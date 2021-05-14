Updated: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot Crashes Out of Nove Mesto XCC Short Track Race, Appears to Have Minor Injuries

Update:

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot shared in an Instagram update that in her fall, she hit her face on a course marker and her bike saddle hit her abdomen, which interfered with her breathing. While we still haven't heard an official diagnosis, she does not appear to have any major injuries. We hope to see her back on the bike in the next couple of days.Pauline Ferrand-Prevot crashed out of the short track race in Nove Mesto. She was in the lead group, but lost control in a muddy jump section and fell hard. Although she initially tried to continue riding, she did not finish the race and left the venue in an ambulance. Based on the information we have right now, it seems she was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and we will likely see her on the start line for Sunday's XCO race.The reigning world champion had an excellent short track race last week in Albstadt, overtaking solo attacker Linda Indergand on the last lap to take the win. She also said that she had hoped to win the short track this week in Nove Mesto, especially after placing second in both short track races at this venue last year.We have reached out to Pauline and will update this article as more information becomes available.