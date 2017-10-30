Patrol 672 – Review









Is it possible to build a bike that can approach the performance of an elite-level trail bike for one fourth of its MSRP? Used in the context of mechanized sports, “affordable” and “performance” are mutually exclusive - especially so, if that mechanism is human powered. In my line of work, a good portion of my saddle time is spent aboard $10,000 trail bikes and (big surprise) they all pedal and handle quite well. Often, I’ll throw a leg over a $5,000 machine and I can reflect with certainty that they generally perform well, but halving a pro-bike budget appreciably downgrades the riding experience. Below five grand, however, is a dark ocean, teeming with affordable mountain bikes that I’ll admit to knowing little or nothing about. So, I decided to dive in and review a selection of mid-travel trail bikes priced in the neighborhood of $3,000 to complete my education. The first of this series is the $2,899 Patrol 672.







672 Details:



• Intended Use: All-mountain/Enduro

• Construction: aluminum chassis, 150mm-travel four-bar rear suspension, internal control routing

• Boost axle spacing

• Threaded bottom bracket, ISCG mounts

• Shimano SLX one-by 11-speed transmission

• RockShox Yari RC Solo Air fork, 160mm

• RockShox Monarch RT shock

• Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-large

• Weight: 32.4 pounds/14.74 kg (medium)

• MSRP: $2899 USD

• Contact:

Meet the Patrol 672



Patrol hails from Indonesia, where its success in the Asian marketplace inspired the brand to set up distribution and sales in North America. I was recently introduced to Patrol’s modest range of mountain bikes at Interbike, where I learned that their message was to sell good-looking, good-performing bikes, priced within reach of rank-and-file riders. The sport needs more of that.



Patrol numbers their bikes according to suspension travel and wheel-size, with the last digit marking where that particular model stands in the MSRP pecking order: 672 means 6 inches of suspension travel, 27.5-inch wheels, and second-tier in the range. Its more illustrious brother, the top-drawer 671, costs $4399 and gets all the good stuff, like a Fox 36 Kashima fork and EVOL shock, DT Swiss wheels, a Shimano XT drivetrain, and a RockShox Reverb Stealth dropper. By contrast, our more affordable $2899 model 672 is suspended by a RockShox Yari RC fork and Monarch RT shock, it rolls on Sun Ringle Inferno/Novatec wheels, is powered by a Shimano SLX ensemble, and does not arrive with a dropper seatpost.





Internal control routing and rectangular tubes make for a tidy profile. Internal control routing and rectangular tubes make for a tidy profile.



Construction and Features



Patrol’s 672 chassis is welded aluminum, and ticks the trail bike boxes with a time-proven four-bar Horst-Link rear suspension, a dramatically sloped top tube to ensure ample stand-over clearance, and stiffness-enhancing semi-rectangular tube profiles throughout. The rear axle spacing is Boost 148, the bottom bracket is threaded, and there are ISCG 05 tabs in case you desire a chain guide in the future. Simple internal routing ports direct the brake, seatpost, and shifter conduits to their destinations and, while the seat tube is curved near the bottom bracket junction, there is enough straight length to allow for long-stroke dropper posts.



Large pivot bearings and a threaded bottom bracket shell. Large pivot bearings and a threaded bottom bracket shell.





The look and quality of the Patrol's construction is very good, with smoothed welds on the front triangle, large, sealed bearings at the swingarm and linkage pivots, and with paint and graphic treatments that rate an eight out of ten. If you aren’t a fan of yellow and red, Patrol also offers the 672 in Robin’s Egg blue, Navy, and black. Sizes are small, medium, large and X-large.



Geometry









The 672’s geometry falls behind the recent trend for long front centers and super-sized top tube lengths. By present standards, our medium-sized bike’s 59-centimeter top tube (23.2”) and 41.3-centimeter reach would be on the short side of medium, so technical/all-mountain types would be advised to buy up a size. In case you are interested, the head angle is 67.5-degrees, the seat tube angle is calculated at 73.5 degrees, its bottom bracket is stated at 340 millimeters (13.4”), and the chainstays are 430 millimeters (16.9”). Three years ago, those were cutting edge numbers for capable trailbikes, so you can expect the 672 to react a bit quicker than its contemporaries, while being able to hold its own on the downs with a good rider on board.











Key Components



House-brand cockpit items come with the territory in the land of affordable mountain bikes, and the entire cockpit is stamped with the Patrol Moniker. Patrol states the 672’s handlebar width at 720 millimeters, but our 2018 model came better equipped, with a 780-millimeter bar on a 50-millimeter stem (35mm clamp diameter). The comfortable-looking saddle is board-stiff, but its color-matched rails are attractive.



Specifications Release Date 2018 Price $2899 Travel 150mm Rear Shock RockShox Monarch RT Fork RockShox Yari RC Solo Air 160mm Headset Tapered Cassette Shimano 11 x 42, 11 speed Crankarms Shimano SLX 170mm 32t Chainguide ISCG mounts Bottom Bracket Shimano threaded Pedals NA Rear Derailleur Shimano SLX Chain Shimano SLX Front Derailleur NA Shifter Pods Shimano SLX Handlebar Patrol 35mm clamp, 780mm wide, aluminum Stem Patrol 50mm Grips Patrol Lock-on Brakes Shimano SLX - Rotors: 200mm F, 180 R Wheelset OEM build Hubs Novatec Boost Spokes Stainless steel Rim Sun Ringle Inferno 31 Tires Maxxis High Roller II - 3C Max Terra EXO Seat Patrol ergonomic profile Seatpost Patrol aluminum, 30.9mm Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Regrettably, Patrol does not spec a dropper post on its second-tier 672, which was probably a compromise used to edge its MSRP below $3000 USD. I rode it once before installing an inexpensive Tranz-X dropper ($150). The flip-side of the missing dropper equation may be that Patrol spent some of those savings on a capable fork and shock. RockShox’s 160-millimeter-stroke Yari fork features a tough, good-performing chassis built around 35-millimeter stanchions, while the Monarch RT shock has proven it can handle a beating with minimal complaints.









Ridden at a less frantic pace, the Patrol requires little rider input to bang down a rock garden or drift around flow-trail corners.



Setting up the 672 was a touch more difficult than I expected. The Patrol’s Sun Ringle Inferno 31 rims required some wrestling to convert to tubeless. In their defense, there is no mention of tubeless compatibility in the manufacturer’s description, but at this stage in the game, every rim should be a tubeless design. After a couple of attempts, double-wrapping the rim with Gorilla tape and using a compressor to mount up the 2.4-inch Maxxis High Roller II tires proved successful. Those who are not savvy to the process might consider leaving the tubes in, or foisting the job on your local bike shop mechanic. After winning the match on a decision, however, the High Roller in the rear turned out to be a wobbly factory defect.



Many who claim to ride on the aggressive end of the spectrum prefer 200-millimeter brake rotors to boost stopping power. Patrol agrees, using a 200 up front, paired with a 180 out back. The rear rotor ran true, but I had much tweaking to do before the big front disc agreed to stay between the brake pads. Note: big rotors are easier to damage.



Dialing in the suspension was the easy part. Horst-link-type, four-bar rear suspensions typically require some damping assistance to filter their low-amplitude suppleness and firm up the pedal stroke. With the shock set at 30-percent sag and the fork at 25, I expected the Patrol to offer up a smooth ride, but instead, it was on the firm side. As such, I only needed to search for the Monarch shock’s pedaling lever on those occasions when a long, smooth, uphill slog was in order. Patrol shipped me the Yari fork with two air-volume Tokens installed, which rendered the fork more progressive than I wanted. Removing one, however, also erased much of the fork’s mid-stroke support, so I replaced the Token and learned to live with the big-hit harshness.









I arrived at the trailhead with the stock Maxxis tires and, although I thought it odd to be riding a six-inch-travel bike described by its maker as an all-mountain/enduro machine without a dropper seatpost, I decided to ride the 672 as close to its standard configuration as possible for at least two rides. I stuck it out for one, and I’m not going to lie: The Maxxis High Rollers with their 3C Max Terra EXO casings seemed to suck the life out of my legs and the saddle hooked my shorts a couple of times at inopportune moments, so I vowed to switch out the wiggly rear tire for a faster-rolling semi-slick and install a cheap dropper post before setting out again.









The remainder of the test sessions went without a hitch. The chassis is laterally rigid and I never had to take a wrench to the pivot bearings. Shimano’s SLX transmission still clicks off every shift as if it were XT or XTR, and after bedding in, the SLX-level brakes run silently.



Overall handling is trustworthy. Stay centered over the chassis, and it will corner without pushing the front tire, claw its way up techy ascents, and descend with conviction. That said, the 672 is too short and too steep to handle the higher speeds and to commit to fall-line downhill trails that a modern all-mountain/enduro bike should be able to take in stride.



Ridden at a less frantic pace, the Patrol requires little rider input to bang down a rock garden or drift around flow-trail corners, and it’s easy to launch the bike off intermediate jumps and drops. If you can step back from hitting everything at race pace, the Patrol becomes far more enjoyable. Some of the most memorable moments aboard the bike transpired while I was noodling around the woods sessioning boulder rolls and log skinnies.





Climbing and acceleration are not its strong points.



Climbing and acceleration are not its strong points. Our medium-sized 672 was outfitted with shorter, 170-millimeter crankarms – which some riders prefer, because they offer more rock and cornering clearance for the pedals. Most mountain bikes, though, have 175-millimeter crankarms, and the reduced leverage can be felt, especially when cranking up steeper technical climbs. I have ridden trail bikes at similar weights that also had 170 crankarms which pedaled much better. I assume that the suspension kinematics are partly responsible for why it takes a bit more oomph to get the Patrol up a climb or accelerate to speed on the flats. Its pedaling performance isn’t bad, but it isn’t good either.



If you have legs to burn, however, the 672’s chassis provides plenty of grip for scratching up steeps, and on the downs, its pointy High Roller II tires, assisted by a wide handlebar, a capable fork, and powerful brakes, can ease you down chutes that may have given you trouble otherwise. Stay within its capabilities and Patrol’s choice of numbers and components produces a versatile trail bike that can swim in the deep end, but if you aspire to become a shark, it’s not going to elevate your game to that higher level.











Technical Notes:



Shimano SLX transmission: SLX’s near-perfect shifting is an attribute on a machine that may be someone’s first long-travel trail bike. Wider range gearing than its 11 x 42 eleven speed cassette and longer, 175mm cranks would boost its lackluster climbing action.



Dropper Post: Add $150 to the 672’s MSRP for a dropper post, because a proper trail bike needs one.



RockShox Yari fork: Hop-up kits exist that can tame the Yari’s air spring, otherwise, it is one of the better options for hard-driving riders in the affordable realm.



Inferno 31 rims: Truly tough aluminum rims at a good price, but dusty and dated. Sun Ringle needs to replace them with a tubeless-ready option.













Pinkbike’s Take:

