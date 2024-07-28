Paul Couderc & Harriet Burbidge-Smith Injured in Red Bull Joyride First Run Crashes

Paul Couderc shared an Instagram post
today saying that he broke his foot in his first run at Red Bull Joyride yesterday and that's why he was unable to take to the course for a second run and a chance at redemption.
|So gutted … I broke my foot during my 1st run yesterday, I tried everything to stay warm to ride the 2nd run but it was way too painful. I was feeling really good on this course all week, I don’t know why I missed this trick, everything was going so well this season, so bummed, this sport is no joke. I’ll be back for more. Thanks everyone—Paul Couderc
Harriet Burbidge-Smith also crashed in her first run and shared in her Instagram stories that she broke her hand in her first run. While she went on to attempt a second run, she crashed heavily on a backflip midway down the hillside.
|Unfortunately broke my hand in my first run today. Was ready to pull out of my second run but last minute thought I had it. Unfortunately soon as I dropped, I could tell it wasn’t going to work and I could barely hold on but then 50% of my brain was telling me to keep going, unfortunately, that’s when you make mistakes.—Harriet Burbidge-Smith