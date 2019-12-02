Pinkbike.com
Video: Paul Genovese Goes Big in 'Fool's Paradise Part 2'
Dec 2, 2019
by
Paul Genovese
Filmed over 3 months this fall with the help of my friends, I appreciate you all!
Thanks to my sponsors: Evil Bikes, Chromag, Fox Head, Fluid Function, Ride Or Die, Elphi Cycles.
IG:
@paulgenovese
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Chromag Bikes
Evil Bikes
Fox Clothing
Paul Genovese
