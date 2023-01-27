Patent Round-Up: The Future of AXS? Axle Batteries, Solar-Charging & Self-Charging

Jan 27, 2023
by Seb Stott  

Digging through patent documents can sometimes offer hints at what we might be riding in a few years' time. Many of the weird and wonderful designs don't see the light of day, but even then it's interesting to see what ideas the bike industry's brains are working on. Here are a few that we've spotted lately from SRAM that all relate to AXS electronic shifting components.



SRAM's Axle-mounted AXS battery

A patent filed by SRAM in 2021 called "power supply in a bicycle" shows a battery housed in a thru-axle that could be used to power an electronic derailleur or other electronic components. The patent art shows the axle battery connected to the derailleur in several different ways, but all the drawings show a style of direct mount derailleur like the one we saw here and which was patented earlier in 2021 - we covered that patent here.


Some embodiments (possible versions) have an external wire connecting the axle to the derailleur's "bracket" - the cage which extends down from the frame and is separate from the rest of the derailleur. Others show how the wiring could be routed inside the bracket with a charging port on the back.


The advantages? The patent mentions that the axle battery could supply power to more than just the derailleur, for example, "a derailleur, seat post, bicycle lighting, an air pump, a GPS transponder, a shock, or other component." So, perhaps, one battery could power multiple devices. Also, the patent goes on to say that the internal location protects the battery from water and dust ingress, as well as impacts. It may also have a larger capacity than external batteries, which it says "may be limited in size to reduce unbalanced weight or reduce likelihood of impacts". Finally, the document says the battery may be charged without removing it from the bicycle (something which isn't possible with current AXS batteries). "Alternatively," says the patent, "the power supply may include disposable batteries that may be replaced by the user."



Solar spare battery charger

Another SRAM patent filed in October 2020 describes a solar spare battery charger. The small solar array could be mounted to a fender, bottle cage, or elsewhere on the bike, and would be connected electronically to a mount for a spare AXS battery. It wouldn't be able to charge the battery while it's in use but would slowly charge up a spare and keep it charged. This is potentially useful because batteries slowly lose charge over time, so a spare battery stored long-term on the bike might otherwise be useless by the time it's needed.

In low light conditions, a capacitor could store energy from the solar cells and periodically discharge this energy into the battery, thereby allowing the battery to trickle charge even without strong sunlight. Presumably, it would take a long time to charge up a battery unless you ride in the desert (theoretically, a 10*10 cm solar panel could charge a 2.2Wh AXS battery in a couple of hours in ideal conditions, but with trees, mud, and clouds it will take a lot longer), but there is value in just stopping the battery from going flat over long periods of time.



Self-charging (& self-shifting) derailleur

If solar charging wasn't enough how about this: SRAM could be working on an electronic derailleur that charges itself as the rider pedals, and maybe also shifts gears automatically.

The patent, filed in May 2021, was brought to our attention once again by an article on Bikerumor. It shows a derailleur which houses a small generator in the cage assembly, which is powered by the rotation of the upper jockey wheel via a mechanism of gears and pulleys which step up the rotation speed. Potentially, this could mean never having to recharge or replace the battery. Indeed, the drawings don't depict a removable battery or a charge port.


The obvious drawback of this approach is that the energy required to do the shifting will come from the rider and not a battery. But this is true of a mechanical system too, except there the energy comes via your thumb instead of your legs. Besides, the energy requirements will be very small.

A current SRAM AXS battery contains 2.2Wh of energy and lasts for around 20 hours of riding. That means an AXS derailleur is drawing on average about 0.1 Watts of electrical energy. So if this system is 50% efficient at generating electricity (which isn't great - electric cars can recover over 80% of their kinetic energy during braking), you're still talking about 0.2 watts or so, on average. It will be more if you're shifting frequently, but potentially less if you're not. The point is, you're probably not going to notice any drag.

Also, the electronics for shifting the gears seem to have been moved from the back of the derailleur body to the derailleur cage - a bit like SRAM's electric road derailleurs.

More interestingly, the patent mentions the possibility of automatic shifting. The pulley wheel generator could act as a chain speed sensor which, along with information about the chairing size, could tell what cadence the rider is using in real time. Potentially, it wouldn't be so hard to have an automatic shifting algorithm (perhaps configurable to your tastes in an app) to keep you in a sensible cadence automatically, much like Shimano's XT Di2 drivetrain is meant to do.

Will it see production? I suppose that hinges on how many riders find it a chore to remove a battery to recharge it after every few rides. For forgetful types or those who like multi-day rides in the wilderness, it could be very appealing.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Patent Pending SRAM


34 Comments

  • 29 0
 Solar spare battery charger would be amazing in Ireland! We've the perfect weather for it
  • 13 1
 How about a derailleur with more ground clearance? How about a derailleur less susceptible to damage from the trail?
  • 5 0
 I'm pretty sure the new direct mount is both of these
  • 2 0
 They have literally done that with the new one coming out...
  • 2 0
 Oh boy you're gonna like those 32in wheels next year!

/s
  • 11 2
 Still don’t want electronics.
  • 9 3
 Good thing you have the option not too
  • 1 1
 I'm an engineer working in IT and I'm right there with you. Another engineer I ride with bricked his fancy electronic shifting doing a firmware update. Had to warranty the whole thing. That's the kind of frustrations I ride to escape from.

I have working drivetrain components on old bikes from the 90's. I can't imagine any of the electronic stuff lasting a fraction that long. It's like the old household appliances that used to last 20+ years, but now you're lucky to get 5 out of the washing machine that has an app and tweets you when your laundry is done.
  • 1 0
 @pixelguru: with axs, you spend less time on derailleur adjustment andaintemance. Also it's very clever the way it sucks up when it detects am impact. I know of at least twice it saved my derailleur. There will always be that person's mates, friend who had an issue. 99.9% work perfect. The only drawback or negative is the price for a lot of people it really is a great thing axs
  • 6 1
 “We did such a good job packaging the battery, let’s put a tiny cable off of it just to make sure there is something to break”. But seriously if this isn’t to integrate a sensor for flight attendant or trigger an internally geared hub, get the f out. Some bikepubes level product innovation here.
  • 8 0
 Meanwhile I'm out here building another single speed...
  • 1 0
 Just built up one recently. So much fun!
  • 1 0
 @mtnfox37 thinking about doing the same with a hardtail build in the future…any advise on gearing?
  • 3 0
 I think an in-axle generator of sorts is a actually a pretty cool solution to the whole “having to charge your drivetrain issue.” It also kind of feels like a marketing scam because you’ll have to pay more money for a solution to a problem that we didn’t really have before electronic drivetrains. Either way the progression of e-group sets is looking pretty interesting.
  • 6 0
 I think we're getting very close to clap-on shifting - count me in.
  • 2 0
 The only time you can get it to shift is if you throw a sui and clap your hands behind you. Perfect.
  • 1 0
 @Ajorda: what do you call a sui with both tires on the ground?
  • 2 0
 I declare we reached the peak with Shimano/sram 11 speed. Nothing since has made my ride lighter, stronger, more reliable, faster or cheaper. My next bike might be wide range microshift....
  • 4 0
 When bikes have a small nuclear reactor to power them I'll be all for it.
  • 1 0
 I'm not really understanding the point...there is a problem to charge batteries for electronic devices?
I don't remember no one complaining about that issue...I mean, does not looks a market demand.
  • 3 0
 Wonder who is gonna make the first solar panel helmet? Any takers
  • 7 4
 Aha Pinkbike keeping an "eagle" eye on Bikerumor again
  • 3 0
 Outside funding, hard at work.
  • 1 0
 Vojo mag did the same article the 10th of January, then it has been translated by Bikerumor and finally it gets to Pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 Seems like what is needed, is a central battery with wires extending to powered components, and a hub-mounted dyno that charges when coasting.
  • 2 0
 Putting the battery in the axel seems like a smart idea tbh, although how much standardization is there on thread pitch?
  • 1 0
 I've pretty much only seen 1.0, 1.5, and 1.75 axles tbh.
  • 1 0
 It's Sram, they will obviously come up with a new thread pitch for this.
  • 1 0
 Dude, what if we used the power of the human body to move the derailleur? Like, we're all kind of batteries, you know? That energy could be used to shift!
  • 1 0
 Imagine the possibilities if they put their combined efforts into a Sram electronic gearbox...
  • 2 0
 A self shifting derailleur would be weird as
  • 3 1
 I am 100% content with my cable-actuated XT shifting.
  • 1 0
 Way to go if electronics are going to be a must
  • 1 0
 They need to go back to affordable prices instead of absurd innovations.





