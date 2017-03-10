Paul Genovese: 2nd Home - Video

In the spring of 2014 I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to move west from the East Kootenays to the Sunshine Coast of BC after living in Fernie for my entire life. I was looking to migrate to a place which allowed me to ride my bike all year, so I packed my car and loaded my bikes.



After a season of non-stop riding in 2015 I had a bit of a mis-step, I came up short on the the first double during Logan Peat's Backwoods Jam and broke my femur. I was about 2-1/2 months into rehab when I received a call from Leigh Ramsdell asking me to ride for Mongoose Bikes, which I appreciated heavily because it was some light at the end of the tunnel considering I could barely walk at that point! I worked hard at rehab and was able to make a full recovery, so after a season with a new sponsor and some titanium leg hardware this is my first video back.









A big thanks to Mongoose, SRAM/Rockshox, Fox head, Chromag and Fernie Physio for the support! Also a shoutout to Coast Gravity Park, The Coastal Crew, Logan Peat, Nick Tingren, the Ride or Die crew and Mindspark Cinema who made this video happen. - Paul Genovese



Song: “Ghettos Worldwide”

Artist: Digitalluc

digitalluc.bandcamp.com



@mongoosebikes@paulgenovese@mindspark



http://mongoose.com







A big thanks to Mongoose, SRAM/Rockshox, Fox head, Chromag and Fernie Physio for the support! Also a shoutout to Coast Gravity Park, The Coastal Crew, Logan Peat, Nick Tingren, the Ride or Die crew and Mindspark Cinema who made this video happen. - Paul GenoveseSong: “Ghettos Worldwide”Artist: Digitalluc