Patricia Druwen Earns Red Bull Helmet

Jul 29, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
photo

16-year-old German freeride phenom Patricia Druwen has earned her Red Bull helmet at Crankworx this week.

The up-and-coming rider took the win at last year's FMB World Tour, and the list of events she's won is too long to make sense to list, except that she also won the last big freeride event at Big White right before coming to Crankworx.


bigquotesNo words!! Thank you Erik Fedko for surprising me with my new Red Bull helmetPatricia Druwen

Erik Fedko presented the helmet to her at a dirt jump jam Friday night. We're excited to see what she does next in that stylish new lid, because we know it will be good..

photo

photo


Posted In:
Industry News Red Bull Patricia Druwen Crankworx Whistler 2023


Author Info:
alicialeggett avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2015
698 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Randoms Round 1 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
49627 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
49296 views
25 Race Bikes from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
40631 views
Review: Devinci Chainsaw - Primed for the Bike Park
40069 views
First Ride: Frameworks Racing Trail Bike Prototype - Crankworx Whistler 2023
38631 views
Randoms Round 2 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
37116 views
Spotted: Privateer's Prototype 161 Enduro Bike
33084 views
Dangerholm's Quest to Build the World's Lightest eMTB
32745 views

2 Comments
  • 10 5
 Drink Water
  • 8 0
 I don’t see many Dasani helmets out there.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039966
Mobile Version of Website