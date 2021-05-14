Updated: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot Crashes Out of Nove Mesto XCC Short Track Race, Appears to Have Minor Injuries

May 14, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Update:
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot shared in an Instagram update that in her fall, she hit her face on a course marker and her bike saddle hit her abdomen, which interfered with her breathing. While we still haven't heard an official diagnosis, she does not appear to have any major injuries. We hope to see her back on the bike in the next couple of days.



Pauline Ferrand-Prevot crashed out of the short track race in Nove Mesto. She was in the lead group, but lost control in a muddy jump section and fell hard. Although she initially tried to continue riding, she did not finish the race and left the venue in an ambulance. Based on the information we have right now, it seems she was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and we will likely see her on the start line for Sunday's XCO race.

The reigning world champion had an excellent short track race last week in Albstadt, overtaking solo attacker Linda Indergand on the last lap to take the win. She also said that she had hoped to win the short track this week in Nove Mesto, especially after placing second in both short track races at this venue last year.

We have reached out to Pauline and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Pauline Ferrand Prevot World Cup XC XC Racing Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2021


15 Comments

  • 15 0
 Damn. Hope Pauline is ok.
  • 5 0
 Looked to me that she may have fallen on one of the triangular trail markers. Hope it's not serious!
  • 3 0
 The section of the course where she went down was so greasy; I am surprised there were not more crashes. Hope she is back for Sunday!
  • 6 2
 Sending healing thoughts!
  • 3 0
 Ugh. That’s such a shame all around. Hope it’s just precautionary, but if not she will be sorely missed.
  • 2 0
 Sorely? Too soon...
  • 3 0
 But is the her decorative tape frame OK?!?

Hope to see her back riding soon!
  • 4 0
 Heal up!
  • 3 0
 Hope she's ok and back on the bike soon.
  • 1 0
 That No Curves guys is definitely to blame here. Overly-distracting tape job! But seriously, hope to see her on the start line Sunday.
  • 1 0
 Heal up and best of luck on Sunday!!

Would it be impolite to mention that your eyebrow game is strong?

Here come the DVs.....
  • 2 0
 Why don't i ever look that good after a crash?
  • 1 0
 That's implying you looked that good before a crash.
  • 1 0
 only I thought that here it is very easy to fall and the polin immediately falls. The place really disposes to fall.
  • 1 0
 Sometimes championships are about attrition. Heal quick. Heal clean.

Post a Comment



