. Whereas cable actuated might need a few turns of tension once in a while. Sub zero temps freeze the post due to the post hydraulics.... not the cable actuation.

Cable Actuation: 1
Hydraulic Actuation: 0
  • 11
 @maestroman21 : The fact I know it's easy to bleed is because I've installed a few on my own bikes. I'm sure you know as well as I do that to install the dropper on a bike with internal cable routing you have to remove the remote, generally cut the hose to length, then reinstall and bleed. If you done the latter but missed the re-bleed part, then no wonder you've had issues.

As for statement on freezing, nope. In my experience it's always been poorly maintained cables, likely with water in the housing, freezing up. In contrast, the Reverb hydraulic solution is problem free and requires zero maintenance after installed and bled.

@ballsackington : Unless you Reverbs were of the A generation, which I concede were problematic, or you were miss-handling the post (lifting or hanging the bike from its saddle with the post depressed) then I'm suspicious of your "sagging within weeks" statement. My experience of B and C generation posts is that they are very reliable.


Am I going to say my Reverbs have never gone spongy? No, that would be a lie. They have. But only after ~2 - 2.5 years of solid use. For me that's acceptable, these are not service free items. So I stand by my original statement, with a slight tweek. I don't get the Reverb (B, C) hate. I understand folks were perhaps burned by the first A generation posts but come on already, they were released way back in 2010. Reverbs have come a long way since then.
  • 10
 @TurkBiker35: reverbs account for over half of the dropper servicing we do. That's despite being a warranty agent for xfusion!

You can always make the claim that there are a lot of reverbs out there. But they're hugely over represented in service work.
  • 21
 @ascotsmanrides: No, never the cable. 6 years of cold winter riding. Never once has a cable froze on me. I have had hydraulic fluid freeze though, both in droppers and brake lines. I contemplated mechanical disc brakes for my fat bike for a bit. Your comments seem to be arguing overwhelming opposition. I suggest a bit of reflection on this.

Starting to sound a bit like: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yX_1gJ_51M
  • 12
 @maestroman21: Yes. Let's agree to leave it there. You've referenced Family Guy, which tells me everything I need to know.
  • 10
 @ascotsmanrides: Nah, let's keep going.
  • 10
 @ascotsmanrides: poor show
  • 10
 @CaMKii: ive purchased a few bikes that came with reverbs... swap out for a oneup was the first thing I did, everytime. I have a true hatred for reverbs.
  • 831
 Wouldn't it be easier for designers to just skip the middleman patent office and just submit directly here so they can be told exactly what's wrong with their designs, why they wouldn't work, and why they shouldn't waste their time or money with the patent office?
  • 80
 If only it weren't for the Outside paywall..
  • 682
 All this just gave me the urge to build a fully rígid singlespeed for the first time.
  • 32
 nozes cracker!
  • 120
 Some of my best miles this year have been on a rigid drop bar MTB (Surly Grappler). Mechanical brakes, no-nonsense 1x10 Microshift drivetrain, and a dropper post. Just enough to make my tame local trails spicy again.
  • 60
 welcome to the faction
  • 30
 I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE my rigid Kona Unit-X. SS mode, 12 speed mode, always a fun time! I’m half convinced that the ideal second MTB is a rigid bike. Always works, always fun.
  • 20
 @swansong: love my Grappler! I never want to ride anything else!
  • 30
 Bikes evolved to have gears and suspension for very good reasons though.
  • 211
 I always assumed ShockWiz was what happens when you come around a fast corner and find a grizzly...
  • 40
 I thought it was when you pissed on an electric fence.
  • 100
 The SRAM patent is likely an attempt to deal with the big problem ebike motors have to overcome; gear reduction. Electric motors "like" to spin at much higher RPMs to be efficient and there are big efficiency losses to reduce the output RPM to something resembling a normal human cadence. If SRAM can keep the chainring spinning relatively quickly through a relatively efficient reduction at the hub side it may end up as a more efficient system overall.
  • 160
 They already spin pretty fast and have reduction *usually planetary) gearset to get the output down to human cadences. That patent idea is purely to maximize cassette speed to increase the speed that shift ramps are encountered. It means there is another planetary gearset _in the hub_, so any efficiency increase from running the motor faster is probably knocked away immediately by the extra gears. It's the Xzibit of drivetrains: "yo dawg, I heard you like gears, so I put gears in the motor, gears by the cranks, gears on the outside of the hub, and gears on the INSIDE of the hub!"
  • 20
 Makes you wonder why they moved away from the small output cog that they used a while back. With a 13 or 14t front sprocket you can spin that motor a lot more. Sure the cog won't be coaxial with the crank axle but it solves the efficiency problem.
  • 20
 @Balgaroth: like Rocky Mountain Dyname? Downside is the cog has to be replaced often but not that big a deal.
  • 21
 @Balgaroth: Are the efficiency savings of a 13 or 14t output sprocket (due to a reduced gear reduction in the motor) enough to offset the efficiency losses that result from increased chain link actuation and chain tension?
  • 41
 @thekaiser: probably. Chains are amazingly efficient, gains from big cogs vs little cogs is marginal compared to losses in a planetary or other reduction gearset. They say about 3% for average bike gearing (maybe 3.5% for tiny cogs), vs 10% losses for a gearbox, gotta be somewhere north of that with planetaries on both ends
  • 40
 @justinfoil: I laughed WAY too hard at this comment. X to tha Z!
  • 10
 @Balgaroth: the chordal action of small tooth counts is an efficiency killer and so is making the rider spin the planetaries when the motor cuts out.

Those first gen Bosch motors had huge drag in them and if you hit that speed cut or ran out of battery your bike turned into jabba the hut.
  • 101
 it makes me sad to say this, but every time i see one of these articles it makes me less and less interested in new mountain bike tech and where things are headed. it seems like we have almost reached the pinnacle of geo/suspension/brakes, and new developments now are just to make things more complicated and electronic for little to no gain. bikes seem to have peaked in 2022 and gone downhill ever since and not in a good way. i just hope they keep making cable actuated stuff for us diehards. maybe im getting old
  • 91
 Imaging pressing your dropper lever, pushing your saddle down with your butt, and then sliding right off the nose of your saddle as it compresses and moves backwards. Could make for a nice prank? "Hey bro, wanna take my new bike for a spin?"
  • 61
 Nutcracker 5000
  • 101
 The dropper part infringes on my patent 17/659,955, filed in 2022.
killerdrop.bike
  • 40
 You may be right! It's an application, so there's still time before grant.
  • 30
 since your patent looks, indeed, very similar to Yamaha's, could you tell us what's the point of it ? I used to have DH bikes with slack seat tube angles and today my frame has 79° STA and it actually feels better than a slack angle. So the only advantage I can see is the seat tilt but why design a frame around with rather big constraints when you can simply use something like Aneomali "saddle tilter" contraption. What am I missing ?
  • 30
 @Balgaroth: Switchgrades are great but they require taking your hands off the bars to actuate. Also, the times you want your saddle pitched backwards are roughly the same as you want it dropped so it would be useful if one lever did both (like the old Specialized Wu post).

In what way does your steep seat angle feel better? In my experience a slack seat angle when saddle is dropped is preferable as you are better able to control the bike with your thighs, as they touch the sides of the saddle as opposed to the rear corners. Bear in mind I do a lot of fairly low speed steep technical descending.
  • 40
 @hevi: You're right actually. It would only infringe if/when both patents are granted.
  • 120
 Pinkbike comments section is absolutely the correct place to litigate this. All rise, Judge Waki presiding.
  • 21
 The number you cited is a patent application number. A quick search does not reveal a related issued patent. This means that the patent office, after reviewing your application, has not yet granted an issued patent, and thus you do not have enforceable patent claims. It is not possible to infringe a patent application, outside of the rare occurrence of a subsequent issued patent sharing identical claims to the earlier files application.
  • 30
 @SkiRideDrive: prior art though.
  • 30
 @killerisation: I only ride Dh and some Enduro, the steeper and more technical the better. One thing I learned with modern geometry and with proper, supporting suspension is that you don't need to ride hanging at the back of the bike like we did 20 years ago. To me slack STA is just a trace of the past that should have never been there if Mtb didn't start with road bike geometry. Now because I don't need to shift my weight backward nearly as much as before, slack STA often place the saddle too far back and actually don't allow for the use of the saddle as a 5th point of contact. I made my frame with a steep STA as I wanted to be able to pedal it (a super ultra enduro I guess, or what and Enduro bike should be IMO). I was worried it would make my DH experience a little worse but I was willing to compromise on that aspect. At the end it turned out that I prefer this over more conventional slack STA. With that said, some pure breed DH frames seem to also shift towards much steeper STA than before, so maybe I am not crazy.
  • 20
 @Balgaroth: slack seat angles also give you less room when you're off the seat.

That was one of the biggest changes I noticed in the mid 2010's where one bike magically had all this room to move when the dropper was down.

Also. Slack seat angles climb badly.
  • 50
 I remember Yamaha's first bike. It was billed a BMX bike at the time. Yes, I am that old. My friends and I thought it was SO cool... until we finally got to ride one. It weighed a ton and the suspension was ridiculously floppy. At the time though, it was ground breaking. Wish I had one today just for the nostalgic value and collectability. This MTB looks like it also will weigh a ton but I guess if the motor is powerful enough, it won't matter to those who buy and ride it. I'll just watch.
  • 31
 I met one of the guys from twinstunts, a motorcycle stunt team near me. He is sponsored by yamaha and rides a yamaha ebike. He said that it was nice to have the extra weight coming from a dirt bike and other motorcycles.
  • 11
 Yamaha BMX; military green, dual suspension and looks cool...

Once Yamaha returned to build bicycles, I was hopeful with twintop frame design. But once I had a look to other models, they were not Yamaha blend...

2 years later I got an interview with them for a position and told my view directly and proposed to change all bicycle line-up otherwise they have to cancel bicycle section from Yamaha to keep the reputation of eBike motors division. They haven't hired me but they had to face with reality of shut down bicycle division... For me, their eBike motors are the best ones.
  • 60
 How else are specialized going to introduce their suspension paywall??? It's all smoke and magnets people. #sethwasright
  • 20
 No coinbox or credit card reader on that thing. Wake me when they have a pay-as-you-go version.
  • 20
 @valleybreezer: Tap to pay chip reader embedded into the top tube.
  • 31
 Can't we just ride our bikes without being looked down upon for not having the latest derailleur that shifts when you think about shifting, seat tube that hides itself, tires that make monster truck tires jealous, and that darn cable tourism thingy?
  • 62
 That depends. People will do all kinds of things to fool people into believing they are not a pour when indeed they are. For example, there are lots of Freds out there with Flight Attendant on their bikes but they aren’t actually a Dentist. They are only a Dental Assistant or worse, a Receptionist.
  • 40
 So SRAM are building the ultimate in trail tools: a chainsaw built right into the drivetrain! Also good for hacking off your right foot to save weight on climbs.
  • 71
 I WILL not touch another SRAM motor. Absolutely not.
  • 10
 Just out of curiosity, what problems do they tend to have? I think they're made by Brose, just like the Specialized motors. I know the Specialized motors had a lot of problems with the belt drive aspect, where they'd start slipping under higher torque, and the newly released higher-output Spz motors have done away with the belt, but I was unsure what sort of design the Sram ones used.
  • 30
 @thekaiser: Just had no end of problems with our one. Three motors and 4 harnesses later we have been ok for the last 6 months. Fingers crossed. It was all handled very well but I wouldn't get another one. just hasn't been reliable at all.
  • 40
 Man, that SRAM motor must really suck since I totally forgot they released it TWO YEARS AGO. What brands are even speccing it?
  • 21
 I understand why i would want my seating position to be changed, even if minutely, while the suspension is cycling. On rolling trail sections (where I often like to sit on a mid-risen seat post and trust the rear suspension to do its thing) and even technical climbing sections, it feels like power into the pedals would alter the suspension kinematics and my pedaling position would be somewhat variable exactly when I need all the efficiency I can get.
  • 20
 I don't see how moving the seat post backwards when the rider is standing would affect the center of gravity. The rider is still standing over the pedals.
  • 10
 Specialized always has the 'Brain' component that functionally links the front and rear suspension together so they complement eachother. This patent may be an electronic version.
  • 20
 This is integrating what they were doing with the Motion Instruments System 2. It's actually nothing new, just taking the shock system and putting it inside the fork. Sure they axed that product, but that doesn't mean you're going to stop the people writing up the patents from submitting it.
  • 10
 I think the part that links the front and rear suspension together is just the frame
  • 30
 I love how every patent diagram makes the bike look like a Wal-Mart bike with 1995 geo
  • 20
 When will the industry stop lying to itself will all these half step innovations- just take the pedals off and put pegs on it already.
  • 30
 Looks light weight and reliable
  • 20
 The SRAM one is basically a patent to increase wear and tear so the rider has to replace parts sooner.
  • 10
 Can we have a dropper post charging the e-bike battery, please? Hopping up and down to gain more reach may sound familiar to some
  • 23
 I love that Yamaha designed that frame. Some out of the box thinking that makes a lot of sense. Appears to even use standard droppers. Plus the front triangle looks moto. Downsides: secure loose items before riding… Big Grin
  • 20
 Didn't Yamaha just drop out of the US ebike market?
  • 20
 Sure did. I think their problem is they never developed a 29er or at the very least a mx. 27.5 is niche.
  • 20
 Yeah, I think they, as a complete bike brand, dropped out. If I understand correctly, their motors may continue to be used on other brands. I can't think of any major brand using them under the Yamaha banner right now, but I think they manufacture the Giant house brand motors.
  • 20
 @thekaiser: Yes, the Giant motors are rebadged Yamahas. Yamaha bought out the Brose ebike division while back so they are definitely still interested in supplying drive systems even if they are no longer interested in developing their own emtbs.
  • 10
 Sorry but at the end of the day it’s a bicycle and this here all the R&D they spend will not make people buy it
  • 10
 First bike has like 410 mm chainstays... Unridable, no matter how out of the way your saddle is. Keep trying!
  • 10
 410mm chainstays are pretty great actually, for hardtails anyway. I rode one this morning.
  • 10
 Kill it before it before it lays eggs? Yes, no? Please? Stop?







