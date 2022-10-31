Paul Component Celebrates 3rd International Singlespeed Day on November 2nd

Words: Paul Component Engineering
Every Monday at 11am, the entire PAUL Component shop staff have an “All-Hands” meeting to catch up on any changes, shop news, or projects. Two years ago, around this time, Paul announced to everyone that November 2nd was now International Singlespeed Day. We all looked at him like “Huh? Says who?” Then he said it was him and his friend Amanda’s birthday that day, and it was Amanda’s idea, and why the hell not?
Having never created an International Holiday before, I wasn’t quite sure what to do, so I got on the phone with a bunch of framebuilders and weirdo bike nerd friends and said “Hey. It’s Paul’s birthday on November 2nd, and he wants everybody to ride singlespeeds. You down?” And of course, everybody said yes, why the hell not?
And so, for the last two years, when the magic day arrives, a bunch of folks go riding on singlespeeds with friends or alone, share their experience on Instagram with the #InternationalSingleSpeedDay
hashtag, show off some cool bikes, wish Paul and Amanda a happy birthday, and everybody has a good ol’ time.
So yeah, let’s do it again! We'd love to see some #InternationalSingleSpeedDay
IG posts!
Don’t have a singlespeed bike? Zip-tie your shifters, take the battery off your derailleur, or ride your grandpas beachcruiser? Get creative, there are no rules. Careful though, you might realize in the process that you don’t need a bunch of fancy new-fangled shiftamabobbers to have fun on a bike…
10 Comments