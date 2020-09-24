Patrol Evolves the Geometry of Its 691 Enduro Bike

Sep 24, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Indonesia's Patrol may not be a household name in Europe and North America but with a number of eye-catching bike releases in the past month, it's clear they are hoping to change that, and fast. Patrol first launched the 691 enduro bike just over a year ago and, following customer feedback, has now updated the geometry with the usual longer and lower treatment for a new 'Evo' frame.
Patrol 691 Details

Frame material: Aluminium
Intended use: Enduro
Travel: 150mm rear, 160mm front
Hub spacing: Super Boost
Head tube angle: 65°
Seat tube angle: 76°
Sizes: S-XL
More info: patrolmountain.com


The kinematics and Super Boost spacing are carried over from the standard 691

The name of the frame comes from the 6" of travel (150mm) and the 29" wheels for the '6' and '9'. There's also a '1' because let's be honest, it's probably better than not having it. Those numbers remain the same on this bike, but it benefits from 7mm slashed from the BB height and reaches growing by up to 13mm depending on the size. The rest of the geometry is the same as the standard 691 with a 65° head tube angle, 76 seat tube angle and 445mm chainstays.


Patrol 691 SL

Patrol are also introducing a budget build of the 691 that it is calling the 691 SL. This uses the original 691 frame, without the Evo geometry and features a Rockshox 35 Silver fork, X-Fusion O2 shock and SRAM Eagle SX drivetrain. The price of both bikes is still to be confirmed.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Patrol Patrol 691


11 Comments

  • 10 0
 In before Transition sends them a Cease and Desist letter over the name "Patrol".
  • 3 0
 Never heard of them before, but always interesting to see another new bike.

This is after the longer/lower/slacker treatment? The numbers are still relatively conservative. The XL is only 627mm of ETT, 490mm reach, and 627mm stack. So either they're targeting a smaller "XL" sized rider than some brands, or the bike is just smaller. Because those values are all ~25-40mm smaller than many XL's these days.

Also, personally, I have a hard time with the top tubes that are shaped like that. I get "Hunchback of Notre-Dame" vibes whenever I look at them. Thats just personal preference/issues though, and has no real impact on performance/ride, so can't really knock it for that Smile .
  • 4 0
 Why the kink in the top tube??? It just looks terrible to me, I know others do the same thing and I think it looks terrible there too.
  • 1 0
 front triangle clearance, keeps the shock where they want it while getting a low stack height
  • 4 0
 It's almost 100% identical to the fezzari la sal.
  • 5 1
 Nice Fezzari La SaL
  • 3 0
 Waiting for a new Patrol. This is not it
  • 1 0
 This looks like a nice entry level Enduro rig. What is like $3500?
  • 1 0
 EVO geometry from past years in other brands
  • 1 0
 This is potentially the most unremarkable bike I have ever seen.
  • 1 3
 Looks like a Commencal Meta

Post a Comment



