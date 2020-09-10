Patrol Launches a New Range of Carbon Trail Hardtails - Across The Pond Beaver

Sep 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

After launching two carbon hardtails for kids earlier this week, Patrol has now announced their new C09 range of carbon trail hardtails.

Patrol have designed their new range of hardtails with geometry inspired by their 691 enduro bike and they claim it is "light enough to take on your next XC ride, but bold enough to hang on the back wheel of full-suspension enduro bikes." The C09 isn't just your standard hardtail design as it comes with a few nifty features to separate it from similar offerings.

The main unique feature is the internal cable routing which instead of usual standard ports in the frame all the cable are sent through the headset. The cable then goes through the frame as standard. One of the other hidden features on the C09 is a spare derailleur hanger that can be found in the downtube. This isn't unique to Patrol but it is great to see it on more bikes to help save a potentially ride ending issue. The frame also includes an integrated chain guide. Their 'enduro' inspired geometry on the Patrol 09 means you get a 67° head tube angle, 74° seat tube angle and a reach of between 425 to 500mm.


The hidden derailleur hanger and the headset routed cabling makes this bike more unique than it would first seem.


Geometry:


Specification:
2021 Patrol C091 Specifications

- Frame: Patrol 09 carbon, 12×148 mm
- Fork: Rockshox Recon RL, 130mm travel, 15×110, 51mm offset SRAM SX EagleTM, 12s
- Rear mech: SRAM SX EagleTM
- Chainset: SRAM NX EagleTM, 32t
- Cassette: SRAM PG-1210 EagleTM, 12s, 11-50t
- Brakes: Shimano MT400
- Wheels: Patrol, alloy, 32h
- Tires: Vee Tire Crown Gem, 29×2.30
- Dropper post: X-Fusion Manic, 31.6mm, 150mm (S/M) - 170mm (L/XL)
- Price: $2199

2021 Patrol C092 Specifications

- Frame: Patrol 09 carbon, 12×148 mm
- Fork: X-Fusion RC32, 130mm travel, 15×110
- Rear mech: Shimano Deore M6100, 12s
- Shifter: Shimano Deore M6100
- Chainset: Shimano Deore MT510-1
- Cassette: Shimano Deore M6100, 12s, 10-50t
- Brakes: Shimano MT200
- Wheels: Patrol alloy rims with SHIMANO hubs
- Tires: Vee Tire Mission, 29×2.30
- Dropper post: KS KSP900-I remote, 31.6mm, 150mm (S/M) - 175mm (L/XL)
- Price: $1899 

2021 Patrol C093 Specifications

- Frame: Patrol 09 carbon, 12×148 mm
- Fork: X-Fusion RC32, 130mm travel, TA 15×110
- Rear Mech: Shimano Deore M5120, 11s
- Shifter: Shimano Deore M5100
- Chainset: Shimano Deore M5100-1
- Cassette: Shimano Deore M5100-11
- Brakes: Shimano MT200
- Wheels: Patrol, alloy, 32h
- Tires: Vee Tire Mission, 29×2.30
- Dropper post: KS KSP900-I remote, 31.6mm, 150mm (S/M) - 175mm (L/XL)
- Price: $1699


You can find out more about the C09 range of hardtails here.

