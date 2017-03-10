VIDEOS

Paul Genovese: 2nd Home - Video

Mar 10, 2017
by Mongoose Bicycles  
In the spring of 2014 I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to move west from the East Kootenays to the Sunshine Coast of BC after living in Fernie for my entire life. I was looking to migrate to a place which allowed me to ride my bike all year, so I packed my car and loaded my bikes.

After a season of non-stop riding in 2015 I had a bit of a mis-step, I came up short on the the first double during Logan Peat's Backwoods Jam and broke my femur. I was about 2-1/2 months into rehab when I received a call from Leigh Ramsdell asking me to ride for Mongoose Bikes, which I appreciated heavily because it was some light at the end of the tunnel considering I could barely walk at that point! I worked hard at rehab and was able to make a full recovery, so after a season with a new sponsor and some titanium leg hardware this is my first video back.

Paul Genovese - 2nd Home

by mongoosebikes
Views: 692    Faves: 38    Comments: 4


A big thanks to Mongoose, SRAM/Rockshox, Fox head, Chromag and Fernie Physio for the support! Also a shoutout to Coast Gravity Park, The Coastal Crew, Logan Peat, Nick Tingren, the Ride or Die crew and Mindspark Cinema who made this video happen. - Paul Genovese

Song: “Ghettos Worldwide”
Artist: Digitalluc
digitalluc.bandcamp.com

@mongoosebikes@paulgenovese@mindspark

http://mongoose.com



Must Read This Week
OneUp Switch Chainring System - Review
69720 views
Bikes, Camera, Action - The Sven and Anka Martin Story
63835 views
Maxxis Unveils Tubeless Ready DH Tires, More 2.6” Options
55411 views
Online Deals March 2017
53608 views
Fails of the Month - February
53017 views
Aaron Gwin's Off-Season - Episode 1
52105 views
Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection
42392 views
Top Videos of the Month - February
42176 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 that is a name I have not heard in some time.....
  • + 1
 Nice to see you healed and back. Lookin good... Real good.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036726
Mobile Version of Website