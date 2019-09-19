Paul Basagoitia's 'Any One of Us' Documentary to Premiere on HBO

Sep 19, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Paul Basagoitia's Any One of Us documentary will be premiered on HBO on Tuesday October 29 at 9pm. The documentary follows Paul's recovery from a burst-fracture of his 12th vertebrae and partially severed his spinal cord sustained at Red Bull Rampage in 2015.

The film will chart Paul's road to recovery from the date of the accident through his rehab, with much of the footage being self-filmed by Paul himself. Red Bull Films began working with Paul 9 months after the accident to tell the story in a way that could raise awareness and help others who have suffered spinal cord injuries.


The full release is below:


PRESS RELEASE: HBO

HBO Sports presents Any One of Us, a revealing documentary produced by Red Bull Films, chronicling pro mountain biker Paul Basagoitia’s remarkable journey to recovery after a devastating injury. Offering an unprecedented look into the traumatic world of spinal cord injuries (SCI), the film debuts Tuesday, Oct 29 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT), exclusively on HBO, it was announced today by Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports.

The film will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO Now, HBO Go and partners’ streaming platforms.

The feature-length presentation marks the first-ever partnership between HBO Sports and Red Bull Films, telling a story that begins on October 16, 2015, the date of Basagoitia’s traumatic injury, and unfolding in real time through raw, intimate footage — much filmed by Paul himself — of the agonies of an unpredictable journey and uncertain future. Directed by Fernando Villena, the film features a chorus of other diverse SCI survivors, shining a light on the struggles that Basagoitia and all SCI patients confront every day, and the hope that drives them.

“Any One of Us is an incredibly raw, emotional, and impactful film,” says Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports. “Paul’s story is unforgettable, and an extraordinary case study of what SCI survivors deal with on a daily basis as they work to recover from their injuries. We are proud to be associated with Red Bull Films and this production, and are excited for our HBO audience to discover this story.”

Paul Basagoitia, or Paul “Bas” as he’s more widely known, has never been a stranger to surpassing expectations and overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds. Born and raised in Minden, Nevada, Basagoitia was riding bikes – without training wheels – from the age of two. By the time he turned seven, he was winning BMX contests.

In 2004 when Basagoitia was in his teens, he tagged along with his friend and fellow Reno-area native, professional mountain biker Cam Zink, as he headed to one of the world’s premier mountain biking competitions, Crankworx, held annually in Whistler, BC. Once there, Paul entered the mountain bike slopestyle contest with a bike borrowed from Zink, and he pulled off a stunning run that ended with a perfect backflip onto a massive step-up to win the event.

Basagoitia returned to Crankworx the following year and repeated his slopestyle win, cementing his place at the top. In his twenties, Basagolitia became the first person to complete a 720 on a mountain bike and landed the first double backflip on natural terrain in front of a global audience at the 2012 Red Bull Rampage event in Utah.

Three years later, back at Red Bull Rampage, where Basagoitia was one of the favorites to win, his life changed forever. A slight mistake saw him off his line and tumbling down the rock face. As a result, he suffered a burst-fracture of his 12th vertebrae and partially severed his spinal cord.

Starting from the first days in the hospital where he found out that he was paralyzed, Basagoitia turned his camera onto himself and began to capture his recovery experience. These personal videos reveal his struggles and triumphs as he moves from the hospital, to rehab, and eventually home. Nine months into his recovery, Red Bull Films, with director Fernando Villena, began working with Basagoitia to tell his story in a way that could raise awareness and help others who have suffered spinal cord injuries.

The HBO Sports presentation of Any One of Us is directed by Fernando Villena; Produced byBen Bryan and Nate Nash; Executive Producers Scott Bradfield, Charlie Rosene, Jim Sayer, Paul Basagoitia, Aaron Lutze and Werner Brell; For HBO, Executive Producers Peter Nelson and Rick Bernstein; Edited by Rose Corr and Original Score by Turtle. The film highlights the Wings for Life Research Foundation in their aim to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Read our full interview with Paul about the film here.

Posted In:
Industry News Red Bull Paul Basagoitia


13 Comments

  • 9 0
 Wow. Props and continued prayers for you, Bass. You the man.
  • 4 0
 I used to love running into Paul and Cam around Whistler during past Crankworx. Both are such good dudes and great riders. Props to Paul for fighting so hard, and good luck in the future.
  • 3 0
 A true hero and legend. Have been following on Paul's recovery on Instagram since he got injured. It is sure that his recovery and what he had been through will be an encouragement and inspiration for many people, no matter they are also injured or healty!
  • 1 0
 Good to see you back at it! I have had a broken back and it is died now, so while it's different for everyone in a sense I feel your pain. You can't ever let others tell you what you're capable of. And good luck on the "Random Tandem", wish I could get a turn.
  • 1 0
 Oh man, that's rad and well deserved. Paul is an inspiration and a hell of a hard worker! Never met him but he did answer a question I had on an IG Story about his Scott eBike super fast which was pretty cool. My wife and I were just talking about this Doc last night and were curious when it was coming out. Going to be a tear jerker but eager to watch it.
  • 4 0
 I still have the YT Tues from the #irideforpaul auction.
Its so good to see him making progress.
  • 3 0
 I’ve heard this is a very powerful film. Looking forward to seeing this one day
  • 1 0
 Heard Bas on one of mtb podcasts, can't remember which one. It was a great interview, and he talked about making the film and his recovery. Looking forward to seeing it. I'm expecting it to hit hard and turn this tough guy into an emotional puddle.
  • 4 0
 Back is fused not died...dang auto correct.
  • 3 1
 none of these people can afford HBO.
  • 2 0
 Soooo who's gonna share their HBO Go/Now password? lol
  • 1 0
 Props! Will be watching
  • 4 6
 If no tits or f**king or overall degeneracy is it really a HBO production?

Post a Comment



