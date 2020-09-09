Patrol Releases Carbon Fiber Kids' Bike Range - Across the Pond Beaver

The Indonesian brand today announced two full-carbon hardtails aimed at kids with a load of features you'd generally expect to see on adults' bikes. The two hardtails are separated by wheelsize with a 20" version and a 24" version; both bikes have full internal cable routing, disc brakes and 2.6" wide tires from Vee. The bigger wheelsize does get an increase in travel though, jumping from 100mm to 120mm. The bikes are apparently intended for "all day fun" so there's also a water bottle mount inside the front triangle.

Details



Frame: Patrol carbon

Wheelsize: 20" & 24"

Travel: 20" - 100mm, 24" - 120mm

Routing: Internal

Price: $1,099 - $1,499

More info: patrolmountain.com

Range overview

Patrol C020/C024 frame highlights:



- Full carbon construction

- Internal cable routing

- Threaded BB

- Bottle cage bosses

- Designed for disc brakes

Patrol C020/C024 specification highlights:



- Manitou Machete J Unit suspension (S Build bikes)

- Easy to use, yet powerful disc brakes

- SRAM drivetrain

- Vee Tire Co. Crown Gem tires

- Child-specific bar, stem and grips



Patrol C020



Frame: PatrolL 020 carbon

Fork: RST Spex 20, 100mm travel

Read mech: SRAM X5, 9s

Shifter: SRAM X5

Chainset: SAMOX, 145mm, 32t

Cassette: 9s, 11-34t

Brakes: CLARKS Clout 1

Wheels: Alex Rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h

Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 20×2.6

Price: $1099





Patrol C020 S



Frame: Patrol 020 carbon

Fork: Manitou Machete Junit, 100mm travel

Rear mech: SRAM GX, 10s

Shifter: SRAM GX

Chainset: SAMOX, 145mm, 32t

Cassette: 10s, 11-34t

Brakes: Clarks Clout 1

Wheels: Alex Rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h

Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 20×2.6

Price: $1349



Patrol C024



Frame: Patrol 024 carbon

Fork: RST Snyper 24, 120mm travel

Rear mech: SRAM X5, 9s

Shifter: SRAM X5

Chainset: Samox, 155mm, 32t

Cassette: 9s, 11-34t

Brakes: Shimano MT200

Wheels: Alex rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h

Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 24×2.6

Price: $1249



Patrol C024 S



Frame: Patrol 024 carbon

Fork: Manitou Machete Junit, 120mm travel

Rear mech: SRAM GX, 10s

Shifter: SRAM GX

Chainset: Samox, 155mm, 32t

Cassette: 10s, 11-34t

Brakes: Shimano MT200

Wheels: Alex rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h

Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 24×2.6

Price: $1499



Kids have it pretty good these days with their Facebooks, Fortnites and fidget spinners, but sometimes they aren't so lucky with their mountain bikes. If you buy the wrong one you can end up with a heavy frames, adult sized controls, poorly damped suspension and a temper tantrum every ride. One brand hoping to help kids swap screens for singletrack is Patrol with its new range of carbon fiber kids' bikes.While not cheap for a child who will grow out of it in a few years, a carbon frame should bring the weight of the bike down and make it easier for a child to maneuver. We haven't been given exact weights of this frame but, given there are very few carbon kids' bikes around, we imagine they're among the lightest you can buy.Both wheelsizes have a base model and an 'S' model. The base models run 1x9 drivetrains RST Spex 20 or Snyper 24 forks and child specific bars stems and grips. Jumping up to the S model gets a Manitou Machete J-Unit fork and a 10 speed drivetrain.