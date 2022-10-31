Paul Component Celebrates 3rd International Singlespeed Day on November 2nd

Every Monday at 11am, the entire PAUL Component shop staff have an “All-Hands” meeting to catch up on any changes, shop news, or projects. Two years ago, around this time, Paul announced to everyone that November 2nd was now International Singlespeed Day. We all looked at him like “Huh? Says who?” Then he said it was him and his friend Amanda’s birthday that day, and it was Amanda’s idea, and why the hell not?

Having never created an International Holiday before, I wasn’t quite sure what to do, so I got on the phone with a bunch of framebuilders and weirdo bike nerd friends and said “Hey. It’s Paul’s birthday on November 2nd, and he wants everybody to ride singlespeeds. You down?” And of course, everybody said yes, why the hell not?


And so, for the last two years, when the magic day arrives, a bunch of folks go riding on singlespeeds with friends or alone, share their experience on Instagram with the #InternationalSingleSpeedDay hashtag, show off some cool bikes, wish Paul and Amanda a happy birthday, and everybody has a good ol’ time.

So yeah, let’s do it again! We'd love to see some #InternationalSingleSpeedDay IG posts!


Don’t have a singlespeed bike? Zip-tie your shifters, take the battery off your derailleur, or ride your grandpas beachcruiser? Get creative, there are no rules. Careful though, you might realize in the process that you don’t need a bunch of fancy new-fangled shiftamabobbers to have fun on a bike…

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 "Careful though, you might realize in the process that you don’t need a bunch of fancy new-fangled shiftamabobbers to have fun on a bike…" When my NX derailleur blew up 2 years I started single speeding and never looked back, all the fun none of the BS.
  • 2 1
 It’s fun but bad for your cycling technique on geared bikes. I rode single for a year or so and when I started riding with other people on geared bikes, I couldn’t keep up with them because I always forgot to shift!
  • 1 0
 @babathehutt: I spent the summer riding 90% SS and now that I’m back on gears it’s honestly harder for me to spin up steep fire roads in 30x42 or 50. Feels like way too much motion with too little speed and I struggle to keep the bike pointed straight.
  • 2 0
 I'll be single speed commuting on the 2nd, I'll be sure to raise a crank to Paul and #internationalsinglespeedday
  • 1 0
 Love the Cook Bros twin bar cruiser (looks like a knock-off - what brand is it?). Wouldn't want to endo with those bars though LOL.
  • 1 0
 It's a Falconer: www.instagram.com/p/CHHf7tilYjO
  • 1 0
 Really want an SS for my commute. Just don't have space for ANOTHER bike.
  • 1 0
 depending how flat your commute is, a dirt jumper can be a really fun commute bike.
  • 1 0
 I've got this BMX in the background.
  • 1 2
 Unpopular opinion: Paul components is overpriced stuff for something not that special





