Patent Round-Up: SRAM's Quick-Shift Motor, Specialized Telemetry & Yamaha's Dropper Frame

"The various embodiments of the bicycle wheel hub and drive train, and the methods for the use and assembly thereof, provide significant advantages over other bicycle wheel hubs, drive trains and methods. For example and without limitation, and unlike a typical bicycle drive train in which the chain ring rotates at the same angular velocity, or rotational speed, as the user input component, the first gear train between the user input and the chain ring causes the chain ring to rotate at a greater angular velocity than the user input component. Thus, the closed loop component, configured for example and without limitation as a chain or belt, moves faster, and has a lower tension, than a typical bicycle chain, resulting in reduced drive train wear. Because the closed loop component moves faster than a chain in a conventional bicycle configured without a gear train, the cassette rotates faster than a typical cassette, and therefore shift speed is increased due to the fact that shift gates on the cassette interact with the closed loop component more frequently. Unlike a typical bicycle rear wheel hub in which the hub shell, and therefore the wheel, rotate at the same speed as the cassette, the bicycle rear hub of the present invention has a second gear train between the cassette and the hub shell, such that the hub shell rotates at a slower angular velocity than the cassette".