Patrol Releases Carbon Fiber Kids' Bike Range - Across the Pond Beaver

Kids have it pretty good these days with their Facebooks, Fortnites and fidget spinners, but sometimes they aren't so lucky with their mountain bikes. If you buy the wrong one you can end up with a heavy frames, adult sized controls, poorly damped suspension and a temper tantrum every ride. One brand hoping to help kids swap screens for singletrack is Patrol with its new range of carbon fiber kids' bikes.
The Indonesian brand today announced two full-carbon hardtails aimed at kids with a load of features you'd generally expect to see on adults' bikes. The two hardtails are separated by wheelsize with a 20" version and a 24" version; both bikes have full internal cable routing, disc brakes and 2.6" wide tires from Vee. The bigger wheelsize does get an increase in travel though, jumping from 100mm to 120mm. The bikes are apparently intended for "all day fun" so there's also a water bottle mount inside the front triangle.
DetailsFrame:
Patrol carbonWheelsize:
20" & 24"Travel:
20" - 100mm, 24" - 120mmRouting:
InternalPrice:
$1,099 - $1,499More info: patrolmountain.com
While not cheap for a child who will grow out of it in a few years, a carbon frame should bring the weight of the bike down and make it easier for a child to maneuver. We haven't been given exact weights of this frame but, given there are very few carbon kids' bikes around, we imagine they're among the lightest you can buy. Range overview
Both wheelsizes have a base model and an 'S' model. The base models run 1x9 drivetrains RST Spex 20 or Snyper 24 forks and child specific bars stems and grips. Jumping up to the S model gets a Manitou Machete J-Unit fork and a 10 speed drivetrain.
Patrol C020/C024 frame highlights:
- Full carbon construction
- Internal cable routing
- Threaded BB
- Bottle cage bosses
- Designed for disc brakes
Patrol C020/C024 specification highlights:
- Manitou Machete J Unit suspension (S Build bikes)
- Easy to use, yet powerful disc brakes
- SRAM drivetrain
- Vee Tire Co. Crown Gem tires
- Child-specific bar, stem and grips
Patrol C020
Frame: PatrolL 020 carbon
Fork: RST Spex 20, 100mm travel
Read mech: SRAM X5, 9s
Shifter: SRAM X5
Chainset: SAMOX, 145mm, 32t
Cassette: 9s, 11-34t
Brakes: CLARKS Clout 1
Wheels: Alex Rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h
Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 20×2.6
Price: $1099
Patrol C020 S
Frame: Patrol 020 carbon
Fork: Manitou Machete Junit, 100mm travel
Rear mech: SRAM GX, 10s
Shifter: SRAM GX
Chainset: SAMOX, 145mm, 32t
Cassette: 10s, 11-34t
Brakes: Clarks Clout 1
Wheels: Alex Rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h
Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 20×2.6
Price: $1349
Patrol C024
Frame: Patrol 024 carbon
Fork: RST Snyper 24, 120mm travel
Rear mech: SRAM X5, 9s
Shifter: SRAM X5
Chainset: Samox, 155mm, 32t
Cassette: 9s, 11-34t
Brakes: Shimano MT200
Wheels: Alex rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h
Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 24×2.6
Price: $1249
Patrol C024 S
Frame: Patrol 024 carbon
Fork: Manitou Machete Junit, 120mm travel
Rear mech: SRAM GX, 10s
Shifter: SRAM GX
Chainset: Samox, 155mm, 32t
Cassette: 10s, 11-34t
Brakes: Shimano MT200
Wheels: Alex rims MD30 with Patrol hubs, 32h
Tires: VEE Crown Gem, 24×2.6
Price: $1499
27 Comments
If we're told we have to pick two of strong / light / cheap.. shouldn't their be a light / cheap option.
you can buy solid entry level for 200-300$
Also CF frame that bike park approved for 1000$ quite compatible price, especially if you have multiple kids - it will work up to 6 years and then could be ebay'ed for half of the price;
As for example I have 3 kids (with minimal delta ) - so all ski/bike gear cycle for 6 seasons and then sold out for happy new owner within like 1 day after posting of local marketplace
You are certainly correct about resale though. You can get good money out of used kids bikes if they are taken care of.
So fat Early Rider rocks the Market with light weight bikes, however it is hardly available in NA
Patrol: Weight.
Everyone: Four paragraphs + lists of specs and nowhere is weight listed... #fail
"Too much flex in the back, unrideable"
