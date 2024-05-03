Paul Bas Walks Half Marathon 8 Years After Being Paralyzed at Red Bull Rampage

It’s been an incredible 8 years sharing my journey with all of you, and I’m so grateful for your support.



This year shown me the power of community and inspired me to speak out for people with disabilities. I want to bring us together and make a positive impact on the world.



Recently, I walked a half marathon to see what is possible with determination and resilience. This walk was dedicated to those who have supported me and anyone in need of hope.



If I can do it, so can you. I believe in you and I’m here to help every step of the way. Remember, don’t stress about timelines or compare yourself to others. Trust in your own progress, stay positive, and keep working towards your goals. You’re not alone in this. Believe in yourself, keep pushing forward, and never give up. — Paul Basagoitia