Patrol Mountain Releases New Full Suspension Kids Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Patrol Mountain

Patrol 541: Taking Youth Riders to the Next Level



Patrol 541 Specifications



Frame

Fork

Rear Shock

Rear Mech

Shifter

Brakes

Tires

Colors

Learn more about the Patrol 541 here

Patrol 571XS: Next-Level Adventure for Older Kids



Patrol 571XS Specifications



Frame

Fork

Rear Shock

Rear Mech

Seat Post

Brakes

Tires

Colors

Learn more about the Patrol 571XS here

Patrol Mountain, a leading manufacturer of premium mountain bikes, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new and exciting additions to their kids' bike lineup: the Patrol 541 and 571XS. These high-performance bikes are designed to ignite the passion for off-road riding in young adventurers, delivering unmatched performance, reliability, and confidence on the trails.When it's time for young riders to elevate their off-road adventures, the Patrol 541 is the perfect companion. Engineered for young riders eager to conquer challenging singletrack, this full-suspension alloy kids' bike offers the performance and reliability needed to tackle anything the trail throws their way.One of the standout features of the 541 is its optimized sizing and tailored geometry, ensuring a comfortable and controlled riding experience for young enthusiasts. Every aspect of the bike is carefully considered, providing an ideal fit that allows young riders to confidently maneuver through technical terrain and navigate tight corners with confidence.At the heart of the Patrol 541 lies our signature 'Hidden Link' suspension system. This innovative suspension design maximizes traction, control, and comfort, empowering young riders to maintain speed and momentum over rough terrain. Expertly tuned for young riders' lower weights and riding styles, the suspension system is controlled by an X Fusion 02 Pro R shock and matched to Manitou's J Unit Sport 145mm travel fork up front.Equipped with a no-nonsense build kit, the 541 prioritizes performance and durability. High-quality components from SRAM, Shimano and Maxxis have been selected to withstand the demands of aggressive off-road riding, ensuring reliability on every adventure. From sturdy 24in wheels and grippy Maxxis Minion DHF and DHR tires to powerful Shimano MT200 brakes and a smooth-shifting SRAM drivetrain, the Patrol 541 is equipped with everything needed to inspire confidence and keep young riders in control.With its modern geometry, the Patrol 541 enhances stability and maneuverability. A slack 64.5 head angle and low bottom bracket height contribute to a planted and balanced feel, enabling young riders to confidently tackle technical descents and navigate tight switchbacks. It's agile handling and responsive nature make riding a joy, encouraging young riders to push their limits and progress in their skills.Whether conquering rocky trails, mastering berms or sending it off jumps, the Patrol 541 is ready for the challenge. This full-suspension alloy kid's bike empowers young riders to explore new trails, push their boundaries, and experience the thrill of off-road riding like never before.: Patrol alloy trail frame with 138mm travel, 12 x 148 spacing.: Manitou J Unit Sport, 145mm travel.: X Fusion 02 Pro R, 190 x 45mm: SRAM X7, 9-speed: SRAM X5: Shimano MT200: Maxxis Minion DHF 24 x 2.4in front, Maxxis Minion DHRII 24x2.3 rear: Polar Titan Black and Ribbon Red.The Patrol Mountain 571XS is a 27.5-inch wheel full suspension bike designed specifically for slightly older kids who are ready to take their off-road riding to the next level. Built to handle the demands of young riders who ride hard and seek thrilling adventures at the bike park, the 571XS brings the same exceptional frame and suspension features found in the new 541 but with larger wheels to accommodate older riders.The Patrol 571XS boasts a high-quality frame and suspension system, which are Patrol Mountain bikes' hallmarks. Meticulously crafted to withstand the rigours of aggressive off-road riding, the 571XS features the same no-nonsense build kit, modern geometry, and signature 'Hidden Link' suspension system, making the 541 an exceptional bike.With its larger 27.5-inch wheels, the 571XS offers several advantages for slightly older riders. Rolling over obstacles more easily, these wheels enhance stability and momentum on technical terrain. The increased wheel size allows for improved traction and control, inspiring confidence and enabling young riders to push their limits further. With the 571XS, older kids can experience the thrill of conquering challenging trails and exploring new off-road horizons.Like its younger sibling, the 571XS features optimized sizing to provide comfort and control for kids. The geometry is carefully tuned to strike the perfect balance between stability and manoeuvrability, allowing riders to navigate through tight sections and take on technical descents easily. A 65-degree head angle and low bottom bracket height contribute to a planted and balanced feel, ensuring the bike remains responsive and agile on the most demanding trails.The Patrol 571XS continues to prioritize performance, durability, and reliability. Equipped with a no-compromise build kit featuring high-quality components, including X Fusion suspension front and rear, a Shimano Deore M6100 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano MT200 hydraulic brakes and fast-rolling Maxxis Forkaster tires.So, if your young rider is itching to get serious about ripping up singletrack, the Patrol 541 and 571XS are the perfect bikes to fuel their passion. With optimized sizing, no-nonsense build kits, modern geometry, and the signature 'hidden link' suspension system, these high-performance machines can handle anything the trail throws their way.: Patrol Alloy Trail 27.5, 140mm travel, 12 x 148 spacing.: X Fusion Sweep Boost RC, 160mm travel: X Fusion 02 Pro R, 210 x 55mm: Shimano Deore M6100, 12-speed: X Fusion Manic, 125mm travel, 30.9mm: Shimano MT200: Maxis Forecaster 27.5 x 2.3.: Polar Titan Grey, Dark Teal Green