Paul Bas Walks Half Marathon 8 Years After Being Paralyzed at Red Bull Rampage

On October 16, 2015, Paul Basagoitia crashed at Red Bull Rampage, resulting in a burst-fracture of his 12th vertebrae and a partially severed spinal cord. 8 years later, he's successfully completed a half marathon (21km / 13.1 miles).
|It’s been an incredible 8 years sharing my journey with all of you, and I’m so grateful for your support.
This year shown me the power of community and inspired me to speak out for people with disabilities. I want to bring us together and make a positive impact on the world.
Recently, I walked a half marathon to see what is possible with determination and resilience. This walk was dedicated to those who have supported me and anyone in need of hope.
If I can do it, so can you. I believe in you and I’m here to help every step of the way. Remember, don’t stress about timelines or compare yourself to others. Trust in your own progress, stay positive, and keep working towards your goals. You’re not alone in this. Believe in yourself, keep pushing forward, and never give up.—Paul Basagoitia
You can read the incredible interview that Alicia Leggett did with Paul Bas here
and watch the trailer for 'Any One of Us', which premiered in 2019, below. It won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Editing - Long Form.
You can watch the full documentary on Crave, Prime Video, HBO, Apple TV, Hulu, and Max.
But damn, that was 8 years ago?
You've got GRIT laddie!! And I'm in awe of you're fortitude!
Cheers!
James