Patrol Releases Carbon Fiber Kids' Bike Range - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 9, 2020
Kids have it pretty good these days with their Facebooks, Fortnites and fidget spinners, but sometimes they aren't so lucky with their mountain bikes. If you buy the wrong one you can end up with a heavy frames, adult sized controls, poorly damped suspension and a temper tantrum every ride. One brand hoping to help kids swap screens for singletrack is Patrol with its new range of carbon fiber kids' bikes.


The Indonesian brand today announced two full-carbon hardtails aimed at kids with a load of features you'd generally expect to see on adults' bikes. The two hardtails are separated by wheelsize with a 20" version and a 24" version; both bikes have full internal cable routing, disc brakes and 2.6" wide tires from Vee. The bigger wheelsize does get an increase in travel though, jumping from 100mm to 120mm. The bikes are apparently intended for "all day fun" so there's also a water bottle mount inside the front triangle.
Details

Frame: Patrol carbon
Wheelsize: 20" & 24"
Travel: 20" - 100mm, 24" - 120mm
Routing: Internal
Price: $1,099 - $1,499
More info: patrolmountain.com


While not cheap for a child who will grow out of it in a few years, a carbon frame should bring the weight of the bike down and make it easier for a child to maneuver. We haven't been given exact weights of this frame but, given there are very few carbon kids' bikes around, we imagine they're among the lightest you can buy.

Range overview

Both wheelsizes have a base model and an 'S' model. The base models run 1x9 drivetrains RST Spex 20 or Snyper 24 forks and child specific bars stems and grips. Jumping up to the S model gets a Manitou Machete J-Unit fork and a 10 speed drivetrain.

Patrol C020/C024 frame highlights:

- Full carbon construction
- Internal cable routing
- Threaded BB
- Bottle cage bosses
- Designed for disc brakes
Patrol C020/C024 specification highlights:

- Manitou Machete J Unit suspension (S Build bikes)
- Easy to use, yet powerful disc brakes
- SRAM drivetrain
- Vee Tire Co. Crown Gem tires
- Child-specific bar, stem and grips

Patrol C020

Frame: PatrolL 020 carbon
Fork: RST Spex 20, 100mm travel
Read mech: SRAM X5, 9s
Shifter: SRAM X5
Chainset: SAMOX, 145mm, 32t
Cassette: 9s, 11-34t
Brakes: CLARKS Clout 1
Wheels: Alex Rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h
Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 20×2.6
Price: $1099


Patrol C020 S

Frame: Patrol 020 carbon
Fork: Manitou Machete Junit, 100mm travel
Rear mech: SRAM GX, 10s
Shifter: SRAM GX
Chainset: SAMOX, 145mm, 32t
Cassette: 10s, 11-34t
Brakes: Clarks Clout 1
Wheels: Alex Rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h
Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 20×2.6
Price: $1349

Patrol C024

Frame: Patrol 024 carbon
Fork: RST Snyper 24, 120mm travel
Rear mech: SRAM X5, 9s
Shifter: SRAM X5
Chainset: Samox, 155mm, 32t
Cassette: 9s, 11-34t
Brakes: Shimano MT200
Wheels: Alex rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h
Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 24×2.6
Price: $1249

Patrol C024 S

Frame: Patrol 024 carbon
Fork: Manitou Machete Junit, 120mm travel
Rear mech: SRAM GX, 10s
Shifter: SRAM GX
Chainset: Samox, 155mm, 32t
Cassette: 10s, 11-34t
Brakes: Shimano MT200
Wheels: Alex rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h
Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 24×2.6
Price: $1499



  • 6 0
 Awesome. Have my 6 y.o. on a Trailcraft hardtail and he loves it. Love to see development of more capable kids bikes that they can actually MTB on. My son is conquering singletrack that I wouldn't have hit until I was 12 years old and I credit him being on a lightweight hardtail with capable brakes, suspension and other components for that. He is already hooked! Smile
  • 1 0
 Yes, this is awesome!
  • 8 0
 "lightweight" should be the the top focus of bike companies making kid's bikes IMO
  • 4 0
 Pretty cool.. but kids weigh nothing. Can't someone just make a light plastic bike that doesn't cost and arm and a leg. Drives me crazy how affordable kids bikes use almost all the same components as bottom tier adult size components.

If we're told we have to pick two of strong / light / cheap.. shouldn't their be a light / cheap option.
  • 3 0
 Seems like a frame made out of the same material as the cheap composite pedals that I ride could be made!
  • 2 0
 Cmon, there are huge range of kids bike's on the market right now:

you can buy solid entry level for 200-300$

Also CF frame that bike park approved for 1000$ quite compatible price, especially if you have multiple kids - it will work up to 6 years and then could be ebay'ed for half of the price;

As for example I have 3 kids (with minimal delta ) - so all ski/bike gear cycle for 6 seasons and then sold out for happy new owner within like 1 day after posting of local marketplace
  • 3 0
 @nickmalysh: "solid" is right. my daughter is riding a Cannondale Cuju, which retails for $600 CAD, and is pushing 23 lbs. I know there are lots of other options out there, but pound for pound, kids are at a huge disadvantage. My 40lb kiddo has to push more that half her weight; would be like me riding an 85 lb bike.

You are certainly correct about resale though. You can get good money out of used kids bikes if they are taken care of.
  • 2 0
 Why can't kids bike come with half decent gearing on the back. 32fx34r is shit and they grovel on pretty much every climb. It's beyond me why the 34 cassette can't be swapped out for a 46 or so. Total game changer and the added cost would be so minimal. Can you imagine how much whinging there would be if adult bikes came out with a 32x34, yet we're big and strong and kids are tiny and lugging a bike that itself weighs a huge percentage of their bodyweight around.
  • 1 0
 The derailleur would probably hit the ground. I would prefer a smaller chainring: when is a kid going to need 32/11 as a top gear?
  • 6 1
 Carbon fibre on a kids bike eh?
  • 4 0
 Is this included in that $250k estimated cost to raise your kids to the age of 18, or is this extra?
  • 2 0
 My 5 and 3 year old love getting out on singletrack and I fully credit that to really light weight bikes that we started them on. This price point seems spot on compared to high end aluminum kids bikes. Fantastic.
  • 1 0
 Honestly - that is awesome news, As for the article please include weight, since for the kids bike weigh super critical comparing to adults, especially when we are talking about 5-8 y/o ( 20' size )

So fat Early Rider rocks the Market with light weight bikes, however it is hardly available in NA
  • 3 0
 I dont think some of you realize how much people are willing to spend on bikes for their kids.
  • 2 0
 Talks about weight, does not list weight. Also, those Vee tires are nice, but hhhheeeaaavvvyyyy.
  • 1 0
 f*ck yeah! just what we need $6k kid's bikes! Woohoo, keep cheering for driving up the average cost of bikes across the board.
  • 1 0
 Everyone: Why?
Patrol: Weight.
Everyone: Four paragraphs + lists of specs and nowhere is weight listed... #fail
  • 1 0
 Bet ya kids on these bikes will have really nice teeth.
  • 1 0
 asdf
  • 2 2
 Negative Ghost rider...
  • 2 3
 Ok cool... But, why?
  • 3 0
 why not?
  • 2 1
 Aluminium kids bike have too much rear triangle flex.
  • 1 0
 The article mentions weight. I think that’s the differentiating factor. Imagine riding a bike that weighs half your body weight or more on singletrack. They’re expensive and the market will tell them if making a carbon kids bike was worth it. I’m interested to see if this general segment of performance kids bikes continues to catch on.
  • 1 0
 Because Yeti doesn't make them!
  • 1 0
 @Loche: what kind of kid rides a bike and says
"Too much flex in the back, unrideable"
  • 2 3
 Sigh...

