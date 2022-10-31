Patrollers Have Bike Stolen While Helping an Injured Rider

Oct 31, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Patrollers at Nevis Range in Fort William were the victims of a robbery after a bike was stolen while helping an injured rider.

Over the weekend patrollers at Nevis Range, the host of the DH World Cups and next year's World Champs in Fort William, had a bike stolen while dealing with a potentially serious injury. After attending to the injured rider it became clear because of the injury and high winds a vehicle would have to be used for extraction. One of the patrollers had to leave their bike at the scene to monitor the rider while in the vehicle, upon returning to the location the bike was missing.

Nevis Range has shared the news on social media alongside an image of the bike that they believe to have been stolen.

bigquotesI know times are hard, but stealing a bike while we are helping someone who’s injured - really?

Please help!!!

Yesterday our patrollers attended a potentially serious injury on the bike tracks.

Due to the nature of the injury (and the high wind which meant we couldn’t use the rescue deck) we had to use our vehicle for the extraction.

One of the patrollers had to leave the bike by the track so we could monitor casualty in the vehicle. The bike that was left by the track has now disappeared….Bike is a Trek Session 9 (R3) and the frame number is WTU046G0101T Nevis Range

Anyone with information regarding this can contact Nevis Range on (+44) 01397 705825 or the Police at 101.

Posted In:
Industry News


45 Comments

  • 123 4
 It's going to be a challenge to identify this bike since everything looks like a session.
  • 55 0
 Special place in hell for bike thieves.
  • 9 0
 Especially these guys
  • 2 10
flag RedBurn (19 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 sobs. i m against abortion, except for these individuals
  • 3 1
 @RedBurn: postnatal abortion?
  • 24 0
 Next level dirtbag
  • 18 0
 Had my groceries stolen while I was helping some lady who fell and broke her arm outside a supermarket, figured that was just a Surrey BC thing, guess not.
  • 9 1
 So much for Canadians being nice, eh?
  • 15 5
 She was probably in on the con. Its so easy and almost painless for the elderly to break a limb.
  • 21 0
 I got robbed by a sweet old lady on a motorized cart... And I didn't even see it coming.
  • 1 1
 @scott-townes: Totally. I mean, was it a compound fracture? Did you see bones sticking out, or her wrist dangling uselessly like a piece of steak on a clothesline?

No, you say? Highly suspect…
  • 3 0
 @Antwoord: Call the ambulance but not for me!
  • 6 0
 @Antwoord: Senior citizens, although slow and dangerous behind the wheel, can still serve a purpose. I'll be right back. Don't you go dying on me.
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: LOL!
  • 2 0
 @Antwoord: They rolled into Fort Bill, stopped next to the first pedestrian they saw and said, "I can get 70 miles to the gallon on this hog". It's the only lead the police have.
  • 1 0
 What if we shoot these dirt bags in the face?
  • 11 0
 If there was any justice in the universe, the bike thief would've seriously crashed and the bike patrol couldn't get to him in time to save him because, well, their bike was stolen.
  • 9 0
 Never been, are hikers up there? How would anyone not already on a bike come across the Patrollers bike?
  • 1 0
 maybe they hid it somewhere else to return to later? idk either
  • 1 0
 that's a good point
  • 4 0
 Sounds like Fort William has a problem with bike thieves. Didn't some people get their world cup bikes stolen this year as well?
  • 2 0
 The UK's endured 12 years of cuts to Police forces, everywhere's got a problem with thieves.
  • 1 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: Yep…have a friend that works for Police Scotland, he said they can’t even get people to complete the training. Once they see how bad the police force is run due to budget cuts and lack of manning they quit. His most recent class of trainees started with 24 people, only 2 stayed on to become officers.
  • 2 0
 This recently happened at our local bike park outside the Medic building treating a injured rider. Thieves just have zero morals and unfortunately got smarter with using Bluetooth tracking apps to find and remove anything that might get them caught. Just sucks plain and simple. Fingers crossed for the police to get lucky and find it for the patroller in this case. Not sure if it’s feasible, but maybe if bike rack manufactures are listening there might be potential to develop dual side, roof or rear bike rack carriers for UTV’s for Patrollers to get multiple bikes down with an injured rider.
  • 1 0
 i don't think the thieve knew whos bike it is (not that it should make a difference, is it less bad when your bike is stolen because you werent attending to someones injuries at that moment?) - see bike unattended, steal bike. with the price of high end bikes i imagine a lot more are stolen these days. hope they find it back.
  • 6 2
 More thieves that need to be shot! Yep!
  • 1 4
 nope!
  • 3 2
 Tar & feathering should OINLY be the beginning of punishment for this douchbag and any associated with these type of thefts.
  • 1 0
 Check the local pubs. Someone will be bragging about their new downhill bike. May they Rott, Slowly and Painfully.
  • 1 0
 It's Halloween, so if we can find the (unt we still have time to perform a human sacrifice to appease the Dark Lord.
  • 5 2
 this is peak UK
  • 2 0
 Human beings are amazing.... unbelievable.
  • 1 0
 Wow, whole new level of low.
  • 3 1
 Death to Bike thieves
  • 4 4
 Please see my add on PB buy sell. Price reduced for quick sale under the circumstances. Crypto payment preferred.
  • 1 2
 Scotland never really surprises me. Some wee scum bag. Still hopeful that a decent person took it to look after it and then drank too much.
  • 1 0
 What D!ck move
  • 1 0
 Wack.
  • 1 0
 That´s really sad...
Below threshold threads are hidden





