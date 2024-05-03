Paul Bas Walks Half Marathon 8 Years After Being Paralyzed at Red Bull Rampage

May 3, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


On October 16, 2015, Paul Basagoitia crashed at Red Bull Rampage, resulting in a burst-fracture of his 12th vertebrae and a partially severed spinal cord. 8 years later, he's successfully completed a half marathon (21km / 13.1 miles).


bigquotesIt’s been an incredible 8 years sharing my journey with all of you, and I’m so grateful for your support.

This year shown me the power of community and inspired me to speak out for people with disabilities. I want to bring us together and make a positive impact on the world.

Recently, I walked a half marathon to see what is possible with determination and resilience. This walk was dedicated to those who have supported me and anyone in need of hope.

If I can do it, so can you. I believe in you and I’m here to help every step of the way. Remember, don’t stress about timelines or compare yourself to others. Trust in your own progress, stay positive, and keep working towards your goals. You’re not alone in this. Believe in yourself, keep pushing forward, and never give up.Paul Basagoitia


You can read the incredible interview that Alicia Leggett did with Paul Bas here and watch the trailer for 'Any One of Us', which premiered in 2019, below. It won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Editing - Long Form.




You can watch the full documentary on Crave, Prime Video, HBO, Apple TV, Hulu, and Max.

73 Comments
  • 79 0
 If you’ve never seen it, go watch Any One of Us. It’s a must watch and incredibly inspiring.
  • 3 1
 Does anyone know where you can watch it? I don't remember ever being able to get it over here in Europe
  • 2 0
 Looks like it's available on Max in some countries soon, gonna check out the other platforms too.
  • 7 0
 @korev: It's on BBC iplayer, but you might have to sidestep the region lock.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. The whole movie is great, but I find the last 10 minutes particularly powerful.
  • 2 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: Ta
  • 4 0
 @korev: m.pinkbike.com/video/508092
  • 59 0
 Dude's a beast. Hell yeah Paul. Thanks for being an inspiration!
  • 28 0
 Amazing. Good on ya Paul.
  • 19 0
 More like Paul Abs. Way to put in the work! Truly inspirational.
  • 10 0
 Seriously. Making me want to skip the burrito tomorrow and do about a billion situps.
  • 7 10
 @Dtower92: skipping the burrito is ok, but don't do situps, they are a waste of time. If you want abs you need to lower your body fat percentage to 15% or less. Lower calories, increase exercise, or both.
  • 11 0
 He's in better shape than 99% of America despite being paralyzed. Crazy
  • 4 0
 @wburnes: My understanding is that body fat hides the abdominal muscles. But you still need to develop the muscles so there's something to see when the fat is gone, right? Wish I could speak from experience on this one...
  • 3 2
 @barp: most bodybuilders, and myself, don't train abs specifically.

Focus on compound lifting exercises like the deadlift, barbell squat, barbell row, bench press, overhead press, and weighted pull ups.

Calisthenics is also an option but after a while becomes very time consuming. It's an excellent starting point though.
  • 4 3
 @wburnes: having ab muscles is absolutely key to being an athlete. Not having them in your routine is a terrible idea
  • 4 5
 @Saucycheese: everybody has ab muscles. You don't need to train them if you're doing compound lifts, because they are used during the lift.

Anyone who has visible abs (like me) will tell you the same.

Saying you need to train abs is like saying you need to train pecs or traps, it's totally unnecessary because it's already covered by any basic weightlifting program.

People want an easy or specific solution that isn't "be a gym bro and use a barbell", but unfortunately that really is the best solution for pretty much everybody.

Hypertrophy and body fat really isn't that complicated. If you don't have visible abs, it's basically always because you are too fat (exceptions: you have a birthdefect, an injury, or some rare disease).
  • 5 1
 @wburnes: You make it sound like training the core specifically isn't necessary, which isn't a great idea. The weight which can be lifted during compound movements is often limited by the ability of the core to maintain spinal stability, and not the primary movers. It should be trained to improve, it's the foundation of true strength @Saucycheese is right.
You could do a lot worse than progressively overloading the McGill Big 3.
  • 4 0
 @barp: you endure all the pain and (frankly) boredom to build up your abs and no one can see them, then still need to get rid of all the fat. It's two punches to the gut... where we've already established I have no muscles to protect me.
  • 1 2
 @BitsNBobs: it isn't necessary
  • 2 2
 @wburnes: do you really think a guy like Arnold Schwarzenegger neglected ab exercises at his peak?
  • 2 2
 @wburnes: You're wrong my man. Even from a warm-up perspective you should be priming the core to lift heavy. Most people's these days have unresponsive, weak cores from sitting down day in and day out. Even without that though it is the single biggest point of failure when squatting or deadlifting heavy. It has to be trained for that reason.
  • 1 0
 @Saucycheese: yes
  • 1 0
 @Saucycheese: Chris
Bumstead, world champion bodybuilder (5x mr olympia) and succesor to Arnold doesnt train abs and simply does compound lifts instead.
  • 2 0
 @BitsNBobs: you're wrong and what you're saying isn't true. Abs are not a common point of failure at all
  • 16 2
 Incredible! These are exactly the kinds of stories that Pinkbike should be sharing with us. Sure I love following the racing as much as the next guy (gal) but I also want to learn about awe-inspiring people like this in our big bike community and their stories. It’s not just about the bike or riding or racing. It’s the people and their stories that unite us. A big thanks to Paul Bas for sharing your journey with us. And a massive congrats on your achievement. I am sure there will be heaps more coming.
  • 6 4
 Guesses at the percentage of able bodied adult Americans that couldn't walk a half marathon? I'm saying 50.
  • 2 0
  • 11 0
 I love that he’s found a recovery, but he left out ‘incredible luck at avoiding a complete spinal injury’ from his list of requisites. We can celebrate his achievements without suggesting the rest of the disabled community could follow in his footsteps if only they had the grit.
  • 15 0
 Love to see it!
  • 12 0
 Awesome






But damn, that was 8 years ago? Blank Stare
  • 8 0
 Way to go, Paul! This is a great story of what the human body can achieve and highlights the importance of the mental strength needed to reach your goals.
  • 7 0
 LEGEND.
  • 4 0
 This is what I needed in this moment. A little perspective and some motivation to keep trucking...thanks Paul for doing this
  • 3 0
 Yeah, Paul! So, so stoked to see how you live your life and how you inspire us all to own our path. Thank you for sharing the journey and the wisdom.
  • 2 0
 Paul: That is Sofa King amazing to see you do that, and it must feel terrific to have come so far from where you started!
You've got GRIT laddie!! And I'm in awe of you're fortitude!

Cheers!
James
  • 4 1
 Hell yeah doggy! That’s a big step in the recovery process. Hope one day we’ll see you run one!
  • 5 0
 Mad respect.
  • 1 0
 Great movie. You are all an inspiration. I type this as I sit on my ass because it's a little to cold to go ride. Congrats on peeing, having sex, walking and getting married! Most of us take that for granted.
  • 4 0
 Way to go Paul! So cool.
  • 2 0
 I love this guy ..I have spine injury when i broke my t5 and broke L5 from racing downhill and he is a huge inspiration ..
  • 2 0
 Maximum respect! What a great achievement and an inspiration to all of us in every way!
  • 1 0
 Ultimate respect, Paul. I know there's been unimaginably dark, lonely moments to be where you are now. I'm happy for you that you're finding a new type of joy.
  • 3 0
 F*&K YES !!!!!!!!!
  • 2 0
 So very beautiful and so inspiring. Tears of joy!
  • 2 0
 The kind of news we need to see.
  • 1 0
 This is a must watch doc. Awesome to see him accomplish something like this!
  • 2 0
 That’s ducking awesome!!
  • 1 0
 This guy crushes everything he does. I'm very honored to be able to ride with him back in the day of G ville!!!!
  • 2 0
 This was probably the best post I have ever seen on PB. Thank you
  • 3 2
  • 1 0
 Handled the gnarliest and killed it. Ride on Paul
  • 2 0
 What a legend!
  • 2 0
 Amazing comeback!
  • 1 0
 Excellent news. Keep moving forward Pau!!!
  • 1 0
 Walking strongly and carrying two big sticks... Love this guy!!!!
  • 1 0
 So Strong! So Inspiring!!
  • 3 1
 Props
  • 1 0
 Never give up! Paul is such a Beast!
  • 1 0
 Let's go man. That is f*cking awesome!!!
  • 1 0
 Im not crying, you're crying...Just amazing Paul Bas!!!
  • 1 0
 Inspired me every day since that first crankworx
  • 1 0
 What an absolute inspiration go Paul
  • 1 0
 That is amazing. Nice work Paul!
  • 1 0
 Beast Mode!
  • 1 0
 That's so awesome
  • 1 0
 Atta boy!!
  • 1 0
 Guy is total motivation
  • 1 0
 Awesome feat, congrats!
  • 1 0
 That is motivating
  • 1 0
 Bass the Don!
  • 1 0
 Go Bas
  • 1 0
 Thanks Paul







