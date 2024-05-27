Pauline Ferrand Prevot Announces That 2024 is Her Last Year Racing MTB

This is my last chance to try and be Olympic Champion, so I don't want to miss it. Because it will for sure be my last year on the MTB. I want to do everything to be good this year and try to win the Olympics at home.



You know I think I did everything in mountain bike and I still like it, but it doesn’t make sense to go more. And this is my last chance to be Olympic champion at home so it’s good to finish on it. — Pauline Ferrand Prevot