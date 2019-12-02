Video: Paul Genovese Goes Big in 'Fool's Paradise Part 2'

Dec 2, 2019
by Paul Genovese  


Filmed over 3 months this fall with the help of my friends, I appreciate you all!

Thanks to my sponsors: Evil Bikes, Chromag, Fox Head, Fluid Function, Ride Or Die, Elphi Cycles.
IG: @paulgenovese

