Pauline Ferrand Prevot Officially Signs with Ineos Grenadiers

Oct 12, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Pauline Ferrand Prevot fresh off acquiring the rainbow jersey is set for another big day on course.

We heard rumours that Pauline Ferrand Prevot could be signing with Ineos Grenadiers last week, and now the rumour has been confirmed.

bigquotesSigning with the INEOS Grenadiers is a dream for me. I’m super excited to be joining the off road team and becoming part of a wider group of riders and the INEOS family of athletes. The INEOS Grenadiers’ professionalism is world-renowned and I have always admired the team’s ethos and spirit.

To have the 2024 Olympics in Paris is huge for me. I want to be the best rider I can be in front of a home crowd and that will be my main goal over the next two years. An Olympic gold medal is the only one missing from my palmares so it’s the one I want the most. It was a key reason to join this adventure with the INEOS Grenadiers. I still have a lot of things to learn and it is the best team to help me reach my goalPauline Ferrand Prevot

Pauline Ferrand Prevot signed a two-year contract with Absolute Absalon in January of 2021 and met with success on the world stage once again after several years of struggling with low power in her left leg due to iliac endofibrosis.

She finished her 2022 season with four World Championships titles in a row in XCC, XCO, XCM and Gravel. Now, we have confirmation that she will be riding for Ineos Grenadiers for the next two years, targeting gold at the Paris Olympics in her home country in 2024.

bigquotesSigning a world-class rider like Pauline is a huge boost as we grow the number of multi-disciplinary athletes racing as Grenadiers.

Pauline is a unique talent. Her palmares speaks for itself, especially after just winning four world titles in the space of two months. But what sets her apart and makes her a great addition to the Grenadiers is her drive and grit. She loves the sport and is a natural born racer and that comes through in the way she rides.

Pauline is on her own journey to try and win gold at her home Olympics and this is an area where we thrive and have proven success. We are excited to support that ambition and help her achieve her goals over the coming years.Rod Ellingworth, Deputy Team Principal

We have yet to hear confirmation of what bikes the French rider will be on, but Tom Pidcock, who signed a 5-year contract with Ineos Grenadiers in April of 2022, currently rides blacked-out BMC bikes at off-road competitions and Pinarello bikes on the road.

You can see a short interview with Pauline about her new team on her Instagram:



 So much good stuff in those unmarked brown envelopes at Ineos....There'll be no stopping her :-)
 Doesn't have to ride for her ex, but keeps the bike! Win win!
 Tangent rant: the whole UCI “World Champion” and “Overall” is confusing and misleading to the layperson. The 2022 World Champion title statement might be true, but how many casual spectators would mistake that for being the most successful in 2022 (which was obv Keller)? The fact that you can be the world champion but not have won the overall championship is messed up.
It seems appropriately and confusingly French.
 aaron gwin said the exact same thing a while back
 I understand the confusion and I don't like how this detracts from Keller's incredible season. There's certainly an element of weird gamesmanship to it, especially considering that PFP's approach to this season was clearly to peak for the "important" races, etc. However, she's definitely not the only one that takes this approach.

That being said, PFP certainly made a strong case this year for the inconsistencies in the overalls, considering that she won the world championship in four different disciplines and has not not won an event since mid-August.
 Another weird hangover of cycling copying Skiing for it's event and scoring structure. It's not that big of a deal, just like Skiing anyone who's interest is piqued will quickly learn the the difference.
  • 1 0
Seriously though, it's a fair perspective, and there should be a well known visual indicator of who won last years overall.
 They ought to add a band/color to the world champs if the person wins the overall too that year. Or something visual. that would be extra cool. But as long as the money and fame that comes with a World Champ win stays like it is, no one will care about Keller as much as PFP outside of us bike dorks. We know how PFP missed most of the races, then showed up at the end and killed everyone. Could have been an injury that someone has early and ends up with the same type of situation, or could be it was planned more or less to do that.
 I root for riders willing to travel to North America.
 Why was her BMC holding her back?
 perhaps she meant team BMC?
