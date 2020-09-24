Patrol Evolves the Geometry of Its 691 Enduro Bike

Indonesia's Patrol may not be a household name in Europe and North America but with a number of eye-catching bike releases in the past month, it's clear they are hoping to change that, and fast. Patrol first launched the 691 enduro bike just over a year ago and, following customer feedback, has now updated the geometry with the usual longer and lower treatment for a new 'Evo' frame.

Patrol 691 Details



Frame material: Aluminium

Intended use: Enduro

Travel: 150mm rear, 160mm front

Hub spacing: Super Boost

Head tube angle: 65°

Seat tube angle: 76°

Sizes: S-XL

More info: patrolmountain.com

The kinematics and Super Boost spacing are carried over from the standard 691

Patrol 691 SL

The name of the frame comes from the 6" of travel (150mm) and the 29" wheels for the '6' and '9'. There's also a '1' because let's be honest, it's probably better than not having it. Those numbers remain the same on this bike, but it benefits from 7mm slashed from the BB height and reaches growing by up to 13mm depending on the size. The rest of the geometry is the same as the standard 691 with a 65° head tube angle, 76 seat tube angle and 445mm chainstays.Patrol are also introducing a budget build of the 691 that it is calling the 691 SL. This uses the original 691 frame, without the Evo geometry and features a Rockshox 35 Silver fork, X-Fusion O2 shock and SRAM Eagle SX drivetrain. The price of both bikes is still to be confirmed.