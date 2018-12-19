PRESS RELEASES

PAUL Component Engineering Announces New Dropper Trigger

Dec 21, 2018
by Paul Component  
Paul unveils the new Dropper Trigger

by PaulComponentEngineering
We’ve tried just about every cable-actuated dropper seatpost on the market, and while they all have their pros and cons, we weren’t satisfied with any of the triggers that actuated them. So, we designed our own.

As usual, our engineers were obsessed during the design process. We torture tested the hell out of various prototypes (including numerous crashes) in the toughest terrain in the Sierra Nevada mountains for over a year. Our final production version uses dual stacked sealed cartridge bearings in the pivot for zero slop and long (serviceable) life, a pinch bolt and cable head recess allowing you to run the cable in either direction (some droppers pinch the cable at the seatpost, while others pinch the cable at the trigger), a hinged clamp so you can install it without removing the grip, and a little barrel adjuster for fine tuning the cable tension.

Machined out of American 6061 Aluminum to 0.0005″ tolerance (holy smokes that’s precise!) here in sunny Chico, California.


Technical Information:

• Material: 6061 American Aluminum
• Weight: 40 grams
• Surface Finish: Anodized Black, Silver, or Purple. Also available in Polished.
• Clamp Diameter: 22.2
• Available: Now!
• Price $86 anodized, $92 Polished



14 Comments

  • + 1
 looks really nice, i like the two bearing idea and its obviously well engineered. im glad there are more and more options for the levers. all the improved levers seem to have about the same design though which makes me wounder why companies didn't just get it right the first time.
  • + 1
 Some slick b2b salesman probably locked all the dropper manufactures in on those 90 degree noodles from the get-go. Stoked on this Paul lever (and my 35mm boxcar), will add to the queue if my raceface turbine lever (KS integra) ever snaps in a wreck.
  • + 1
 it also makes me wonder how RockShox can continue to put out a hydraulicly actuated plunger as a dropper trigger
  • - 1
 @fuzzhead45: because there dumb
  • + 3
 @bike2850: They're
  • + 3
 Ticks all the boxes, colours, cnc, and expensive.
  • + 2
 clicked on this because PURPLE is fastest
  • + 1
 Bikes are like fidget toys!
  • + 1
 Matchmaker clamp integration plz
  • + 1
 Everything Paul make is a piece of art!
  • + 1
 I hope the edges aren't as sharp as the Wolftooth that gouged my knee.
  • + 2
 that polished tho....
  • + 1
 Paul’y Wana Dropper!?!??
  • + 1
 American aluminium.....

