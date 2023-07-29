Patricia Druwen Earns Red Bull Helmet

No words!! Thank you Erik Fedko for surprising me with my new Red Bull helmet — Patricia Druwen

16-year-old German freeride phenom Patricia Druwen has earned her Red Bull helmet at Crankworx this week.The up-and-coming rider took the win at last year's FMB World Tour, and the list of events she's won is too long to make sense to list, except that she also won the last big freeride event at Big White right before coming to Crankworx.Erik Fedko presented the helmet to her at a dirt jump jam Friday night. We're excited to see what she does next in that stylish new lid, because we know it will be good..