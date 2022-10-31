Patrollers Have Bike Stolen While Helping an Injured Rider

I know times are hard, but stealing a bike while we are helping someone who’s injured - really?



Please help!!!



Yesterday our patrollers attended a potentially serious injury on the bike tracks.



Due to the nature of the injury (and the high wind which meant we couldn’t use the rescue deck) we had to use our vehicle for the extraction.



One of the patrollers had to leave the bike by the track so we could monitor casualty in the vehicle. The bike that was left by the track has now disappeared….Bike is a Trek Session 9 (R3) and the frame number is WTU046G0101T — Nevis Range