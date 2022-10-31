Patrollers Have Bike Stolen While Helping an Injured Rider

Patrollers at Nevis Range in Fort William were the victims of a robbery after a bike was stolen while helping an injured rider.
Over the weekend patrollers at Nevis Range, the host of the DH World Cups and next year's World Champs in Fort William, had a bike stolen while dealing with a potentially serious injury. After attending to the injured rider it became clear because of the injury and high winds a vehicle would have to be used for extraction. One of the patrollers had to leave their bike at the scene to monitor the rider while in the vehicle, upon returning to the location the bike was missing.
Nevis Range has shared the news on social media alongside an image of the bike that they believe to have been stolen.
|I know times are hard, but stealing a bike while we are helping someone who’s injured - really?
Please help!!!
Yesterday our patrollers attended a potentially serious injury on the bike tracks.
Due to the nature of the injury (and the high wind which meant we couldn’t use the rescue deck) we had to use our vehicle for the extraction.
One of the patrollers had to leave the bike by the track so we could monitor casualty in the vehicle. The bike that was left by the track has now disappeared….Bike is a Trek Session 9 (R3) and the frame number is WTU046G0101T— Nevis Range
Anyone with information regarding this can contact Nevis Range on (+44) 01397 705825 or the Police at 101.
