Pauline Ferrand Prevot Announces That 2024 is Her Last Year Racing MTB

May 27, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Pauline Ferrand Prevot announced in an interview after the Nove Mesto World Cup that 2024 will be her last racing mountain bikes.

bigquotesThis is my last chance to try and be Olympic Champion, so I don't want to miss it. Because it will for sure be my last year on the MTB. I want to do everything to be good this year and try to win the Olympics at home.

You know I think I did everything in mountain bike and I still like it, but it doesn’t make sense to go more. And this is my last chance to be Olympic champion at home so it’s good to finish on it.Pauline Ferrand Prevot

It doesn't sound like Ferrand Prevot is necessarily planning on retiring from cycling after this season, just moving on from racing mountain bikes since she feels that she has won everything in the discipline. After her victory in Nove Mesto yesterday, it looks like she is on track to win the one thing that has eluded her thus far in her mountain bike career: an Olympic medal.

If she has big ambitions on the road, it seems unlikely that she will remain with the Ineos Grenadiers team since she wouldn't have any female teammates on the road. Although it could also mean that the team is planning on fielding a women's team. One can imagine that wining the Tour de France Femmes would have appeal to the French rider.

We've reached out to Ferrand Prevot to try and learn more about her next steps.


Pauline Ferrand Prevot was a firm favourite despite missing the opening 2 rounds in Brazil.


 Happy for her. It does suck that mountain biking talent will continue to lose talent but until it pays as well as other disciplines, or even other jobs, I can't fault the riders.







