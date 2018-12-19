PAUL Component Engineering Announces New Dropper Trigger

Technical Information:

We’ve tried just about every cable-actuated dropper seatpost on the market, and while they all have their pros and cons, we weren’t satisfied with any of the triggers that actuated them. So, we designed our own.As usual, our engineers were obsessed during the design process. We torture tested the hell out of various prototypes (including numerous crashes) in the toughest terrain in the Sierra Nevada mountains for over a year. Our final production version uses dual stacked sealed cartridge bearings in the pivot for zero slop and long (serviceable) life, a pinch bolt and cable head recess allowing you to run the cable in either direction (some droppers pinch the cable at the seatpost, while others pinch the cable at the trigger), a hinged clamp so you can install it without removing the grip, and a little barrel adjuster for fine tuning the cable tension.Machined out of American 6061 Aluminum to 0.0005″ tolerance (holy smokes that’s precise!) here in sunny Chico, California.• Material: 6061 American Aluminum• Weight: 40 grams• Surface Finish: Anodized Black, Silver, or Purple. Also available in Polished.• Clamp Diameter: 22.2• Available: Now!• Price $86 anodized, $92 Polished