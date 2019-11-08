Paul Components Releases Limited Run of Blue Anodized Components

Nov 14, 2019
by Paul Component  

PRESS RELEASE: Paul Components

Sure, CNC-machined black bike parts look hella tough. And our mirror-finish hand-polished components look suuuper classy. But who doesn’t want to jazz up their bikes with some eye-grabbing, colorfully anodized goodness every once and a while? Hmmm... Just one gold dropper trigger on the mountain bike for a touch of flair? Or a cross bike with purple... EVERYTHING?

For 2020, we’ll be offering a limited run of Blue Anodized components. This will be the third time we’ve done so in PAUL history. The first time we offered blue was in the heyday of the late ’80s/early '90s American made, colorfully ano’d mountain bike goodies (we’re one of the few American-made bike part companies to survive since then!). The second time was for a PAULcamp event we threw about 3 years ago. There’s an 80’s BMX vibe about blue ano that says LET’S GET RAD!

Blue Parts can be found NOW peppered throughout our website here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Stems Paul Components


8 Comments

  • 4 1
 Mechanical disk brakes?? ... what are we back in 2003 or something?
  • 1 0
 Mechanical disc brakes are great for doing bar spins as you can use a regular gyro instead of one of these hydraulic ones or instead of using a very long hose. Bikepacking will never be the same.
  • 1 0
 They are not aimed at mountainbikers. For bikepacking they actually make a lot of sense.
  • 1 0
 They look so nice that I am actually tempted.
  • 1 0
 @fiatpolski: Yep. Carry spare cable instead of oil and bleed kits.
  • 3 0
 Whats the big deal.
  • 2 0
 High quality, legendary Californian small company releases rad kit, think Hope of the USA in a few years to come?!?
  • 1 0
 Give me matte black please.

