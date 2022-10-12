Pauline Ferrand Prevot Officially Signs with Ineos Grenadiers

We heard rumours
that Pauline Ferrand Prevot could be signing with Ineos Grenadiers last week, and now the rumour has been confirmed.
|Signing with the INEOS Grenadiers is a dream for me. I’m super excited to be joining the off road team and becoming part of a wider group of riders and the INEOS family of athletes. The INEOS Grenadiers’ professionalism is world-renowned and I have always admired the team’s ethos and spirit.
To have the 2024 Olympics in Paris is huge for me. I want to be the best rider I can be in front of a home crowd and that will be my main goal over the next two years. An Olympic gold medal is the only one missing from my palmares so it’s the one I want the most. It was a key reason to join this adventure with the INEOS Grenadiers. I still have a lot of things to learn and it is the best team to help me reach my goal—Pauline Ferrand Prevot
Pauline Ferrand Prevot signed a two-year contract with Absolute Absalon
in January of 2021 and met with success on the world stage once again after several years of struggling with low power in her left leg due to iliac endofibrosis
.
She finished her 2022 season with four World Championships titles in a row in XCC, XCO, XCM and Gravel. Now, we have confirmation that she will be riding for Ineos Grenadiers for the next two years, targeting gold at the Paris Olympics in her home country in 2024.
|Signing a world-class rider like Pauline is a huge boost as we grow the number of multi-disciplinary athletes racing as Grenadiers.
Pauline is a unique talent. Her palmares speaks for itself, especially after just winning four world titles in the space of two months. But what sets her apart and makes her a great addition to the Grenadiers is her drive and grit. She loves the sport and is a natural born racer and that comes through in the way she rides.
Pauline is on her own journey to try and win gold at her home Olympics and this is an area where we thrive and have proven success. We are excited to support that ambition and help her achieve her goals over the coming years.—Rod Ellingworth, Deputy Team Principal
We have yet to hear confirmation of what bikes the French rider will be on, but Tom Pidcock, who signed a 5-year contract
with Ineos Grenadiers in April of 2022, currently rides blacked-out BMC bikes at off-road competitions and Pinarello bikes on the road.
You can see a short interview with Pauline about her new team on her Instagram:
