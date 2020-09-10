Patrol Launches a New Range of Carbon Trail Hardtails - Across The Pond Beaver

The hidden derailleur hanger and the headset routed cabling makes this bike more unique than it would first seem.

Geometry:

Specification:

2021 Patrol C091 Specifications



- Frame: Patrol 09 carbon, 12×148 mm

- Fork: Rockshox Recon RL, 130mm travel, 15×110, 51mm offset SRAM SX EagleTM, 12s

- Rear mech: SRAM SX EagleTM

- Chainset: SRAM NX EagleTM, 32t

- Cassette: SRAM PG-1210 EagleTM, 12s, 11-50t

- Brakes: Shimano MT400

- Wheels: Patrol, alloy, 32h

- Tires: Vee Tire Crown Gem, 29×2.30

- Dropper post: X-Fusion Manic, 31.6mm, 150mm (S/M) - 170mm (L/XL)

- Price: $2199

2021 Patrol C092 Specifications



- Frame: Patrol 09 carbon, 12×148 mm

- Fork: X-Fusion RC32, 130mm travel, 15×110

- Rear mech: Shimano Deore M6100, 12s

- Shifter: Shimano Deore M6100

- Chainset: Shimano Deore MT510-1

- Cassette: Shimano Deore M6100, 12s, 10-50t

- Brakes: Shimano MT200

- Wheels: Patrol alloy rims with SHIMANO hubs

- Tires: Vee Tire Mission, 29×2.30

- Dropper post: KS KSP900-I remote, 31.6mm, 150mm (S/M) - 175mm (L/XL)

- Price: $1899

2021 Patrol C093 Specifications



- Frame: Patrol 09 carbon, 12×148 mm

- Fork: X-Fusion RC32, 130mm travel, TA 15×110

- Rear Mech: Shimano Deore M5120, 11s

- Shifter: Shimano Deore M5100

- Chainset: Shimano Deore M5100-1

- Cassette: Shimano Deore M5100-11

- Brakes: Shimano MT200

- Wheels: Patrol, alloy, 32h

- Tires: Vee Tire Mission, 29×2.30

- Dropper post: KS KSP900-I remote, 31.6mm, 150mm (S/M) - 175mm (L/XL)

- Price: $1699